Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Microbial-derived surfactants or microbial biosurfactants are surface-active compounds produced by a variety of microbes from renewable feedstock. These surfactants replace their synthetic counterparts as they are derived from renewable feedstock with better quality or efficiency. Major microbial biosurfactants used in the industry include rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, surfactin and emulsan. Microbial surfactants have excellent emulsifying, dispersing and foaming properties. They are effective at extreme pH, temperatures and salinity. Therefore, microbial biosurfactants are used in major application segments such as detergents, personal care, enhanced oil recovery, agrochemicals and bioremediation.

List of key players profiled in the Microbial Biosurfactants market research report:

SyntheZyme LLC, AGAE Technologies, LLC, Soliance, Saraya, MG Intobio, Ecover

By Product

Rhamnolipids, Sophorolipids, Mannosylerythritol lipids (MEL), Others ( Other glycolipids, fatty acids and polymeric surfactants),

By Application

Household detergents, Industrial & Institutional cleaners, Personal care, Oilfield chemicals, Agricultural chemicals, Food processing, Textiles, Others (Bioremediation, medical and pharmaceutical),

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Microbial Biosurfactants market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Microbial Biosurfactants. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

