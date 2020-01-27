Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

The report on “Microcontrollers (MCU)” is segmented by Product, by Application and by region. Based on Product Microcontrollers (MCU) market is divided into 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit. Based on Application Microcontrollers (MCU) market is bifurcated into Automotive, Computer, Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Communication. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving factor boost market by increasing popularity of touch screen technology, automotive industry Growth, decreasing microcontroller prices, and growing demand for medical electronics. However increasing penetration of smart grid systems creates a major opportunity for market. Nowadays technology is chiefly used in smart cards for ensuring better safety to electronic banking transactions and government IDs such as security applications, mass-transit fares, medical records, and passports.

Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Region

Automotive Application segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. According to 2012, automotive industry accounted to dominant revenue share of around 31% in the market. During the forecasting period automation is core of the technology used for designing hybrid and electric cars that is usually used in microcontrollers. Considerable demand for hybrid and electric cars has increase due to products switching to environment friendly.

32-bit MCU segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. These 32-bit microcontrollers hold much more processing power than their predecessors 8-bit and 16-bit controllers. Also 8-bit and 32-bit MCUs differ from costs, ease of use, CPU performance, efficiency in hardware near functions and static power consumption. A typical 8-bit microcontroller execute configurations between 10 and 30 MIPS, 16-bit microcontrollers can execute between 20 and 40 MIPS and 32-bit microcontrollers often can run between 80 to 100 MIPS. All different bits monitor power and speed and show a significant improvement with upgrading technology.

Asia Pacific holds major share of Microcontrollers (MCU). Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR for MCU market during the forecast period. Around 40% of market share is contributed by Asia Pacific region and further followed by North America and Europe. The North America market, gaining popularity in terms of value and volume and shows the balanced growth. The European MCU market is grow at steady pace as most of the vehicles are equipped with high-end electronics and safety features.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market

Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Product

• 8-bit

• 16-bit

• 32-bit

Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Application

• Automotive

• Computer

• Industrial

• Consumer Goods

• Communication

Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Report:

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• NXP Semiconductor

• Microchip Technology

• STMicroelectronics

• Infineon Technologies

• Texas Instruments

• ATMEL

• Fujitsu

• Samsung

• Renesas Electronics

• Freescale Semiconductor

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Microcontrollers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Microcontrollers Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Microcontrollers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Microcontrollers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Microcontrollers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Microcontrollers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Microcontrollers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Microcontrollers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

