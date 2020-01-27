Connect with us

Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

The report on “Microcontrollers (MCU)” is segmented by Product, by Application and by region. Based on Product Microcontrollers (MCU) market is divided into 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit. Based on Application Microcontrollers (MCU) market is bifurcated into Automotive, Computer, Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Communication. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving factor boost market by increasing popularity of touch screen technology, automotive industry Growth, decreasing microcontroller prices, and growing demand for medical electronics. However increasing penetration of smart grid systems creates a major opportunity for market. Nowadays technology is chiefly used in smart cards for ensuring better safety to electronic banking transactions and government IDs such as security applications, mass-transit fares, medical records, and passports.

Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Region

Automotive Application segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. According to 2012, automotive industry accounted to dominant revenue share of around 31% in the market. During the forecasting period automation is core of the technology used for designing hybrid and electric cars that is usually used in microcontrollers. Considerable demand for hybrid and electric cars has increase due to products switching to environment friendly.

32-bit MCU segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. These 32-bit microcontrollers hold much more processing power than their predecessors 8-bit and 16-bit controllers. Also 8-bit and 32-bit MCUs differ from costs, ease of use, CPU performance, efficiency in hardware near functions and static power consumption. A typical 8-bit microcontroller execute configurations between 10 and 30 MIPS, 16-bit microcontrollers can execute between 20 and 40 MIPS and 32-bit microcontrollers often can run between 80 to 100 MIPS. All different bits monitor power and speed and show a significant improvement with upgrading technology.

Asia Pacific holds major share of Microcontrollers (MCU). Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR for MCU market during the forecast period. Around 40% of market share is contributed by Asia Pacific region and further followed by North America and Europe. The North America market, gaining popularity in terms of value and volume and shows the balanced growth. The European MCU market is grow at steady pace as most of the vehicles are equipped with high-end electronics and safety features.
Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, ATMEL, Fujitsu, Samsung, Renesas Electronics, Freescale Semiconductor

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market

Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Product

• 8-bit
• 16-bit
• 32-bit
Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Application

• Automotive
• Computer
• Industrial
• Consumer Goods
• Communication
Microcontrollers (MCU) Market, by Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players analyzed in the Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Report:

• Renesas Electronics Corporation
• NXP Semiconductor
• Microchip Technology
• STMicroelectronics
• Infineon Technologies
• Texas Instruments
• ATMEL
• Fujitsu
• Samsung
• Renesas Electronics
• Freescale Semiconductor

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Microcontrollers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Microcontrollers Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Microcontrollers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Microcontrollers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Microcontrollers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Microcontrollers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Microcontrollers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Microcontrollers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2021

The world market chilled and deli foods market is anticipated to flourish substantially within the forecast period that extends from the year 2015 to the year 2021. With various distinct segments of customer in the market propelling the demand for several types of products, it accounts for substantial scope of growth in the said market. In the years to come, the world market for chilled and deli foods is prognosticated to experience rise in competition. This is so owing to the fact that major players are taking up various strategies such as research and development activities, in a bid to sustain their position in the market.

The report profiles a few of the eminent market players in the world market for Chilled and Deli Foods, such as, Prominent players operating in the global market for chilled and deli foods are focusing on product innovation and are involving in various mergers and acquisitions to expand their global presence. Some of the players dominating the market are Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., and Brasil Foods S.A.

In accordance with a recent market research report that has been published by Transparency Market Research, the world market for chilled and deli foods is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% over the period between 2015 and 2021. The report also projects the international market for chilled and deli foods to reach a market valuation of around US$ 988.70 bn by the year 2025. The overall market was worth around US$ 853.49 bn in the year 2016.

North America to Lead the Market over the Period of Forecast

The world market for chilled and deli foods has been regionally segmented into the geographies of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America and Europe are presenting highly lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market owing to hectic lifestyle and cooking and eating habits. This has led to the emergence of various prominent players and several small vendors across these geographies.

However, the region of Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow exponentially over the period of forecast due to the soaring population within the region.

Rising Popularity of these Foods to Trigger Market Growth

The increasing disposable income amongst the common people in the ever expanding and growing urban areas now hold key opportunities not only for the prominent players across the globe, but also the regionally popular ones. Prepackaged sandwiches have been the most common form of chilled and deli food in the recent times. This segment not only has the capability to offer consumers with a more balanced diet, but also offers a high level of convenience. Prepackaged sandwiches perfectly fit into the modern and hectic lifestyle of most of the middle-class workers.

In addition to that, owing to the advancements in manufacturing and packaging materials, prepared salads are displaying the highest level of promise for the market players in the world market for chilled and deli foods. Salads are a highly preferred food preparation these days owing to the rising health-consciousness amongst consumers. Improvements in packaging enable salads to be kept fresh for a long period of time, allowing better transportation and sales.

 

Pet Care Market To Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2024

Global Pet Care Market: Comprehensive Overview

The global pet care market is substantiating a sturdy growth with next generation pet tracking and monitoring breakthroughs, such as Whistle 3 for more reliable, faster, and smarter pet care. The wireless and GPS enabled device works remarkably for locating a lost pet and taking charge of the pet’s daily activities and exercise. With phenomenal features such as companion mobile app, accurate location tracking, and waterproof on-collar device of all shapes and sizes, Whistle 3 is currently making the cut in the industry. The advanced pet tracking gadget is a fine illustration of the market’s quantum leap in technology.

The global pet care market report brings to light some of the salient factors and progressions of the industry while presenting two pivotal segmentations. The analysts have segmented the market taking into consideration the major geographical regions. With reference to the different pet types, the market is split into five segments and an exclusive segment which incorporates the not-so-common types of pets.

In respect of the several microeconomic and macroeconomic aspects making a difference in the international pet care market, the report foresees the growth factors and their impact for the forecast period 2016–2024. Interested parties also have access to the present and future market scenario as the study spotlights the prevailing trends and market size until the end of the forecast period. Overall, the report offers an across-the-board analysis of the market to help make knowledgeable business decisions and have a preliminary visibility of the future market.

Global Pet Care Market: Trends and Prospects

The pet care market is mainly comprised of pet health care and pet food on a worldwide platform. Pet owners are taking to premium food products and creative grooming commodities to care for their domestic pets. This has considerably raised the spending limit of pet owners in the industry, thereby adding to the growth of the global market. As pet owners are accepting their pets as family members due to altering cultural and socioeconomic factors, the market is expected to witness a valuable growth. In addition to the aforementioned drivers, the escalating disposable income of pet owners belonging to the middle income group and rising trend of nuclear family are anticipated to lay a robust foundation for the advancement of the market.

The global pet care market could find some hurdles in its growth path due to strict cultural and government regulations, rising incidence of allergies from pets, and swelling prices of pet care products. Howbeit, the elevating concerns towards pets and surging number of pet owners are envisioned to repair the shortcomings of the market.

Global Pet Care Market: Geographical Evaluation

With the lowest birth rate in the world, China is foretold to boost the global pet care market as the average income population chooses to spend more on their pets rather than having children. However, India tops the Asia Pacific market in terms of healthy growth. Comparative prospects are also expected to be witnessed by North America in the international market.

Global Pet Care Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape of the global pet care market is envisaged to be driven by extended trends and innovations apart from the usual pet care products. Services such as pet day care and pet training are prophesied to influence the market. The report elaborates more on the competitive scenario of the market, taking into account other decisive factors.

Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth and Forecast By 2020-2025

Kenneth Research provides an extensive study by our analysts which offers forecast assessment by correlating the historical data with key market dynamics. The Power Semiconductor Switches Market further includes trends and opportunities that are highlighted, along with the market valuation. The market is segmented by segments and portrays the industry overview along with elaborate description of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025. The report also constitutes future growth statistics which is estimated for the forecast period coupled with the market share held by individual segments.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Power Semiconductor Switches Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Power Semiconductor Switches Market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Uncontrollable Switches
Semi-Controllable Switches
Fully-Controllable Switches

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Fairchild Semiconductor International
Infineon Technologies AG
STMicroelectronics N.V.
ABB Ltd.
Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device
Toshiba Corporation
Vishay Intertechnology Inc
Fuji Electric
Semikron Inc
IXYS
Sanken
Hitachi
International Rectifier
Texas Instruments
Linear Technology
NXP Semiconductors
Motorola Semiconductor
Microchip Technology
Philips
Maxim Integrated
National Semiconductor
Power Integrations
Supertex
Micrel
Microsemi

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial
Automotive
Home
Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Competitive Analysis:
The Power Semiconductor Switches Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:
• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.
• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.
• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.
• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market

