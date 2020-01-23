MARKET REPORT
Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market to Estimated Grow with CAGR of 28.3 %.by 2024, Says FSR
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Summary
The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.3 %.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a machine which has capability of problem solving, critical thinking, reasoning and other such attributes based on data captured. This data becomes a training platform for the AI machine. For further decision making process, this past data can be utilize for solving the technical problems.AI is a rapidly evolving technology and mobile artificial intelligence is one such evolution. Mobile artificial intelligence helps in a making smart devices cleverer by providing advanced hardware and software for better decision making and efficient operation of devices. Mobile artificial intelligence is created for better end user functioning and surrounding through on-device processing and reshaping the user experiences.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand of AI in Diversified Applications
With the help of emerging technologies, AI and smart devices is operated more efficiently, fast, and smoothly in every domain than before. AI may become potential competitive advantage across most of the domains and economy. Increasing demand for AI based processors in mobile devices is also fueling the growth of AI during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial and Maintenance Cost
The cost of mobile artificial intelligence is high compared to existing hardware and software. Advanced set of components is required for mobile AI. However, it consists of complex operations procedures which may require more cost as compare with traditional methodology. Also these advance components require maintenance and installation cost which can be add more cost to the manufacturer. Hence, this factor will be restraining the market growth.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software andServices
- Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of:28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others
- Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VRand
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Components
Hardware
- Processor
- Central Processing Unit (CPU)
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
- Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
- Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
- Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)
- Memory
- Sensor
- Others
Software
- Software Tool
- Platform
Services
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Process Technology
- 28 nm
- 7nm
- 5nm
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Application
- Smartphone
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Automotive
- Drones
- AR/VR
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
