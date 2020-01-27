MARKET REPORT
Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Top Key Players com, Inc., MediaTek Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hailo, Imagimob AB, Says FSR
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Summary
The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.3 %.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a machine which has capability of problem solving, critical thinking, reasoning and other such attributes based on data captured. This data becomes a training platform for the AI machine. For further decision making process, this past data can be utilize for solving the technical problems.AI is a rapidly evolving technology and mobile artificial intelligence is one such evolution. Mobile artificial intelligence helps in a making smart devices cleverer by providing advanced hardware and software for better decision making and efficient operation of devices. Mobile artificial intelligence is created for better end user functioning and surrounding through on-device processing and reshaping the user experiences.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand of AI in Diversified Applications
With the help of emerging technologies, AI and smart devices is operated more efficiently, fast, and smoothly in every domain than before. AI may become potential competitive advantage across most of the domains and economy. Increasing demand for AI based processors in mobile devices is also fueling the growth of AI during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial and Maintenance Cost
The cost of mobile artificial intelligence is high compared to existing hardware and software. Advanced set of components is required for mobile AI. However, it consists of complex operations procedures which may require more cost as compare with traditional methodology. Also these advance components require maintenance and installation cost which can be add more cost to the manufacturer. Hence, this factor will be restraining the market growth.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software andServices
- Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of:28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others
- Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VRand
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Components
Hardware
- Processor
- Central Processing Unit (CPU)
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
- Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
- Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
- Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)
- Memory
- Sensor
- Others
Software
- Software Tool
- Platform
Services
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Process Technology
- 28 nm
- 7nm
- 5nm
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Application
- Smartphone
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Automotive
- Drones
- AR/VR
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Energy Bar Market Insights by Industry Volume and Business Opportunities till 2025
Market Introduction:
Energy bars are nutritious bars which contain cereals and other high-energy providing foodstuffs such as nuts and dry fruits. Energy bars are also known as supplement bars which provide quick energy to the body as it contains the high amount of protein, carbohydrates and is fortified with minerals and vitamins. Energy bars come in various flavors and serves as a satisfying as satisfying snacks. The energy bar basically contains food energy and does not contain caffeine. A typical energy bar weighs between 50-85 grams and offers about 250 to 300 calorie. The fat content in energy bar is usually kept very low, the source of fat is often dark chocolate and cocoa butter. At times energy bar contains erythritol or maltitol, a sugar alcohol which helps in lowering the sugar content from the bar.
Market Segmentation:
Energy bar market is segmented on the basis of nature, distribution channel, flavors, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of a distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, medical stores and online store. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets is expected to hold a relatively high share in the energy bars market. Online stores have also contributed significantly to the growth of energy bar market over the forecast period. On the basis of flavors, the market is segmented into fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, nut flavor, and mixed flavors. Among all these segments mixed flavor or can say fusion flavor is expected to grow enormously in the coming future, followed by nuts flavor segment. The demand for energy bars product is more due to the benefit it offers as well as ease of availability of the product in the market. On the basis of region, energy bars Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Japan.
Market Regional Outlook:
A regional segment for the market of energy bars is divided into seven different regions: North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and MEA. Among these segments, North America is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of energy bars products. In Asia Pacific region the countries like China and Australia are generating the major revenue. While APEJ region is estimated to account the highest CAGR, owing to a larger consumer base, combined with a higher number of retail outlets than any other region. The Latin America market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, but are anticipated to account for a lower growth rate than the APEJ region, owing to a greater number of emerging economies in APEJ.
Market Drivers:
The demand for flavored energy bar has increased rapidly and continues to increase at a significant rate. In developed markets, preference for fusion flavor, and nut flavor has grown significantly, leading to higher demand for ethnic flavoring. Addition of caramel and exotic flavors to existing product lines continues to be one of the key strategies adopted by global manufacturers to attract consumers’ attention in more mature markets of the U.S. and Canada. Growing prevalence for energy food, drinks and gels have led to the incorporation of more striking flavor profiles, thereby driving the growth of the market for energy gel globally. With the emergence of modern retail formats, a new format for operations in the form of food courts and specialty stores in large format malls has emerged. These food courts and specialty stores offer consumers easy access to food and beverage at the time of shopping and entertainment activities and also offer a choice of selecting the different product by comparing it then and there. These improved retail formats have helped companies to offer its energy bar products to the consumers in a better way. Consumers can now easily select their desired product in varieties, which are made available in stores in such malls. Spending on R&D is increasing as global manufacturers are now facing competition from the regional players. The pace at which new technologies are impacting the food sector is high, and it has become necessary for manufacturers to increase the scale of their R&D efforts. More sports nutrition manufacturing companies are shifting their R&D activities away from their headquarters. Asia remains the preferred destination for setting up R&D facilities, representing a gradual shift in the industry’s center of influence. It is expected that focus on R&D will increase over the forecast period, as companies are expected to offer products that are better than its rivals. Manufacturers will also be focusing on positioning their brands better to improve its sales.
Market Key Players:
Some of the key players in energy bars Market are PowerBar, Inc., EN-R-G Foods Inc., Clif Bar & Company, The Gatorade Company, Inc., General Mills, Inc. (Nature Valley), Humm Foods, Inc. among others.
MARKET REPORT
Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2021
The world market chilled and deli foods market is anticipated to flourish substantially within the forecast period that extends from the year 2015 to the year 2021. With various distinct segments of customer in the market propelling the demand for several types of products, it accounts for substantial scope of growth in the said market. In the years to come, the world market for chilled and deli foods is prognosticated to experience rise in competition. This is so owing to the fact that major players are taking up various strategies such as research and development activities, in a bid to sustain their position in the market.
The report profiles a few of the eminent market players in the world market for Chilled and Deli Foods, such as, Prominent players operating in the global market for chilled and deli foods are focusing on product innovation and are involving in various mergers and acquisitions to expand their global presence. Some of the players dominating the market are Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., and Brasil Foods S.A.
In accordance with a recent market research report that has been published by Transparency Market Research, the world market for chilled and deli foods is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% over the period between 2015 and 2021. The report also projects the international market for chilled and deli foods to reach a market valuation of around US$ 988.70 bn by the year 2025. The overall market was worth around US$ 853.49 bn in the year 2016.
North America to Lead the Market over the Period of Forecast
The world market for chilled and deli foods has been regionally segmented into the geographies of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America and Europe are presenting highly lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market owing to hectic lifestyle and cooking and eating habits. This has led to the emergence of various prominent players and several small vendors across these geographies.
However, the region of Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow exponentially over the period of forecast due to the soaring population within the region.
Rising Popularity of these Foods to Trigger Market Growth
The increasing disposable income amongst the common people in the ever expanding and growing urban areas now hold key opportunities not only for the prominent players across the globe, but also the regionally popular ones. Prepackaged sandwiches have been the most common form of chilled and deli food in the recent times. This segment not only has the capability to offer consumers with a more balanced diet, but also offers a high level of convenience. Prepackaged sandwiches perfectly fit into the modern and hectic lifestyle of most of the middle-class workers.
In addition to that, owing to the advancements in manufacturing and packaging materials, prepared salads are displaying the highest level of promise for the market players in the world market for chilled and deli foods. Salads are a highly preferred food preparation these days owing to the rising health-consciousness amongst consumers. Improvements in packaging enable salads to be kept fresh for a long period of time, allowing better transportation and sales.
MARKET REPORT
Pet Care Market To Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2024
Global Pet Care Market: Comprehensive Overview
The global pet care market is substantiating a sturdy growth with next generation pet tracking and monitoring breakthroughs, such as Whistle 3 for more reliable, faster, and smarter pet care. The wireless and GPS enabled device works remarkably for locating a lost pet and taking charge of the pet’s daily activities and exercise. With phenomenal features such as companion mobile app, accurate location tracking, and waterproof on-collar device of all shapes and sizes, Whistle 3 is currently making the cut in the industry. The advanced pet tracking gadget is a fine illustration of the market’s quantum leap in technology.
The global pet care market report brings to light some of the salient factors and progressions of the industry while presenting two pivotal segmentations. The analysts have segmented the market taking into consideration the major geographical regions. With reference to the different pet types, the market is split into five segments and an exclusive segment which incorporates the not-so-common types of pets.
In respect of the several microeconomic and macroeconomic aspects making a difference in the international pet care market, the report foresees the growth factors and their impact for the forecast period 2016–2024. Interested parties also have access to the present and future market scenario as the study spotlights the prevailing trends and market size until the end of the forecast period. Overall, the report offers an across-the-board analysis of the market to help make knowledgeable business decisions and have a preliminary visibility of the future market.
Global Pet Care Market: Trends and Prospects
The pet care market is mainly comprised of pet health care and pet food on a worldwide platform. Pet owners are taking to premium food products and creative grooming commodities to care for their domestic pets. This has considerably raised the spending limit of pet owners in the industry, thereby adding to the growth of the global market. As pet owners are accepting their pets as family members due to altering cultural and socioeconomic factors, the market is expected to witness a valuable growth. In addition to the aforementioned drivers, the escalating disposable income of pet owners belonging to the middle income group and rising trend of nuclear family are anticipated to lay a robust foundation for the advancement of the market.
The global pet care market could find some hurdles in its growth path due to strict cultural and government regulations, rising incidence of allergies from pets, and swelling prices of pet care products. Howbeit, the elevating concerns towards pets and surging number of pet owners are envisioned to repair the shortcomings of the market.
Global Pet Care Market: Geographical Evaluation
With the lowest birth rate in the world, China is foretold to boost the global pet care market as the average income population chooses to spend more on their pets rather than having children. However, India tops the Asia Pacific market in terms of healthy growth. Comparative prospects are also expected to be witnessed by North America in the international market.
Global Pet Care Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis
The competitive landscape of the global pet care market is envisaged to be driven by extended trends and innovations apart from the usual pet care products. Services such as pet day care and pet training are prophesied to influence the market. The report elaborates more on the competitive scenario of the market, taking into account other decisive factors.
