MARKET REPORT
Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Top Key Players com, Inc., MediaTek Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hailo, Imagimob AB, Says FSR
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Summary
The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.3 %.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a machine which has capability of problem solving, critical thinking, reasoning and other such attributes based on data captured. This data becomes a training platform for the AI machine. For further decision making process, this past data can be utilize for solving the technical problems.AI is a rapidly evolving technology and mobile artificial intelligence is one such evolution. Mobile artificial intelligence helps in a making smart devices cleverer by providing advanced hardware and software for better decision making and efficient operation of devices. Mobile artificial intelligence is created for better end user functioning and surrounding through on-device processing and reshaping the user experiences.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand of AI in Diversified Applications
With the help of emerging technologies, AI and smart devices is operated more efficiently, fast, and smoothly in every domain than before. AI may become potential competitive advantage across most of the domains and economy. Increasing demand for AI based processors in mobile devices is also fueling the growth of AI during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial and Maintenance Cost
The cost of mobile artificial intelligence is high compared to existing hardware and software. Advanced set of components is required for mobile AI. However, it consists of complex operations procedures which may require more cost as compare with traditional methodology. Also these advance components require maintenance and installation cost which can be add more cost to the manufacturer. Hence, this factor will be restraining the market growth.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software andServices
- Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of:28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others
- Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VRand
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software andServices
- Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of:28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others
- Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VRand
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Components
Hardware
- Processor
- Central Processing Unit (CPU)
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
- Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
- Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
- Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)
- Memory
- Sensor
- Others
Software
- Software Tool
- Platform
Services
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Process Technology
- 28 nm
- 7nm
- 5nm
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Application
- Smartphone
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Automotive
- Drones
- AR/VR
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market Advanced Tech & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2024
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Summary
The global blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment market is estimated to reach USD 1.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 81.6%. Increasing in digital platform, rising adoption for general data protection regulation (GDPR), increasing secure transfer of copyright assets, and growing in streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) and over-the-top media services (OTT) subscription are expected to drive the blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market. However, copyright violation issues are act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Growing in demand for cloud technology and high adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market.
Blockchain is a new tending technology that is used to record various transactions and to verify these transactions. It is use to provide faster processing of data, call data record, for transparency, portability, and for providing security. Some key players in Blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Accenture Plc, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Factom, Guardtime and Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd. among others.
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into audience engagement, content monetization, compelling content creation, and subscription management.
- By type, the blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market is segmented private blockchain and public blockchain.
- By application type, the market is segmented into programmatic advertising, amination & visual effects (VFX), live streaming, online gaming, natural language generation (NLG), personalized content, and others
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market, by Solution
- Audience Engagement
- Content Monetization
- Compelling Content Creation
- Subscription Management
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market, by Type
- Private Blockchain
- Public Blockchain
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market by, Application
- Programmatic Advertising
- Amination & Visual effects (VFX)
- Live Streaming
- Online Gaming
- Natural Language Generation (NLG)
- Personalized Content
- Others
Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Report Audience
- Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market Providers
- Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors, and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
MARKET REPORT
Global Smart Electric Meter Market Demand & Future Scope Including Top Key Players – Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation) (Switzerland), Says FSR Says FSR
Smart Electric Meter Market: Summary
The Global Smart Electric Meter Market is estimated to reach USD 16.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing adoption of smart grid growing and customer centric approach of the energy sector is expected to drive the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart grid is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
Smart electric meter is an electronic device which sends meter readings to energy supplier digitally. The smart electric meter captures units of power consumed at certain time intervals. This captured data is then communicated to the energy supplier for the billing and monitoring purpose. Some key players in smart electric meter market are Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Siemens AG, Honeywell International In., and Xylem among others.
Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart electric meter market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of phase, the market is segmented into single phase and three phase.
- By communication technology, the global market is segmented into radio frequency, cellular, power line communication, fiber optics.
- By end use sector, global market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.
Companies Covered
- Itron Inc.(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Landis+Gyr.
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Xylem
- Aclara Technologies LLC.
- Holley Technology UK Ltd.
- Iskraemeco d.d.
- Networked Energy Services
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Other Key Companies
Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Smart Electric Meter Market by Phase
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Smart Electric Meter Market by Communication Technology
- Radio Frequency
- Cellular
- Power Line Communication
- Fiber Optics
- Smart Electric Meter Market by End Use Sector
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Smart Electric Meter Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Urinary Self-catheters Market Product Development Survey 2019 – 2027
Global Urinary Self-catheters market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint
TMR (TMR) analyzes the Urinary Self-catheters market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Urinary Self-catheters market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Urinary Self-catheters market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Urinary Self-catheters market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Urinary Self-catheters market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Urinary Self-catheters ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Urinary Self-catheters being utilized?
- How many units of Urinary Self-catheters is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global urinary self-catheters market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- TE Connectivity Corporation (AdvancedCath)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Coloplast
- Cook Medical
- Medtronic plc.
- Hollister Incorporated
- Teleflex Incorporated
- ConvaTec, Inc.
Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Product
- Intermittent Catheters
- Uncoated Intermittent Catheters
- Coated Intermittent Catheters
- Antimicrobial Intermittent Catheters
- Hydrophilic Intermittent Catheters
- External Catheters
- Others
Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Type
- Male Type Catheter
- Female Type Catheter
Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Application
- Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)
- Urinary Incontinence
- Spinal Cord Injuries
- Others
Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Dialysis Centers
- Others
Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The Urinary Self-catheters market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Urinary Self-catheters market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Urinary Self-catheters market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Urinary Self-catheters market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Urinary Self-catheters market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Urinary Self-catheters market in terms of value and volume.
The Urinary Self-catheters report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
Why choose TMR?
- Deliver customized reports with no additional expenses.
- Exhaustive primary and secondary to collect critical data associated with the market.
- Digital solutions to provide unique business ideas to the clients.
- Available 24/7 to facilitate across different time zones.
- Offer region-wise as well as country-wise market reports.
