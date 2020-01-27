Global Motion Controller Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Motion Controller Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Advanced technologies and their applications in the global electronic and electrical market are major factors fueling the growth of Global Motion Controller Market in coming years. The demand for motor controllers is rising in numerous applications including process automation, elevator control, packaging, robotics, flight control systems, and others. Increasing purchasing power of the population in the developing countries is pushing the demand for electronic and electrical appliances, which is anticipated to push the demand for motor controller throughout the forecast period. Rising industrial infrastructure and automotive industry are also pushing the motor controller demand. Increase in the number of passengers has been witnessed in the past few years, in commercial and heavy vehicles. So the demand for an electric vehicle is projected to increase the opportunities for the motor controller market.

Innovative technologies come with higher manufacturing costs. The higher price of the motor controllers is limiting its demand in the market. As well, the increasing competition from Chinese and other Asian players is hampering the growth of the market.

By type of axis, the segment of multi-axis motion controllers garnered the highest revenue and volume in 2016 and is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR over the report’s forecast period as well. The segment of single axis motion controller is expected to witness lethargic growth throughout the forecast period on account of requirement of an external power source of these devices.

Globally, the market in Asia Pacific acquired the dominant share of the market in 2016 and was followed by Europe. Together, the regions accounted for almost 63% of the global market in the said year. The market in Asia Pacific is also likely to be the one with the most promising growth opportunities and is anticipated to outpace other regional markets in terms of CAGR over the report’s forecast period. Steady growth in end-use industries such as semiconductor, electronics, and food and beverages is likely to be the key driver for economic growth of this region, which is projected to fuel the growth of motion controller market throughout the forecast period.

This report delivers an analysis of global motion controller market for the period from 2018 to 2026, in which the period from 2019 to 2026 includes the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. Data for 2017 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of motion controller market over the forecast period. Also it highlights numerous drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are anticipated to influence the market’s growth during this period. The study offers a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ (Mn) and in terms of volume (Units) across different geographical regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global motion controller market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global motion controller market.

Scope of Global Motion Controller Market

Global Motion Controller Market, By Type of Axis

• Multi Axis

• Single Axis

Global Motion Controller Market, By Technology

• General Motion Controller

• CNC Motion Controller

Global Motion Controller Market, By Product

• PLC Based

• Stand Alone

• PC Based

Global Motion Controller Market, By End-use Industry

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Metal and Mining

• Food and Beverages

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others (Plastic and rubber, Textile, etc.)

Global Motion Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Motion Controller Market

• ABB Ltd

• Allied Motion Inc.

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• Fuji electric

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• National Instruments

• Omron Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Schneider electric

• Siemens AG

• Toshiba Corporation

• YASKAWA Electric Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corp.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Motion Controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Motion Controller Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Motion Controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Motion Controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Motion Controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Motion Controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Motion Controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Motion Controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

