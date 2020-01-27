Global Multi-factor Authentication Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market in 2018 was valued at USD XXX Million. Considering the factors that are driving the market and are supposed to drive the market in the forecast period, it is expected to grow at XX% CAGR to reach USD XXX Million by 2026.

Increasing Adoption of BYOD Among Enterprises, Stringent Regulations and the Growing Pressure of Data Security Compliances, Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks awareness will increases the market competition and have resulted in betterment of Multifactor Authentication Market and Increasing Response Time in Higher Order Authentication Models, Cost and Technical Complexity in Implementing the Multifactor Authentication will count down the Multifactor Authentication Market.

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market is segmented by Model, by Application, by Technology and geography. Model to Multifactor Authentication market is sub-segmented Two-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Three-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Four-Factor Authentication and Multifactor with Five-Factor Authentication. Also, Two-Factor Authentication is segmented into Smart Card with Pin, Smart Card with Biometric Technology, Biometric Technology with Pin, Two-Factor Biometric Technology and One Time Password with Pin. Multifactor with Three-Factor Authentication is segmented into Smart Card with Pin and Biometric Technology, Smart Card with Two-Factor Biometric Technology, Pin with Two-Factor Biometric Technology, Three-Factor Biometric Technology. This model is highly used for advanced security. Among these models, Two-Factor Authentication is estimated to have the largest market in the forecasting period. In the application of Multifactor Authentication Market is a sector in a major field like Banking and Finance, Healthcare, Travel and Immigration, Government, Military and Defense Consumer Electronics, Commercial Security, and Others. Healthcare sector is accounted to have the largest share of the market. Thus increasing in growth will attribute to increase the efficiency of the Global Multifactor Authentication Market.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period and then followed by North America and Europe. Increasing manufacturing and sales of the Model in the country such as America will fuel the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market in the North American region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Multi-factor Authentication Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Multi-factor Authentication Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the Model, Application, Technology, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Multi-factor Authentication Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by analyzing the data points obtained from various sources and conducting them into a predictor model created specifically for each individual market. The data points are extracted from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders in the market. Key opinion leaders from both demand and supply sides of the market were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this analysis. This country-specific analysis was accumulated to establish regional numbers and then arrive at a global market value for Global Multi-factor Authentication Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Multi-factor Authentication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Multi-factor Authentication Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market:

• EMC

• Entrust

• Gemalto

• VASCO Data Security International

• ActivIdentity

• Anakam

• Arcot Systems

• Authentify

• Bio-Key International

• CA Technologies

• CRYPTOCard

• Deepnet Security

• Equifax

• HID Global

• ID Control

• Microsoft

• Mi-Token

• Phone Factor

• PointSharp AB

• PortWise

• SafeNet

• SecureAuth

• SecurEnvoy

• SecurStar

• SMS Passcode

• Swivel Secure

• Symante

• Technology Nexus

• Telesign

• Tricerion

• TriCipher

Top 10 successful key players and Technologies used by them:

• Secure

• SecureKey Technologies

• Duo Security

• LaunchKey

• CoinJar

• Case

• miiCard

• Nect

• Callsign

• Encap Security

• Nymi

Key target audience

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Market leading companies

• Model distributors

• Raw material suppliers

• Buyers

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market:

Research report categorizes the Multifactor Authentication Market based on Model, Application, Technology, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Multifactor Authentication Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market, by Model:

• Two-Factor Authentication

• Multifactor with Three-Factor Authentication

• Multifactor with Four-Factor Authentication

• Multifactor with Five-Factor Authentication

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market, by Application:

• Banking and Finance

• Government

• Travel and Immigration

• Military and Defense

• Commercial Security

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market, by Technology:

• PINgrid

• PINphrase

• PINpass

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

