Global Neurostimulation Devices Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Neurostimulation devices are commonly used for diagnosing and treating disorders of autonomic nerves system (ANS), central nerves system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS). Neurostimulation devices are used for stimulation of brain cells and for administering medication. Diseases that do not react or respond to systematic drug therapies need advanced stimulation devices for treating them. Demand for such devices are growing, especially for managing chronic neurological conditions such as nociceptive pain, neuropathic pain, epilepsy, depression and parkinson’s disease. In addition, higher cases of nociceptive pain arising from diseases such as cancer, arthritis and diabetes is compelling healthcare experts and manufacturers to jointly work on developing enhanced models of neurostimulation devices.

List of key players:

Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation., Cyberonics, Inc., Cochlear, Ltd., NDI Medical, LLC., NeuroPace, Inc., MED-EL., NeuroSigma, Inc.

By Product

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES), Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Other ,

By End User

Pain Management, Parkinsons Disease, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Other ,

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Neurostimulation Devices market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Neurostimulation Devices. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

