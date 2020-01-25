Global Nitinol Medical Devices Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Nitinol Medical Devices market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Nitinol Medical Devices industry.. The Nitinol Medical Devices market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Nitinol, an alloy of nickel and titanium, is one of the most important shape memory alloys having a wide range of biomedical applications. Characterized by superelasticity (or pseudoelasticity), exceptional elastic deformation, and marked biocompatibility, nitinol has gained vast acceptance in making a variety of medical devices. The factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for minimal invasive procedures and among others are anticipated to contribute to the significant growth of the market during the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the Nitinol Medical Devices market research report:

Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic, Cook Medical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Endosmart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG,

By Product

Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters, Others,

By Application

Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology, Others

The global Nitinol Medical Devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Nitinol Medical Devices market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Nitinol Medical Devices. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

