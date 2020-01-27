Global Online Advertising Management Software Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Adzerk, Google, Marin, Advanse, Bidtellcet, etc.

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Immersion Cooling Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 140 pages with table and figures in it.

Global Immersion Cooling Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2026: By Type (Single-Phase, and Two-Phase), By Cooling Fluid Type (Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid, and Synthetic Oil), By Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto Currency Mining, and Others) and By Region Key Highlights

This report studies the Immersion Cooling Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Immersion Cooling market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Immersion Cooling Market is gaining momentum and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.67% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The single-phase type segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region of immersion cooling market in terms of value, and this is estimated to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

Immersion Cooling market is escalating due to growing need for solutions that could reduce the physical footprint of the data center and accommodate high-density operations at the same time has strengthen the immersion cooling market demand.

Rising number of hyper-scale data centers is boosting the market as hyper scale data centers are broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources.

The single-phase type is the leading segment for immersion cooling market which is estimated to rise at the higher growth in forecast period. The demand for single-phase immersion cooling is expected to continue to rise as it is cheaper to install and is more energy-efficient.

North America is the leading region for global data center liquid immersion cooling market in future, owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in this region coupled with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the United States.

In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing by technology giants, that include Face book and Apple, attributed to which the number of data centers are increasing in the country, that are driving the utilization of immersion cooling systems.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Insights

The 2020 series of global market size, share, outlook, trends and growth prospects is a comprehensive analysis on global Immersion Cooling market conditions. Major trends shaping the near and long term future of the industry, opportunities, drivers and restraints of Immersion Cooling market, detailed porter’s five forces analysis and competitive insights are included in the research report.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Share by Type

The report presents the detailed annual outlook of each type of the Immersion Cooling market to 2026. The report studied 2 types including Single-Phase, and Two-Phase. Of these types, Crypto Single-Phase is estimated to occupy major share in the global industry.

Global Immersion Cooling Market forecasts by Cooling Fluid Type

The report provides detailed Immersion Cooling market forecasts by various Cooling Fluid Types including Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid, and Synthetic Oil. Among these Mineral Oil is forecasted to dominate the industry growth.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Size by Application

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Immersion Cooling applications along with annual forecasts to 2026. Various applications that are studied in the report include High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto currency mining, and Others. Crypto currency mining segment is the fastest growing application in the global market.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Revenue by Region

The current Immersion Cooling market size in terms of revenue across 5 regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America and Middle East & Africa are studied in the report. In addition, historic data from 2018 and annual forecasts to 2026 are also included in the research report. Globally, Asia Pacific is the major revenue contributor to the global market.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Analysis by Company

Top 10 leading companies in global Immersion Cooling market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, geographical locations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Immersion Cooling products & services.

Global Immersion Cooling Market News and Recent Developments

Latest news and industry developments in terms of Immersion Cooling capacity expansions, acquisitions, organic & inorganic growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc are included in the report.

Scope

Long term perspective on the Immersion Cooling industry: 2020 (base year), 2020- 2026 (forecast period)

Immersion Cooling Market- Forecasts by Segments- Type, Connectivity, and Applications by geography.

Forecasts by Segments- Type, Connectivity, and Applications by geography. It provides the Immersion Cooling market outlook by 2 types including Single-Phase, and Two-Phase.

outlook by 2 types including Single-Phase, and Two-Phase. The research work categorizes the global Immersion Cooling market based on cooling fluid type into 3 categories including Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid, and Synthetic Oil.

It provides the market outlook by 5 Applications including High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto currency mining, and Others.

Immersion Cooling market across countries in 5 regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South & Central America and Middle East & Africa are covered.

Immersion Cooling Market- Strategic Analysis Review

Key strategies opted by leading players

Short to Long Term Industry Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply side and Demand Side Drivers and Challenges

Immersion Cooling Market- Growth Opportunities

Potential New Business Opportunities

Key Areas of Focus in forecast period

Immersion Cooling Market- Competitive Scenario

10 companies are analyzed in the report including Fujitsu Limited, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer Technologies, Allied Control Ltd., Asperitas, Midas Green Technologies, Iceotope Technologies Limited, DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company, LiquidCool Solutions, DownUnder GeoSolutions Pty Ltd.

Company Peer-to-Peer Comparison

Company Profile and SWOT Analysis

Financial Analysis

