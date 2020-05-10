Global Opacifiers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Opacifiers Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.15% during forecast period.

A major driver of the global opacifiers market is rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe, there has been boom in automobile industry, the automobile and paint coating industries have fuelled the growth of global opacifiers market. The titanium dioxide sector is largest in the global opacifiers market and predicated to grow the fast during forecasting period because of increasing the use of global opacifiers market in various end-use industries like paints, coatings, varnishes and personal care product. Rise in the income of common man, improving economic conditions across the global, increase the status of lifestyle. The environmentally friendly nature of the product is also likely to boost global opacifiers market.

On the basis of the type segment, titanium dioxide is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of end-use industries like paints & coatings, personal care, and plastics are driving the demand for this type. Rising demand for personal care products, an increase in many working women, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness of sanitation and skincare products are fueling the growth of the market in the personal care end-use industry. An increase in spending on larger personal care products is also driving the global opacifiers market.

Based on the application segment, increased consumption of paints & coatings is attributed to the growing construction industry in APAC. The construction output APAC countries are increasing gradually because of the growing population and the increased number of nuclear families. Also, the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population and rising standards of living are driving the industry. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global opacifiers market.

The company focuses on adopting organic and inorganic strategies like expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to increase its customer base and product portfolio. The company signed an agreement to establish the coating manufacturing site in Saudi Arabia to increase the global reach and to cater to the market of Saudi Arabia effectively. The company developed EVOQUE pre-composite polymer knowledge for opaque polymers to growth their efficiency.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period for opacifiers because of its growing economy and increasing population. With industrialization and increasing employment, disposable income is expected to increase. This dominance of APAC is mainly because of the increasing population and improving lifestyles at each financial stratum. Demand for opacifiers is dependent on their usage in businesses like paints & coatings, plastics, and ceramics, which contributes more than 80% of its global demand. Companies are devoting more in R&D to find out applications of opacifiers in the alternative industry segments to increase their scope and demand.

This report segments the global opacifiers market on the basis of type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A complete analysis of key manufacturing players has been lead to provide dreams into their business overviews, products & services, growths, key strategies, new product launches, and M & A associated with the market for opacifiers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global opacifiers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global opacifiers market.

Scope of the Global Opacifiers Market

Global Opacifiers Market, By Type

• Titanium Dioxide

• Opaque Polymers

• Zircon

• Zinc Oxide

• Cerium Oxide

• Antimony Trioxide

• Tin Oxide

• Arsenic Trioxide

Global Opacifiers Market, By Application

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Ceramics

• Paper

• Inks

• Personal Care

• Fibers

• Home Care

• Glass

• Others

Global Opacifiers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Opacifiers Market

• Dowdupont

• Arkema

• Ashland Global Holdings

• Tayca Corporation

• Chemours

• Tronox Limited

• Kronos Worldwide

• Cristal

• Alkane Resources

• En-Tech Polymer

• Interpolymer Corporation

• Organik Kimya

• Croda International

• Hankuck Latices

• Indulor Chemie

• Junneng Chemical

• Evonik Industries

• Cinkarna Celje

• Lomon Billions

• Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

• Grupa Azoty

• Precheza As

• Argex Titanium

• Apollo Colors.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Opacifiers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Opacifiers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Opacifiers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Opacifiers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Opacifiers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Opacifiers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Opacifiers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Opacifiers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Opacifiers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Opacifiers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Opacifiers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Opacifiers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Opacifiers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Opacifiers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Opacifiers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

