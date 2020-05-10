Global Optical Network Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology and Region.

Global Optical Network Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.80 % during a forecast period.

Optical Network Equipment includes lasers, optical amplifiers, LEDs, and wave division multiplexing (WDM), which is used to transmit a large number of data with the least losses and maximum bandwidth.

The reports cover detail dynamics and key developments in the optical network equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. The global optical network equipment market is experiencing significant growth by a rise in demand for bandwidth from both residential and business customers. Rise in penetration of the internet for services such as online gaming, video chatting, and social media, online shopping are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global optical network equipment market.

On the other hand, High initial cost is a major restraint factor of the global optical network equipment market growth. High bandwidth requirements by the enterprises and government organizations are enabling the deployment. Limited infrastructure for a fiber-optic network is one of the key challenges in the optical network equipment market.

At the same time, other factors like developing terabit networking, the rapid expansion of data centers, and the rise in cloud storage by top key players are creating major growth opportunities for the global optical network equipment market.

FTTH (Fiber-to-the-home) segment is expected to contribute a significant share in the global optical network equipment market. The development of smart cities is expected to drive the optical network equipment market growth during the forecast period. Rise in preference for Wi-Fi technology in the development of smart home cities, the demand for the optical network equipment as Wi-Fi routers and cellular devices is also increasing. The ON network is essential to assist in connecting electronic devices over a wireless network.

The Gigabit PON (GPON) segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Low cost of ownership, high ROI, advanced security, optimized bandwidth connectivity, and simplified network operations are boosting the growth in the global optical network equipment market. A rise in penetration of internet countries coupled with IP traffic across the globe has also driven the growth in the market. GPON devices deliver high-speed video, data, and voice services to both residential and business customers because of their long-range connectivity and extremely high bandwidth.

Region-wise, the North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global optical network equipment market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the increase in demand for interconnecting data centers in the region. The adoption and deployment of 5G infrastructure are projected to be one of the major factors driving the demand for the optical network equipment market during the forecast period.

The global network equipment market is competitive because of the presence of a large number of regional and international key players. Some of the prominent key players are focusing on research and developmental activities to come up with superior innovative systems. For instance, Hitachi Communication Technologies Inc. offers technology like 4G Evolved Packet Core and small cell solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global optical network equipment market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global optical network equipment market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global optical network equipment market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment in the global optical network equipment market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Optical Network Equipment Market

Global Optical Network Equipment Market, By Type

• FTTH (Fiber-to-the-home)

• FTTB (Fiber-to-the-building)

Global Optical Network Equipment Market, By Technology

• Asynchronous Transfer Mode PON (APON)

• Broadband PON (BPON)

• Gigabit PON (GPON)

• Ethernet PON (EPON)

Global Optical Network Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Optical Network Equipment Market

• AT & T Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• Calix Inc.

• Ericsson Inc.

• Hitachi Communication Technologies Inc.

• Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Huawei Technologies

• Broadcom Corporation, Inc. Ltd.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ECI Telecom Ltd.

• Adtran Inc.

