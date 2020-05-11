Global Particle Therapy Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Particle Therapy Market was valued US$ 860 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1842 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.99% during a forecast period.

The particle therapy market is majorly segmented into type, product & service, system, cancer type, application, and region.

Further, particle therapy market based on type includes proton therapy, and heavy ion therapy. Particle therapy market in terms of product & service is classified into cyclotrons, synchrotrons, synchrocyclotrons, and others. Based on the particle therapy market, system segment is divided into multi-room systems, and single-room systems. In terms of cancer type segment particle therapy market is categorized into pediatric & prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers. Further, particle therapy market based on application includes treatment applications, and research applications.

Based on regions, the global particle therapy market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of product & services, synchrotron segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing number of research activities as well as the increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities.

Based on the type, proton therapy is expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market due to the high degree of precision, shorter treatment time, and reduced side-effects associated with proton therapy as compared to conventional photon therapies using X-rays.

On the basic of application, treatment applications are expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market due to the growing number of cancer patients globally, increasing government initiatives such as aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems, and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.

The major driving factor of particle therapy market is the growing global prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives that are creating awareness and promoting the adoption of proton therapy among key end users are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the particle therapy market.

Particle therapy is costly may hamper the market growth.

By region, The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the particle therapy market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growth initiatives to promote the use of advanced particle therapy technologies in Asia Pacific countries.

Key players operating in the global particle therapy market are Advanced Oncotherapy PLC., Danfysik A/S, Hitachi, Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., and Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Protom International, Inc., Provision Healthcare, LLC, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

