Global Particle Therapy Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Particle Therapy Market was valued US$ 860 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1842 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.99% during a forecast period.
The particle therapy market is majorly segmented into type, product & service, system, cancer type, application, and region.
Further, particle therapy market based on type includes proton therapy, and heavy ion therapy. Particle therapy market in terms of product & service is classified into cyclotrons, synchrotrons, synchrocyclotrons, and others. Based on the particle therapy market, system segment is divided into multi-room systems, and single-room systems. In terms of cancer type segment particle therapy market is categorized into pediatric & prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers. Further, particle therapy market based on application includes treatment applications, and research applications.
Based on regions, the global particle therapy market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
In terms of product & services, synchrotron segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing number of research activities as well as the increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities.
Based on the type, proton therapy is expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market due to the high degree of precision, shorter treatment time, and reduced side-effects associated with proton therapy as compared to conventional photon therapies using X-rays.
On the basic of application, treatment applications are expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market due to the growing number of cancer patients globally, increasing government initiatives such as aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems, and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.
The major driving factor of particle therapy market is the growing global prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives that are creating awareness and promoting the adoption of proton therapy among key end users are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the particle therapy market.
Particle therapy is costly may hamper the market growth.
By region, The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the particle therapy market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growth initiatives to promote the use of advanced particle therapy technologies in Asia Pacific countries.
Key players operating in the global particle therapy market are Advanced Oncotherapy PLC., Danfysik A/S, Hitachi, Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., and Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Protom International, Inc., Provision Healthcare, LLC, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Scope of Global Particle Therapy Market:
Global Particle Therapy Market, by Type:
• Proton Therapy
• Heavy Ion Therapy
Global Particle Therapy Market, by Product & Service:
• Cyclotrons
• Synchrotrons
• Synchrocyclotrons
• Others
Global Particle Therapy Market, by System:
• Multi-room Systems
• Single-room Systems
Global Particle Therapy Market by Cancer Type:
• Pediatric & Prostate Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Head & Neck Cancer
• Other Cancers
Global Particle Therapy Market by Application:
• Treatment Applications
• Research Applications
Global Particle Therapy Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players operating in Global Particle Therapy Market:
• Advanced Oncotherapy PLC.
• Danfysik A/S
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Ion Beam Applications Sa
• Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.
• Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.
• Protom International, Inc.
• Provision Healthcare, LLC
• Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
• Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Particle Therapy Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Particle Therapy Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Particle Therapy Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Particle Therapy Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Particle Therapy Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Particle Therapy Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Particle Therapy Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Particle Therapy by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Particle Therapy Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Particle Therapy Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Particle Therapy Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application, End User and Region.
Global Hypochlorous Acid Marketwas valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.
Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that can only exist in solution, as it is highly unstable when isolated in its pure form. Advantage of its strong oxidation properties, which is used as a bleach and disinfectant, among various other things.
It is preferred in the water treatment industry because of the convenience of storage, transport, and use; cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals. Additionally, it is an effective microbicide, especially against waterborne pathogens. Also, its cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals further contribute to its popularity in the water treatment industry. The disinfecting properties of hypochlorous acid offer novel opportunities for its use in the water treatment sector.
The report on the global hypochlorous acid market covers segments such as type, application, end-user and region. Based on application, the oxidizing agent segment is dominating as the use of household bleach has been growing since the last few years, because of rising concerns over infectious diseases.
The textile industry segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the use of hypochlorous acid as an oxidizing agent and a bleaching agent in this industry. Sodium hypochlorite finds wide application as a bleaching agent in the textile industry in various emerging economies. The water treatment industry is also witnessing steady growth with a growing demand for clean water, globally.
Hypochlorous Acid Market
The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent the market in the hypochlorous acid market during the forecast period, followed by the APAC. The presence of prominent manufacturers and distributors contributes to market growth in North America.
Government regulations regarding the use of sanitizers in many industries are also expected to positively influence market growth in the region. Such as, the U.S. Food and drug administration has implemented a regulation that governs the use of effective sanitizers in the food industry to kill bacteria and other microorganisms, especially on food contact surfaces.
In 2018, URGO Medical, a leading player in wound care products, entered into an asset acquiring agreement with REALM Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in the U.S. REALM Therapeutics engages in research activities to discover new hypochlorous acid-based treatments for atopic dermatitis and allergic conjunctivitis. This acquisition is estimated to help URGO Medical become the leading player in advanced wound care business across the globe.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Hypochlorous Acid Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market.
Scope of the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Type
• Sodium Hypochlorite
• Calcium Hypochlorite
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Application
• Sanitizing Agent
• Disinfecting
• Oxidizing Agent
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By End User
• Water Treatment Industry
• Textile Industry
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market
• INOVYN
• Olin Chlor Alkali
• Akzo Nobel
• OxyChem
• Arkema
• BASF
• Kuehne Company
• Lonza
• AGC Chemicals
• Surpass Chemical Company
• Axiall
• Clorox
• Hasa
• Chongqing Tianyuan Chemical
• Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical
• Tosoh
• Hangzhou ElectroChemical Group
• Hill Brothers
• JCI Jones Chemicals
• Cydsa
• Mexichem
• IXOM
• Aditya Birla
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Hypochlorous Acid Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hypochlorous Acid by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Ink Additives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Ink Additives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period.
The demand for ink additives is likely to drive significantly in the packaging application. The flexographic process for packaging proposals rub resistance, friction and blocking reduction, and trapping benefits. The product has enough potential to sustain for long-time owing to the increasing use of corrugated boxes. Distribution channels further support market growth with an increasing e-commerce business.
However, the increasing concern of toxicity in ink chemicals restrains the market during the forecast period. Global ink additives market has opportunity to develop green products to ease future challenges. The product demand in the APAC is gradually growing with a demand for high-performance ink for end-use applications expected to drive the market growth during the assessment period.
One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the ink additives market in the upcoming years is the rising demand for eco-friendly inks. The increasing environmental concerns and sustainability have led to the demand for biodegradable inks. The primary advantage of eco-friendly inks is the improved recyclability of paper as it aids efficient separation of ink from paper. Moreover, these inks are odorless and free from hazardous chemical compounds, making favorable for printing packaging materials for food and beverages.
Dispersing & wetting agents segment is dominating the ink additives market during the forecast period. This increased market share can be accredited to properties of wetting and dispersing agents for stabilizing the suspension of pigments in varnish and achieving excellent print quality. Dispersing & wetting agents are used in nearly all types of inks, resulting in constant demand.
The packaging segment accounted for the major shares and dominated ink additives market. Factors, for instance, its help in enhancing the appearance of the product and for providing information regarding the product or the brand in the food industry will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years. The packaging industry usages inks for printing cartons, labels, corrugated boards, and films and will be driven by the increased demand for flexible packaging in the food industry.
Region-wise, The APAC represents the high volume ink additives market for printing ink industry followed by Europe and North America. The highest growth has been observed by the packaging segment of textile additives. The publishing and the commercial printing segments of ink additives market are though shrinking in certain developed regions of the globe and have shown sluggish growth in the developing countries over the past. The ink additives market is likely to show a moderate single-digit annual growth over the next five years. The growth of the packaging segment in the global ink additives market has been amplified by the growing growth in the GDP and population in the Asia Pacific region.
A recent development in Global Ink Additives Market: In March 2018, Solvay SA introduced a new range of products to meet consumers’ need in creating color, binder, and performance systems. The new products offer benefits like better film performance, stain and water resistance, and improvement in the development of environmentally friendly formulations for architectural paints, adhesives, industrial coatings, and printing inks.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ink Additives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ink Additives Market.
Scope of the Global Ink Additives Market
Global Ink Additives Market, By Type
• Rheology Modifiers
• Dispersing & Wetting Agents
• Foam Control Additives
• Slip/Rub Materials
• Others
Global Ink Additives Market, By Technology
• Solvent-Based
• Water-Based
Global Ink Additives Market, By Process
• Lithographic
• Gravure
• Flexographic
• Digital
Global Ink Additives Market, By Application
• Packaging
• Publishing
• Commercial Printing
Global Ink Additives Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Ink Additives Market
• ALTANA AG
• BASF SE
• Dow Corning
• Elementis Plc
• Evonik Industries
• Harima Chemicals Group
• Shamrock Technologies
• Munzing Chemie Gmbh
• Solvay S.A.
• Lubrizol
• Keim Additec Surface Gmbh
• Allnex
• Croda International Plc.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Dorf Ketal
• Polyone Corporation
• Clariant
• Martínez Ayala
• Siltech
• Uniqchem
• Venator
• Raybo Chemical Company
• the International Group, Inc
• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
• Patcham
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Ink Additives Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Ink Additives Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Ink Additives Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ink Additives by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Ink Additives Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Ink Additives Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Ink Additives Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Homeopathy Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Homeopathy Products Market was valued US$4.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$18.48 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.04% during a forecast period.
The report is majorly segmented into Product, Application, Source, and Region.
Further, Homeopathy Products Market based on Product includes Product Tincture, Dilutions, Biochemics, Ointments, Tablets, and Others. Application segment is sub-segmented into Analgesic & Antipyretic, Respiratory, Neurology, Immunology, Gastroenterology, and Dermatology. Further, Source includes Plants, Animals, and Minerals.
The market numbers are further split across different regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.
Based on the source segment, plants segment is projected to lead the homeopathy product market, owing to the increased demand for natural medicines. A well as minerals segment is anticipated to show a rapid growth in the source segment.
Homeopathy products are used for the treatment and prevention of many dermatological conditions such as acne, pimples, and scars. Likewise, homeopathy products can also be used to raise immunity and avoid common healthcare problems such as cold and flu and major diseases for example diabetes, cardiac dysfunction, and insomnia. This various application of homeopathy products as one of the major factors for the growth of the market. However, the market growth hinders due to the complete absence of quality control and regulations within the global homeopathy products market.
The major cons of homeopathy products, there are no homeopathic medicines for severe diseases. In case of emergency, people cannot depend upon homeopathic treatment.
Based on region, Europe is expected to lead the homeopathy products market in the forecast period. Increasing population and demand for alternative low-cost medicines homeopathic products is projected to an observer a robust growth in the Asia Pacific region.
The key players in the global homeopathy products market are Boiron Group, a Nelson & Co. Ltd., Standard Homeopathic Company, Homeocan Inc., Medital International Inc., Biologische Heilmilttel Heel GmbH, GMP Laboratories of America Inc., Washington Homeopathic Products, Inc., Hahnemann Laboratories, Inc., and Ainsworths Ltd.
Scope of Global Homeopathy Products Market:
Global Homeopathy Products Market, by Product:
• Tincture
• Dilutions
• Biochemics
• Ointments
• Tablets
Global Homeopathy Products Market by Application:
• Analgesic and Antipyretic
• Respiratory
• Neurology
• Immunology
• Gastroenterology
• Dermatology
Global Homeopathy Products Market by Source:
• Plants
• Animals
• Minerals
Global Homeopathy Products Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players operated in Global Homeopathy Products Market:
• Boiron Group
• A Nelson & Co. Ltd.
• Standard Homeopathic Company
• Homeocan Inc.
• Medital International Inc.
• Biologische Heilmilttel Heel GmbH
• GMP Laboratories of America Inc.
• Washington Homeopathic Products, Inc.
• Hahnemann Laboratories, Inc.
• Ainsworth Ltd.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Homeopathy Products Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Homeopathy Products Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Homeopathy Products Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Homeopathy Products Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Homeopathy Products Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Homeopathy Products Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Homeopathy Products Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Homeopathy Products by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Homeopathy Products Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Homeopathy Products Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Homeopathy Products Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
