Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Passive Optical LAN (POL) market is a network solution that is widely being used in several industries and helps to make strengthens the network system.

The increasing demand for internet services, penetration of telecom, electronic devices, data traffic and bandwidth are the major driving factors for the growth of the passive optical LAN (POL) market. The government is also contributing to the growth by investing in the optical LAN to improve the infrastructure in their respective regions.

Services, like videoconferencing, video on demand and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) are expected to boost the passive optical LAN (POL) market. Conversely, higher cost of the research and development activities is the key restraint for the passive optical LAN (POL) market.

Based on the component, the wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers segment held the largest market share of XX%, followed by optical amplifiers. The latter enjoys a substantial share in the passive optical LAN (POL) market on account of their increased use in ultra-high capacity networks. Fixed and variable optical attenuators and amplifiers are expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period following the bandwidths and fiber optic technologies.

Geographically, the Asia-pacific region is leading the market for the passive optical LAN. The optical fiber in developing countries like China and India is enhancing the market in this region. North America is the second-highest contributor to the growth of the passive optical LAN (POL) market. Energy-efficient solutions and investments in network solutions, region wise is expected to change the market moderately.

The report covers a recent development for the market of the passive optical LAN (POL) such as In Feb 2019, Tellabs has expanded its line of passive optical LAN (POL) optical network terminals (ONTs) with a couple of additions. The Tellabs 180C ONT is intended for high-density applications, while the Tellabs 131W ONT fulfills outdoor requirements.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global passive optical LAN (POL) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global passive optical LAN (POL) market.

Scope of the Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market

Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, By Component

• Optical cables

• Coupler

• Power splitter

• Connector

• Amplifier

• Trans receiver

• Multiplexers/de-multiplexers

• Encoders

• Patch cords and pigtails

• Attenuators

• Circulators

• Network terminals

• Line terminals

• Others

Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, By Application

• Loop feeder

• Synchronous optical network

• Hybrid fiber-coaxial cable

• Synchronous digital hierarchy

• Others

Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, By End-User

• Manufacturing

• BFIS

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Ericsson Inc. (Sweden)

• Alcatel Lucent SA (France)

• TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

• ADTRAN, Inc. (U.S.)

• ZTE Corporation (China)

• Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)

• 3M Company (US)

• Tellabs Inc. (US)

• Zhone Technologies Inc (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Passive Optical LAN (POL) Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Passive Optical LAN (POL) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Passive Optical LAN (POL) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical LAN (POL) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Passive Optical LAN (POL) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Passive Optical LAN (POL) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

