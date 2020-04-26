MARKET REPORT
Global Pasta Market Revenue by Applications, Types and Region 2020 to 2025 Research Report
The recent report titled “Pasta Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Pasta market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
“Global Pasta Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 101 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Pasta by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.
The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities du
ring the forecast. Pasta Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Pasta across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Pasta market. Leading players of the Pasta Market profiled in the report include:
- Bambino (India)
- Nestle (USA)
- Field Fresh (India)
- ITC Limited (India)
- Rajdhani Group (India)
- Savorit (India)
- Indo Nissin Foods Ltd. (India)
- United Argo Industries (India)
- MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd. (India)
This report listed main product type of Pasta market such as: Dry Pasta, Fresh Pasta, Insta Pasta.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Residential, Restaurant, Airplane & Train, Others.
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) .
Major Insights that the report covers:
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.
Reasons to buy the report –
- Producing an effective position strategy
- Expert views on your evaluation
- Know possible barriers to entry
- Informed and strategic decision making
- Understand how first movers work
- Plan to action on upcoming opportunities
HDL Cholesterol Kits Market 2018 Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2025
Electric Paint Market – Top competitor, Industry Development And Market Overview
Global Electric Paint Market was USD 11.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected is to exhibit 8.39% CAGR during the forecasted period. The market is projected to be around USD XX Billion by 2026. These paints offer dual benefit, conductivity and corrosion resistance. The ever-increasing demand for the consumer electronics is driving the market across regions. Electrical coatings/ paintings are used in exclusively in durables such as mobile phones, laptops, computers, LCDs, electrical display, and touch panels. Additionally, electric paint market is growing at a gradual pace because of the usage in the automotive industry.
Cost Effectiveness of the End Product
The Electric paints coatings are exhaustive blend of epoxy tars, hardeners, and carbon black. Epoxy gums has great physical properties. Further coatings are linked by various networks. Electrically conductive properties are accomplished by adding elements like graphite, carbon dark silver, short carbon filaments, carbon Nano fibers, and silver-covered carbon nanotubes. Thus, it provides a light weight characteristic to the entire panel reducing the overall cost.
North America region holds the highest market of total market share in 2018. The market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of the innovative technologies in the consumer durables. Whereas Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR with emerging Asian economies such as China and India because of the rapid economic growth and industrialization in the country.
Electric Paint Market Segmentation
The global Electric Paint Market is segmented into Product Types, Application Types, and by Region.
By Types
Epoxy
Polyesters
Acrylics
Polyurethanes
By Applications
Consumer Electronic Displays
Solar Industry
Automotive
Aerospace
Bio-science
By Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Electric Paint Market Players:
- Akzonobel
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Henkel
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
Nutraceutical Packaging Market – Top competitor, Industry Development And Market Overview
The report covers forecast and analysis for the nutraceutical packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the nutraceutical packaging market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the nutraceutical packaging market on a global level.
The global nutraceutical packaging market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to be valued at around USD 3.9 billion in 2025, to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% between 2019 and 2025.
Phytochemicals, designer foods, functional foods, medical products, and nutritional supplements are regarded as nutraceuticals. Nutraceutical packaging is vital in order to avoid internal contamination of nutraceuticals and provide improved oxidation resistance. With growing awareness and understanding of health and nutrition, people are becoming more interested in nutraceutical products.
Increasing consciousness about health and weight management is playing a crucial role in the demand for global nutraceutical packaging market. Similarly, growing opportunities in innovative packaging solutions is expected to attract a larger consumer base for nutraceutical packaged products. Increased fitness and well-being spending by individuals worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of global nutraceutical packaging market in coming years. Worldwide increasing per capita income will contribute further to increased demand for the nutraceutical packaging market. However, high cost of nutraceutical packaging product is expected to be a major challenge for nutraceutical packaging market in the coming years.
The global nutraceutical packaging market has been classified into product type, material type, and nutraceutical product type. Based on product type, the global nutraceutical packaging market has been segmented into bottles, cans and jars, bags & pouches, cartons, stick packs, and blister packs. Bags and pouches segment is likely to have the largest value share among the product type segment of global nutraceutical packaging market. Based on material type, the global nutraceutical packaging market has been segmented into plastic, glass, metal, and paper and paperboard. Based on nutraceutical product type, the global nutraceutical packaging market has been segmented into functional food, functional beverages, minerals & vitamin capsules, protein powder, herbs, and others.
Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market: Product Type Segment Analysis
Bottles
Cans and Jars
Bags & Pouches
Cartons
Stick Packs
Blister Packs
Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market: Material Type Segment Analysis
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Paper and Paperboard
On the basis of neutraceutical product, the global nutraceutical packaging market is segmented as –
Functional Food
Functional Beverages
Minerals & Vitamin Capsules
Protein Powder
Herbs
Others
North America is the largest nutraceutical packaging market around the world. Demand for increased shelf life of food products in the North America region is expected to boost the nutraceutical packaging market. Europe is anticipated to be one of the key regions with a matured pharmaceutical industry, which will translate into growth opportunities for the nutraceutical packaging market. Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing nutraceutical packaging market because of high population and presence of fastest growing economies such as China and India. In Africa, some underdeveloped economies remain an obstacle for rapid growth of nutraceutical packaging in the region. Whereas, nutraceutical packaging market in developing economies such as South Africa, Nigeria is anticipated to grow in the coming years. Additionally, improved financial condition and demand for natural nutraceutical products are key driving factors for nutraceutical packaging market in Latin America as well as the Middle East. However, strict government regulations on production and application of nutraceutical products are anticipated to restrict the growth of the nutraceutical packaging market.
Key players operating in the global nutraceutical packaging market are MJS PACKAGING, PolyOne Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, JohnsByrne Company, Birchwood Contract Manufacturing, NuEra Nutraceuticals Inc., MOD-PAC Corp., Hughes Enterprises, and AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.
