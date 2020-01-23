Global Period Panties Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Style, Size, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Period Panties Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Period Panties Market

Period panties are a new sanitary product in the market generally available through online distribution channels. The period panties have the capacity of absorbency ranges from half a tampon to two tampons depending upon the discharge. The patch of the period panties has a coating of a special fabric that is designed to absorb discharged fluid from the body and traps it inside the panties.

Period panties are the undergarment which provides protection at the time of menstruation. The demand for period panties is expected to witness significant growth thanks to the increasing number of working women, more focused on convenience and comfort, and growing inclination for eco-friendly products, coupled with rising health awareness among women.

On the other hand, it is not possible for every individual to purchase the product due to high cost of Product, and the threat of substitutes such as menstrual caps, which are likely to hamper the growth of the period panties market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of the type, As compared to disposable period panties, reusable period panties are the most favored type for sports & fitness activities. Reusable period panties deliver leakage protection and are eco-friendly. These factors are expected to rise the demand for reusable period panties.

Region-wise, the North America is expected to highest market share of XX% of the global period panties market during forecast period thanks to factors such as ease as compared to tampons or pads, highly absorbent nature of the fabric used in the manufacturing of these panties, apart from the fact that they are anti-microbial and designed to avoid stains. Even though North America is leading the market for period panties, demand for the product in emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific is expected to have considerably market during the forecast period. Companies are growing their product lines to meet the increasing demand for period panties. Additionally, product invention among manufacturers with newer styles and prints in period panties are expected to boost the market throughout the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to be the most attractive in the forecast period because of the acceptance and increasing awareness about period panties.

The report covers the industry news for the market of period panties, Such as October 2019, Thinx Inc. has declared it’s first-ever ad campaign and national television, “MENstruation”. The television campaign contains scenes where cisgender men have placed in day-to-day situations the women society with the period’s experience.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Period Panties Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Period Panties Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Period Panties Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Period Panties Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Period Panties Market

Global Period Panties Market, By Type

• Reusable

• Disposable

Global Period Panties Market, By Style

• Boy Shorts

• Bikini

• Briefs

• Hipster

• Others (Thongs, Shorts etc.)

Global Period Panties Market, By Size

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Global Period Panties Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

o Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

o Drug Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Retail Stores

Global Period Panties Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Period Panties Market

• Anigan

• Clovia

• Dear Kate

• Knixwear

• Lunapads International

• Modibodi

• PantyProp

• Harebrained

• Adira

• Flux

• Fannypants

• THINX Inc.

• WUKA

• Period Panteez

