Global Pet Food Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Pet Food Market was valued US$ 78.30 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 109.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.25 % during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Product, Application, and region.

Further, Pet Food Market based on Product includes Dry Food, Wet Food, Nutritious Food, and Snacks. Application segment is sub-segmented into Dogs, Cats, and Others.

Whereas region segment had segmented the geographies into five continents i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of product, Dry products dominated Europe in terms of volume and the segment is expected to continue its leading band through the forecast period. Dry food products are mainly directed for young animals in arrears to their high nutritional value. Key factors fueling demand for dry products include handling convenience, lower generation of waste, and longer storage.

Wet products boost energy level and build thin mass and muscles. Wet products are mainly given to animals that do not drink sufficient water throughout the day.

The snacks segment is expected to witness enough growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding nutrition required for domestic animals has shifted owner preference from snacks and treats toward nutritional products. The snacks segment is likely to restrain the growth of the segment over the forecast period. North America dominated the pet food market.

Growing awareness regarding animal health, rising need for nutritious, healthy, and organic pet food on the reason of is expected to boost market demand. However, increasing concerns about pet fatness and pet food memories by firms hamper the growth of the global pet food market.

Key players are Mars Inc., Nestle Purina PetCare., Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc., Wellpet LlcADM, Cargill, Ingredion, SunOpta, DowDuPont, Darling Ingredients, The Procter & Gamble Company, Big Heart Pet Brands, Diamond Pet Foods, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, WellPet LLC, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Heristo Aktiengesellschaft and Kemin.

Scope of Global Pet Food Market:

Global Pet Food Market, By Product:

• Dry Pet Foods

• Wet Pet Foods

• Veterinary Diets

• Treats/Snacks

• Organic Product

Global Pet Food Market, By Animal Type:

• Dogs

• Cats

• Birds

• Others

Global Pet Food Market, By Ingredient Type:

• Animal-derived

• Plant-derived

• Cereals & Cereal Derivatives

• Others

Global Pet Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Specialized Pet Shops

• Internet Sales

• Hypermarkets

• Others

Global Pet Food Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Pet Food Market:

• Mars Inc.

• Colgate Palmolive ( Hill’s Pet Nutrition)

• Uni-Charm Corp.

• Nutriara Alimentos Ltd.

• InVivo NSA

• Yamahisa Pet Care

• Debifu Pet Products Co. Ltd

• Heristo AG

• Deuerer

• Wellpet

• J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)

• Merrick Pet Care

• Sunshine Mills

• Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

• Nestle Purina Pet Care.

• Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc.

• ADM

• Cargill

• Ingredion

• Sun Opta

• Dow DuPont

• Darling Ingredients

• Kemin

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Big Heart Pet Brands

• Diamond Pet Foods

• Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

