Global Pet Food Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material Type, Packaging Type, Food Type, End-Use, and Region.

Published

2 days ago

on

Global Pet Food Packaging Market was valued at US$ 8.38 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.95 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% during a forecast period.

Global Pet Food Packaging Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding pet food packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in pet food packaging market.

Based on the material type, paper & paperboard segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period. The rise in concerns regarding environment safety among consumers across the globe, which is driving the global pet food packaging market growth in a positive way. In addition, rising demand for recyclable packaging solutions for various end-use products is expected to surge the global pet food packaging market growth in the forecast period. Plastic material was leading market growth in the last decade owing to its extensive use and cost-efficiency. However, strict government regulations and policies regarding plastic usage will restrict market growth.

The global pet food packaging market is driven by increased concerns regarding the quality of pet food among consumers across the globe. Rising disposable income of consumers with rapid urbanization among developing countries, which is fuelling the market growth in a positive way. The global pet food packaging popularity is increasing among consumers due to they are convenient for the carry food as well as to maintain the quality of the product. Growing pet care industry and rising demand for advancement in this industry, which is projected to surge the global pet food packaging market growth in a positive way. The rising inclination regarding premium pet food and pet treats is anticipated to drive the global pet food market in the forecast period. Various government regulations and policies have also been contributory in surging the market with a greater focus on labeling and customer information.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period owing to a developed economy, hygiene lifestyles of consumers, and widespread demand for pet ownership in this region. The US is projected to drive the pet care market in this region due to the rising pet population and growing inclination by the consumers to own animals such as dogs, cats, and fish. Moreover, the surge in the number of non-traditional homes with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is propelling the per-capita pet spending for this market. Europe is also expected to drive the global pet food packaging market in the near future. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR in the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period owing to the rising spending power of the middle-class population. In addition, the increasing living standards and disposable income of consumers among developing countries such as India and China is expected to propel the global pet food packaging market growth the forecast period.

Scope of the Report Pet Food Packaging Market

Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Metal
• Plastic
• Paper & Paperboard
• Others
Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

• Flexible Packaging
• Rigid Packaging
Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Food Type

• Semi-Wet
• Pet Treat & Biscuits
• High Moisture
• Dry Pellets
• Chilled & Frozen Food
• Others
Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by End-Use

• Dog Food
• Cat Food
• Others
Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Pet Food Packaging Market

• Mondi Group
• Sonoco Products
• Berry Plastics
• Amcor Limited
• American Packaging Corporation
• Ampac Packaging
• Ball Corporation
• Bemis Company
• Coveris Holdings
• Crown Holdings
• Meadwestvaco Corporation
• Silgan Holdings
• Constantia Flexibles
• Huhtamäki OYJ
• Goglio SPA
• Winpak Ltd.
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Mars Petcare Inc.
• Ardagh Group SA

Extra Virgin Camellia Oil Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Extra Virgin Camellia Oil Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Extra Virgin Camellia Oil and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Extra Virgin Camellia Oil, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Extra Virgin Camellia Oil
  • What you should look for in a Extra Virgin Camellia Oil solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Extra Virgin Camellia Oil provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Key players in the global extra virgin camellia oil market include:

  • Jinhao Inc.
  • Wilmar International Limited
  • Green-sea Ltd.
  • Guitaitai Inc.
  • Runxinoil Inc.
  • Deerle Inc.
  • Acemeliai Ltd.
  • Waltt Products Co., Ltd
  • Shanrun Inc.
  • Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global extra virgin camellia oil market by type:

  • Expelling
  • Lixiviation Process

Global extra virgin camellia oil market by application:

  • Cosmetics
  • Food

Global extra virgin camellia oil market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

Latest Release: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Is Thriving Worldwide

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Epoxy Curing Agents and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Epoxy Curing Agents, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Epoxy Curing Agents
  • What you should look for in a Epoxy Curing Agents solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Epoxy Curing Agents provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Evonik Industries
  • Cardolite Corporation
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • DIC Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Hexicon Inc.
  • Incorez Ltd.
  • Gabriel Performance Products
  • Momentive Speciality Chemicals
  • Brenteg Specialities Inc.
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents, and Other Curing Agents)

By Application (Coatings, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction, Composites, Adhesives and Other Applications)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

Dental Polymerization Flasks Market Growth Opportunities by 2030

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Dental Polymerization Flasks Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Dental Polymerization Flasks Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.

The Dental Polymerization Flasks market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Key Players Included in This Report are:

  • AiXin Life International, Inc.
  • Candulor AG
  • Dentalfarm Srl
  • Handler Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • Kentzler-Kaschner Dental Gmbh
  • Merz Dental GmbH
  • Mestra Talleres Mestraitua
  • P.P.M. Srl
  • Prodont-Holliger SAS
  • Schuler-Dental AG

Region-wise share:

Regions 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030
North America XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX
Europe XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX
APAC XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX
Rest of the World XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX XXX


The Report can be Segmented as:

  • By Type (Round, Square, Triangular, and Other)

  • By Application (Dental Laboratories and Scientific Research)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Question Answered in Report:

  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Dental Polymerization Flasks Market?
  • What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
  • What is the current CAGR of the Dental Polymerization Flasks Market?
  • What are the Dental Polymerization Flasks market opportunities in front of the market?
  • What are the highest competitors in Dental Polymerization Flasks market?
  • What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
  • What is the Dental Polymerization Flasks market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

To conclude, Dental Polymerization Flasks Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

