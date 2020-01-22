Global Pigments Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Pigments Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Pigments Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends..

The Global Pigments Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Pigments market is the definitive study of the global Pigments industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The Pigments industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Altana AG , BASF SE , Carl Schlenk AG, Cathay Industries Group, Clariant AG, CRISTAL, DIC Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. (The ISK Group), Lanxess AG, Meghmani Group of Industries, Merck Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, The Chemours Company, The Shepherd Color Company , Tokan Material Technology Co., Ltd (TOMATEC), Tronox Limited,

By Product

Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Specialty Pigments

By End User

Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Plastics, Construction Materials, Other

By Inorganic Pigments

Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Cadmium, Carbon Black, Chromium Compounds

By Organic Pigments

Azo, Phthalocyanine, Quinacridone

By Specialty Pigments

Classic Organic, Metallic, High Performance Inorganic, Light Interference, Complex Inorganic, Fluorescent, Luminescent or Phosphorescent, Thermochromic,

By

