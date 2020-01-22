MARKET REPORT
Global Pipe Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Aliaxis; Saint-Gobain; Wienerberger AG; Buhlmann Rohr-Fittings-Stahlhandel GmbH + Co. KG; GPS PE Pipe Systems; Europipe; AMANCO; Molecor
Global Pipe Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of construction activities caused due to an increase in urbanization and industrialization globally.
Key Market Competitors: Global Pipe Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in pipe market are ALFATUBO; Benteler International; Aliaxis; Saint-Gobain; Wienerberger AG; Buhlmann Rohr-Fittings-Stahlhandel GmbH + Co. KG; GPS PE Pipe Systems; Europipe; AMANCO; Molecor; ARP; DHM Plastics Ltd t/a Marley Plumbing and Drainage; McAlpine & Co Ltd; Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.; Tenaris; ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED; JFE Holdings, Inc.; Solvay; Finolex Industries Ltd.; Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.; Unicorn Group; supreme.co.in; Formosa Plastics Group; CHINA LESSO; SEKSUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Pegler; NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION; Mueller Industries; ArcelorMittal; Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.; VALLOUREC and OAO TMK.
Competitive Analysis: Global Pipe Market
Global pipe market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pipe market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
High levels of renovation and replacements of pipes being carried out in various factories and industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Rising demand for innovative flexible pipes from the end-users is expected to drive the growth of the market
Increasing policies implemented by the authorities for supporting the development of infrastructures is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
Complications associated with the disposal of plastic pipes amid concerns for the environment is expected to restrain the market growth
Vulnerable nature of prices of raw materials utilized in the production of these pipes is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Pipe Market
By Material
Metals
Ductile Iron
Copper
Others
Steel
Aluminum
Plastics
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride (RPVC)
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Concrete
Others
Reinforced Fiberglass
By Diameter Size
Small (Up to 15 Inches)
Medium (15-30 Inches)
Large (More than 30 Inches)
By End-Users
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceutical
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Water & Wastewater
Residential
Commercial
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Automotive
Food Processing
Others
By Geography
North America
US.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2019, Unicorn Group announced that they had acquired PF Copeland along with its sister company PFC Rainwater Systems. This acquisition will help Unicorn Group in increasing their product capabilities, and provide new consumers and market applications for the organisation.
In January 2019, Tenaris announced that they had completed the acquisition of 47.79% shares of Saudi Steel Pipe Company for an approximate USD 141 million. With this acquisition, Tenaris will be able to expand their operations in the Middle East region and increase their geographical presence globally.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
MARKET REPORT
Precision Bearings Market by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Risk Analysis, Industry Share, Driving Factors, Deployment Policy, Innovative Technology, Product Scope, Type, Application and Forecast to 2025
Global Precision Bearings Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts, and analytics. The report on the global Precision Bearings industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Precision Bearings market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision-makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.
Key Companies
SKF
NSK
Schaeffler Group
Nachi
The Timken Company
Mike Davies Bearings Ltd
ZYS Bearing
Nomo
AST Bearings
BSC
Barden USA
Collective Bearings
The report offers detailed coverage of the Precision Bearings industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Precision Bearings by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Precision Bearings Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Precision Bearings Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Precision Bearings industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Precision Bearings industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Precision Bearings industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Precision Bearings Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Precision Bearings Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Precision Bearings market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Key Points from Table of Content
Part 1 Market Overview
Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 Europe Market by Geography
Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 North America Market by Geography
Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 10 South America Market by Geography
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography
Part 13 Key Companies
Part 14 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Global Premium Nail Polish Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand Deployment Model and Growing Prominence Analysis by 2025
The report offers detailed coverage of Premium Nail Polish industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Premium Nail Polish by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Key Companies
OPI
ZOTOS ACCENT
Maybelline
Dior
Chanel
ORLY
ANNASUI
Revlon
Sally Hansen
MISSHA
CND
Butter London
Kiko
COSMAY
Nails Inc
Essie
L?OREAL
Bobbi Brown
Nars
Rimmel
China Glaze
The report offers detailed coverage of the Premium Nail Polish industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Premium Nail Polish by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Premium Nail Polish Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Premium Nail Polish Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Premium Nail Polish industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Premium Nail Polish industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Premium Nail Polish industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Premium Nail Polish Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Premium Nail Polish Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Premium Nail Polish market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Key Points from Table of Content
Part 1 Market Overview
Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 Europe Market by Geography
Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 North America Market by Geography
Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 10 South America Market by Geography
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography
Part 13 Key Companies
Part 14 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities during– 2020-2025 | Deployment Model, Growth Factors, Regional Trends, Key Players Analysis, Product Demand etc.
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Insights 2020, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry with a focus on the worldwide market. The report provides key statistics on the market status key manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Key Companies
Nippon Mektron
Zhen Ding Technology
Unimicron
Young Poong Group
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Ibiden Group
Tripod Technology Corporation
TTM Technologies
Sumitomo Electric SEI
Daeduck Group
Nan Ya PCB Corporation
Compeq
Viasystems
HannStar Board (GBM)
LG Innotek
AT&S
Meiko
Kinsus
TPT
Fujikura
Chin Poon
Career
Flexium
The report offers detailed coverage of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Key Points from Table of Content
Part 1 Market Overview
Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 Europe Market by Geography
Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 North America Market by Geography
Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 10 South America Market by Geography
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography
Part 13 Key Companies
Part 14 Conclusion
