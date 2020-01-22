Global Pipe Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Aliaxis; Saint-Gobain; Wienerberger AG; Buhlmann Rohr-Fittings-Stahlhandel GmbH + Co. KG; GPS PE Pipe Systems; Europipe; AMANCO; Molecor

Global Pipe Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of construction activities caused due to an increase in urbanization and industrialization globally.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pipe Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in pipe market are ALFATUBO; Benteler International; Aliaxis; Saint-Gobain; Wienerberger AG; Buhlmann Rohr-Fittings-Stahlhandel GmbH + Co. KG; GPS PE Pipe Systems; Europipe; AMANCO; Molecor; ARP; DHM Plastics Ltd t/a Marley Plumbing and Drainage; McAlpine & Co Ltd; Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.; Tenaris; ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED; JFE Holdings, Inc.; Solvay; Finolex Industries Ltd.; Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.; Unicorn Group; supreme.co.in; Formosa Plastics Group; CHINA LESSO; SEKSUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Pegler; NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION; Mueller Industries; ArcelorMittal; Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.; VALLOUREC and OAO TMK.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pipe Market

Global pipe market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pipe market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

High levels of renovation and replacements of pipes being carried out in various factories and industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for innovative flexible pipes from the end-users is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing policies implemented by the authorities for supporting the development of infrastructures is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complications associated with the disposal of plastic pipes amid concerns for the environment is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerable nature of prices of raw materials utilized in the production of these pipes is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Pipe Market

By Material

Metals

Ductile Iron

Copper

Others

Steel

Aluminum

Plastics

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride (RPVC)

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Concrete

Others

Reinforced Fiberglass

By Diameter Size

Small (Up to 15 Inches)

Medium (15-30 Inches)

Large (More than 30 Inches)

By End-Users

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Water & Wastewater

Residential

Commercial

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Automotive

Food Processing

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Unicorn Group announced that they had acquired PF Copeland along with its sister company PFC Rainwater Systems. This acquisition will help Unicorn Group in increasing their product capabilities, and provide new consumers and market applications for the organisation.

In January 2019, Tenaris announced that they had completed the acquisition of 47.79% shares of Saudi Steel Pipe Company for an approximate USD 141 million. With this acquisition, Tenaris will be able to expand their operations in the Middle East region and increase their geographical presence globally.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

