Global Plastic Drums Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Capacity Type, Product Type, End-use, Materials, and Region.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Global Plastic Drums Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period.

Global Plastic Drums Market

Plastic drums are expected to have escalated demands owing to the evolution of industries which in turns increased the quality packaging at economical rates. The government norms for the adoption of biodegradable materials are expected to enhance the growth of the global plastic drums market further. With the increased demand for chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the plastic drums market will have an amazing growth rate.

Plastic drums meet the requirement of chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers owing to lightweight, durable, reliable yet cost-efficient rigid packaging product. Plastic drums market are expected a high upsurge because of the appropriateness of plastic drums for liquid packaging. Also, plastic drums are usually unreactive to the chemical, oil, and lubricant present inside it. Availability of different color options and ease of printing on plastic drums make them convenient for both the manufacturers besides the consumers.

A significant trend driving the growth prospects for plastic drum market is the growing popularity and increasing adoption of biodegradable rigid plastic for packaging. Biodegradable plastics are easily decomposed by microorganisms, thus reducing the detrimental effect they have on the environment compared to conventional plastics.

The chemical & fertilizers segment in the global plastic drums market is expected to expand at the largest CAGR during the forecast period. Plastic drums which are non-conducive to electrical flow are increasing in demand in hazardous areas such as chemical plants, construction projects, factories, etc. Also, various plastic drums today include a conductive layer on the outside to prevent the build-up of electric charge. Furthermore, plastic drums also offer sensitive handling options with scope for fluorination process for end-use industries.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific plastic drums market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the huge demand for petrochemicals in the region. Demand for petrochemicals in the developing regions of South America will propel the growth of the plastic drums market in the region. Europe, Middle East and Africa markets have massive growth potential.

Several leading players operating in the plastic drums market some of these are Greif Packaging LLC, CurTec Holdings B.V., Mauser Packaging Solutions. Mauser Group B.V., a prominent player in industrial packaging is distributing Drumguard Quattro security by Strauch GmbH from Germany for optimum load security. This system is proper for steel, fiber, and plastic drums. The demand for protective packaging is growing the need for effective and secure packaging solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Plastic Drums Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Plastic Drums Market.
Scope of the Global Plastic Drums Market

Global Plastic Drums Market, By Capacity Type

• Upto 35 Gallon
• 35-60 Gallon
• 60 Gallon & Above
Global Plastic Drums Market, By Product Type

• Open Head Drums
• Tight Head Drums
Global Plastic Drums Market, By End-use

• Food & Beverage
• Chemicals & Fertilizers
• Building & Construction
• Pharmaceuticals
• Paints & Lubricants
Global Plastic Drums Market, By Materials

• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Other Materials
Global Plastic Drums Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Plastic Drums Market

• Greif Packaging LLC
• CurTec Holdings B.V.
• Mauser Packaging Solutions
• Schutz Container Systems
• U.S. Coexcell Inc.
• Interplastica
• Industrial Container Services
• AST Plastic Containers
• KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd.
• Industrial Packaging Limited
• RPC Group Plc
• CL Smith Company
• GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC.
• TPL Plastech Ltd.
• Vallero International S.r.l.
• Remcon Plastics Incorporation
• Orlando Drum & Container Corporation
• Hazmatpac, Inc

Global Luxury Yacht Charter Market,Top Key Players:  Yachtico, Zizooboats, Boat International Media, Charterworld, Burgess, Incrediblue

Published

1 min ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Global Luxury Yacht Charter Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the Luxury Yacht Charter Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Yacht Charter Market development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the Luxury Yacht Charter Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The report also summarizes the various types of the Luxury Yacht Charter Market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Luxury Yacht Charter Market has been done to understand the various applications of the products usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Top Key Players:  Yachtico, Zizooboats, Boat International Media, Charterworld, Burgess, Incrediblue, Boatbound, Martello Yachting, Northrop & Johnson, Fairline Yacht, Super Yacht Logistics, Fraser Yachts, West Coast Marine Yacht Services, Orvas, Yachting Partners International, Croatia, Charter Index, Windward Islands, Boat International, Bluewater Yachting, etc

This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they LUXURY YACHT CHARTER MARKET is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Luxury Yacht Charter Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Luxury Yacht Charter Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Luxury Yacht Charter Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Luxury Yacht Charter Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia LUXURY YACHT CHARTER MARKET;

3.) The North American LUXURY YACHT CHARTER MARKET;

4.) The European LUXURY YACHT CHARTER MARKET;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report conclusion.

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.

Luxury Yacht Charter Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Global Sports Management Software Market by Top Key players: Omnify, Sports Engine, Oracle, Jonas Club Software, CourtReserve, Active Network, TeamSideline, Stack Sports, League App, SquadFusion, Jersey Watch

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Global Sports Management Software Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025

This report focuses on global Sports Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Management Software development in the United States, Europe, and China.

In 2018, the global Sports Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The report also summarizes the various types of Sports Management Software market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Sports Management Software Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Top Key players: Omnify, Sports Engine, Oracle, Jonas Club Software, CourtReserve, Active Network, TeamSideline, Stack Sports, League App, SquadFusion, Jersey Watch, and SAP SE

Sports Management Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Sports Management Software Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Sports Management Software Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Sports Management Software Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Sports Management Software Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Sports Management Software Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia Sports Management Software Market;

3.) The North American Sports Management Software Market;

4.) The European Sports Management Software Market;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report’s conclusion.

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.

Sports Management Software Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments

 

Power Rental Systems Market Highlights, Expert Reviews 2019 to 2027

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Power rental systems are used extensively in a range of industries, which demands continuous power. Major end-use industries for these systems are government, oil & gas, as well as and construction. Also, there is a need for continuous power in events, wherein these systems find huge demand. These systems are cost-effective, reliable, and flexible, which further bolster the demand for power rental systems.

The power rental systems market demand is propelled by the rising grid instability owing to aging conventional grids. Furthermore, the power rental systems market is also driven by the rising awareness regarding benefits offered by renting a system such as cost-efficiency. However, the increasing focus of government towards the use of renewable energy sources, as well as payment issues in underdeveloped or developing countries is one of the key factor hampering the power rental systems market growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key power rental systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

  •  Aggreko PLC
  •  APR Energy
  •  Ashtead Group PLC
  •  Atlas Copco AB
  •  Caterpillar Inc.
  •  Cummins Inc.
  •  Herc Holdings Inc.
  •  Kohler Co.
  •  Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited
  •  United Rentals Inc.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

  • Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
  • Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
  • Understand where the market opportunities lies.
  • Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
  • Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
  • Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

