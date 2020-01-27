Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2020: Size, Industry-Revenue, Business-Prospects, Renowned-Players, Technology and Growth-Forecasts

The global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market is valued at 17600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 36200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Point-of-care (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44.02% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.45%.

This report studies the global market size of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Market size by Product

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others

Market size by End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Europe

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

