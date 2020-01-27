Global Polyols Market Size Worth $33.4 Billion by 2024 | CAGR 5%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Polyols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 24.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 33.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Polyols, or sugar alcohols, are a group of organic compounds that are utilized in both the food processing and polymer industries. In the food and beverage industry, they are added to food products to improve their shelf-life and stability by retaining moisture and preventing crystallization. They also consist of a cluster of versatile carbohydrates, which have a similar texture and taste to that of table sugar. They are used as a sugar replacement in low-calorie and sugar-free products, such as candy, chewing gum, ice-cream, yogurt and fruit spread. In the polymer industry, they are utilized to manufacture polyurethane foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers.

The global market is driven by the thriving construction industry. Owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, there is an increase in the number of construction projects across the globe. This has resulted in growing product demand for polyol-based building materials, such as exterior panels, housing electronics and insulation protective components. Furthermore, the automotive sector is increasingly utilizing polyurethane foams, a polyol derivative, to produce comfortable seating, headrests, armrests and ventilating headliners. Other factors, including the development of bio-based polyols from renewable resources to reduce carbon emissions and the growing demand for processed foods, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Breakup by Application:

Flexible Polyurethane Foams

Rigid Polyurethane Foams

CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers)

Others

Breakup by Industry:

Carpet Backing

Packaging

Furniture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Footwear

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global polyols market. Some of the major players in the market are BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Mitsui Chemicals, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group, Huntsman Corporation, LANXESS AG, Stepan Company, Repsol SA, etc.

