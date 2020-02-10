Polypropylene Market: Summary

The Global Polypropylene Market is estimated to reach USD 112.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1 %, predicts forencis research (FSR).

Polypropylene also referred as polypropene, is a rigid thermoplastic polymer with semi crystalline structure, which has gained massive popularity in last decade. The polypropylene is manufactured by polymerization process from the monomer propylene. It is one of the most used polymer, which possess high temperature resistance, low density, with high electrical fatigue and chemical resistance. Due to these excellent properties and ease in fabrication, the polypropylene is widely accepted in household articles, toys, rigid & flexible straps, pipes, electrical and automotive components, injection molding for production of industrial components.

Polypropylene Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Soaring Demand from Packaging Industry

The plastics or polymers are crucial in the packaging sector owing to their superior properties, durability and cost advantages. Polypropylene is gaining higher demand from the packaging industry owing to higher resistance to chemical, fatigue, water and elevated temperature conditions. The rising demand for sustainable and innovative packaging solution across varied industries is projected to boost the market growth in the forecast period. Also, soaring demand for PP packaging films especially from food and beverage sector is projected to spur the market growth.

Increasing Investment by the Prominent Companies to Boost Polypropylene Production

The growth of the polypropylene market is further pushed uphill owing to increasing investment by the key players on the expanding production of the polypropylene. The increase in number of production facilities owing to soaring demand of the propylene from the end–user industries. In 2018, the Exxonmobil announced investment of several hundred million dollars on the US Gulf coast project for boosting the polypropylene capacity. Ongoing investment in the emerging countries is projected to fuel the market growth in the years to follow.

Market Restraints:

Emergence of Substitute

The polypropylene market is witnessing growth at a remarkable pace, however, availability of substitutes is expected to hinder the market growth in the years to follow. Advent of new materials such as Acetal (POM), Polyhydroxy butyrate (PHB), and others, which exhibits similar properties to polypropylene with better recyclability may replace the PP. In addition to this, substitutes such as Polyhydroxy butyrate (PHB), emits lower emission, which may drive its demand. This, in turn, is projected to hinder the market growth

Polypropylene Market: Key Segments

On the basis of Grade: Photopolymer Polypropylene, Random Copolymer Polypropylene and Block Copolymer Polypropylene

and On the basis of Application: Injection Moulding, Blow Molding, Film, Fiber and Others

and On the basis of End User Industry: Automotive, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Others

and Key Regions Covered : North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

Exxon Mobil Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) BASF SE

Borealis AG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Braskem SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries

Covestro AG

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Total SA

Other Key Companies

Polypropylene Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Polypropylene Market, by Grade

Photopolymer Polypropylene

Random Copolymer Polypropylene

Block Copolymer Polypropylene

Polypropylene Market, by Application

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Film

Fiber

Others

Polypropylene Market, by End-User Industry

Automotive

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

