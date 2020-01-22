Global Powder Injection Molding Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Type, Industry Vertical, and by Geography

India Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 9 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] is a low-cost and very effective for emulsifying, wetting, cleaning, foaming and solubilizing, good biodegradation, with wide compatibility, good solvency, resistance to hard water, and minimum irritation to eye and skin. Therefore, it is broadly used in cleaners and detergents, antimicrobial, personal care products, agrochemicals, and medical chemicals.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market Drivers and Restrains

The Indian Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of growing awareness about personal hygiene along with huge investments in the commercial activities of personal care products. The Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Indian Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate Market. Increase in popularity of e-Commerce and large base of young population in developing cites such as Mumbai and Delhi have boosted the demand for new personal care products. The capability of Suvidhi Industries (Annual Turnover US$ XX Mn) has production volume of 35,000 metric tons, with a 12,400 square feet warehouse space.

Products containing sulfate are not recommended for curly, kinky, or coil hair, as sulfate have a tendency to dry the hair. Personal care cosmetics products with Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate content are considered as a harmful for human usage. Consequently, sulfate-free personal care products are gaining popularity in Indian market. The major Key players are concentrating on organic-based surfactants to substitute conventional petroleum-based surfactants. Therefore, the useful application of sulfate-free personal care products is projected to obstruct the Indian sodium lauryl ether sulfate market. Manufacturers in the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market Segmentation Analysis

The Indian Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market is segmented on the basis of Application, Type and Form. In terms of application market is divided into Medical, Personal Care, Detergents & Cleaners, Antimicrobial and Agricultural Chemicals. The detergents & cleaners segment is projected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to the rise in the ultimatum for industrial cleaners and laundry detergents, and rapid industrial development, mostly in developing economies. The annual output of anionic surfactant in India is about 870,000 tons and SLES is the first largest anionic surfactant, taking the proportion XX % about XX thousand tons.

The biggest application area in India is personal care, taking about 65%-70% of the whole consumption main regions are West India and Central India. The second largest application area in India is household detergents, taking about 27%-33%, main end users are Grah Mart., Harmony Enterprises, Asm Enterprise etc., and New Jaybharat Soap Industries. On the basis of Form, Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market is bifurcate into Dry and liquid, the dry form segment led the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market in 2018. However, the mandate for the liquid form of Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, by reasons of rise in the popularity of liquid detergents and dishwashing powders, and industrial cleaners. The personal care products industry is expected to upsurge at a CAGR of 7 % over the forecast period. The use of sodium lauryl ether sulfate in personal care products has increased noticeably owing to its tenderness on the skin and its chemical stability as related to other surfactants such as alkylbenzene sulfonates, sodium lauryl sulfate and phosphoric acid esters.

A few local key players in India are Suvidhi Industries, Alpha Chemicals Private Limited, Aman Enterprises, Novochem Engineering India LLP, Peekay Dealer Pvt. Ltd., and others. Novochem Engineering India LLP (US$ 1.2/ Kilogram) is a famous enterprise specializing in producing surfactants. Many kinds of products are in the leading position. Main surfactants include SLES, SLS, ALS, ALES, TEA lauryl sulfate, LABSA, α-Olefine-sodium sulfate, amine ramification etc. These surfactants are widely used in household, personal care and agrochemicals products.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Indian Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market, by Application

• Detergents & Cleaners

• Personal Care

• Medical

• Antimicrobial

• Agricultural Chemicals

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market, by Type

• Cosmetic Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Others

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market, by Form

• Dry

• Liquid

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market, Major Players

• Suvidhi Industries

• Alpha Chemicals Private Limited

• Aman Enterprises

• Novochem Engineering India LLP

• Peekay Dealer Pvt. Ltd.

• BASF

• Taiwan NJC Corporation

• Stepan Company

• Ultra Group

• Kao Corporation

• Croda International

• Galaxy Surfactants

• Ho Tung Chemical

• Evonik Industries

• Huntsman Corporation

• Clariant Corporation

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Solvay

• Zhejiang Zanyu Technology

