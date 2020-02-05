Global Power Line Communication Equipment Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Stmicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., Maxim Integrated, Marvell, etc.

Procurement as a Service Market Overview:

An outsourced procurement function model that utilizes the power of staff, technology, and expertise together for optimizing the procurement function in the best possible way is defined as procurement as a service (PaaS). With the usage of procurement as a service model, the businesses are handed with better control over their assets and other operations. Businesses are provided with subject matter expertise and latest technology product on-demand . The procurement as a service model has led to significant cost savings for businesses. Moreover, PaaS offers flexibility to businesses for scaling up and down the support as and when needed. Also, PaaS allows sharing of procurement complexities with businesses.

The reports cover key market developments in the Procurement as a Service as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Procurement as a Service are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Procurement as a Service in the world market.

Market Key players:

GEP

Accenture

Capgemini

Corbus, LLC

Genpact

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global procurement as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The procurement as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

An off-the-shelf report on Procurement as a Service Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Procurement as a Service Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Procurement as a Service Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Procurement as a Service Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Procurement as a Service Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Procurement as a Service Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

