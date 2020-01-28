MARKET REPORT
Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share, Competitive Background Of Key Players, Trends, Demand & Growth Opportunity, Market Analysis, Regional Overview for Forecast Period 2020 – 2037
Latest trends report on global Powered Surgical Instruments market 2020 with upcoming industry trends, size, share, top companies profiles, growth report and forecast by 2025.
Los Angeles, United States, –The report titled Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QYR Consulting archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powered Surgical Instruments market. The market analysts authoring this report has provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powered Surgical Instruments market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powered Surgical Instruments market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts.
With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the Powered Surgical Instruments Market report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end-user. These segments are analyzed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.
Complete profiling of the key players is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the Powered Surgical Instruments industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.
The report comprises detailed profiles of leading key players of Powered Surgical Instruments industry: Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, Medtronic, Conmed, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical, Pro, Dex
Powered Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation
By Product
Electric-powered
Battery-powered
Pneumatic-powered
By Application
Orthopedic
ENT
Cardiothoracic
Neurology
Other
Key questions answered in the report
– What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
– Which segment is currently leading the market?
– In which region will the market find its highest growth?
– Which players will take the lead in the market?
– What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Powered Surgical Instruments market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Powered Surgical Instruments market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global Powered Surgical Instruments market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
MARKET REPORT
Optical Fiber & Plastic Conduit Market Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market
An optical fiber is a transparent and flexible fiber made by drawing glass or plastic, which is used to transmit light. It is widely applicable in fiber-optic communications, where they allow transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than wire cables. The adoption of fiber optic cables has increased over metal wires to send signals with lesser signal loss. Increase in internet penetration is the primary growth factor of the global optical fiber market. In addition, plastic conduits are made mostly of PVC that provides advantages of lower costs of installation, lighter weight, non-conductive, resistance to ultraviolet rays and corrosion.
The choice between metal or plastic conduit is mainly influenced by site conditions, type of building, temperature of the location, and exposure to corrosive or damp conditions among others. Plastic conduits offer protection against moisture in comparison with steel conduits. Plastic conduits are being increasingly used for all types of installation work, both for commercial and domestic wirings in IT & telecom sector.
These flexible plastic conduits are made in all sizes from 16mm to 50 mm in external diameter. Thermal expansion of a plastic conduits is about six times that of steel. The installation of plastic flexible conduits is easier than that of rigid plastic conduit, as routing can be done without welding and cutting the conduits around obstructions, which affects its demand globally and assist in the market growth.
Factors such as widespread implementation of 5G, increasing adoption of fiber to the home connectivity, emergence of internet of things, and growing demand for highly secure and safe wiring systems are anticipated to be major drivers of the global optical fiber and plastic conduits market.
However, high installation cost and complications in installation of optical fiber and plastic conduits, growing demand for wireless communication system, and increasing prices of raw materials act as major drivers hampering the market growth globally. Furthermore, technological advancements in fiber optic cables and plastic conduits, rising investments in optical fiber cable network infrastructure, and emergence of cable in conduit system offers lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.
The global optical fiber and plastic conduit market is categorized based on mode, product type, connectivity, industry vertical, product, and region. Depending on mode, the market is bifurcated into single mode and Multimode.
By product type, it comprises glass optical fiber and plastic optical fiber. By connectivity, the market is analyzed across fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-business. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into telecom & IT, public sector, healthcare, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others. The plastic conduit market in IT & telecom by product is studied across rigid conduits and flexible conduits. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.
The key players profiled in the optical fiber market includes Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., The Prysmian Group, Emtelle, Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems, and Kuhkenah Network (K-Net). In addition, the key players profiled in the plastic conduit in IT & Telecom market includes Cantex Inc., Atkore International, Dura-Line, and Prime Conduit.
These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global optical fiber and plastic conduits market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
GLOBAL OPTICAL FIBER AND PLASTIC CONDUITS MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY MODE:
• Single Mode
• Multimode
BY PRODUCT TYPE:
• Glass Optical Fiber
• Plastic Optical Fiber
BY CONNECTIVITY:
• Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH)
• Fiber-to-the-Business (FTTB)
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL:
• Telecom & IT
• Public Sector
• Healthcare
• Energy & Utilities
• Aerospace & Defense
• Manufacturing
• Others
PLASTIC CONDUIT MARKET IN IT AND TELECOM INDUSTRY, BY PRODUCT:
• Rigid Conduits
• Flexible Conduits
BY GEOGRAPHY
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Sweden
o Germany
o Spain
o France
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
MARKET REPORT
Virtual Reality Content Creation Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities
Virtual reality (VR) is a virtual environment that is created by computer-generated simulations. VR devices replicates the real-time environment into the virtual environment. For example, the driving simulators in VR headsets provide actual simulations of driving a vehicle by displaying vehicular motion and corresponding visual, motion, and audio indications to the driver.
These simulations are high definition content known as VR content, which are developed with the help of software that creates three-dimensional environment or videos. Thus, the virtual reality content creation market growth is expected to rise at a significant rate in the coming years owing to proliferation of VR devices in diverse industries. The VR content is created in two different ways. First, the VR content is produced by taking a 360-degree immersive videos with the help of 360-degree camera, which has high definition such as 4K resolution. Secondly, the content is produced by making a 3-dimensional (3D) animation with the help of advanced and interactive software applications.
Rise in demand for high quality content such as 4K among individuals coupled with high availability of cost-efficient VR devices are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market during the forecast period. Ongoing modernization of visual display electronics such as TV, desktops, and others are proliferating the demand for VR content owing to its ability to adapt to surrounding environments displaying systems and provide virtual simulations.
Moreover, rise in sales of head-mounted display (HMDs) especially in gaming and entertainment sector is another factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market.
However, concerns associated with VR content piracy is a factor that hampers the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market to a certain extent. Furthermore, rise in diversification applications of VR in various industries is an opportunistic factor for the players operating in the market, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the global market.
The virtual reality content creation market is segmented on the basis of content type, component, end-use sector, and region. Further, the videos segment is sub-categorized into 360 degree and immersive. Based on content type, the market is categorized into videos, 360 degree photos, and games. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and services. Depending on end-use sector, it is categorized into real estate, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, gaming, automotive, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The market players operating in the virtual reality content creation market include Blippar, 360 Labs, Matterport, Koncept VR, SubVRsive, Panedia Pty Ltd., WeMakeVR, VIAR (Viar360), Pixvana Inc., and Scapic.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global virtual reality content creation market size is provided.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global virtual reality content creation market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
Content Type
• Videos
o 360 Degree
o Immersive
• 360 Degree Photos
• Games
Component
• Software
• Services
End-use Sector
• Real Estate
• Travel & Hospitality
• Media & Entertainment
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Gaming
• Automotive
• Others
BY REGION
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
• Blippar
• 360 Labs
• Matterport
• Koncept VR
• SubVRsive
• Panedia Pty Ltd.
• WeMakeVR
• VIAR (Viar360)
• Pixvana Inc.
• Scapic.
MARKET REPORT
Virtual Private Server Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments
A virtual private server consists of virtualization software that partitions physical servers into multiple virtual servers. These virtual machines are capable of running independent operating systems. They are widely used for hosting web services.
A VPS service is provided by service providers through an internet hosting software. Moreover, owing to its ability to host an independent operating systems, VPS services enable users to install and execute any software, as these users have superuser-level access to that OS interface. This facility provides end users with substantial control over system configuration and authorizes the user for all administration operations.
A virtual private server (VPS) exists on servers and allows installation of other software that are unsupported or not allowed on shared hosting accounts. Two types of VPS are available in the market, which include managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. Among these, the unmanaged VPS is widely used by users that have command-line interface knowledge and perform system administration tasks at a high level.
Rise in cyber threats & cyber-attacks in data centers across the globe has boosted the demand for VPS, which acts as a key driver of the global virtual private server market. This is attributed to the capability of VPS server that provides sandbox security features. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud computing has proliferated the deployment of VPS severs at a significant rate, owing to its virtualization feature that replicates similarity of security and performance of VPS services.
This factor is expected to augment the growth of the global market during the forecast period. On a contrary, limitations on availability of physical resource and bandwidth is a major restraining factor, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. However, convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with VPS solutions is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.
The global virtual private server market is segmented into type, operating system, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. By operating system, it is divided into Windows and Linux. As per organization size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecommunication, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report includes the profiles of key players operating in the market analysis. These include Amazon Web Services, Inc., DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, IBM, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, Rackspace US, Inc., and United Internet AG.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual private server market trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.
• Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the virtual private server industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the global virtual private server market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
• Managed VPS
• Unmanaged VPS
BY OPERATING SYSTEM
• Windows
• Linux
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
• Large Enterprises
• Small & Medium Enterprises
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
• IT & Telecommunication
• Retail
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Others
BY REGION
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• DreamHost, LLC
• Endurance International Group
• GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC
• IBM
• InMotion Hosting
• Liquid Web
• OVH
• Rackspace US, Inc.
• United Internet AG
