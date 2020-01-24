ENERGY
Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Structure, Application, and Region.
Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market was valued at US$ 11.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.24%during a forecast period.
Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market
Growing industrialization and urbanization in developing economies at a rapid pace is driving market growth. Also, the ease of construction at remote locations is further booming market growth. Additionally, benefits offered by PEB includes reduced construction time and cost, the flexibility of expansion, quality control, low maintenance, and architectural versatility are also fuelling the demand in the pre-engineered building market. Nevertheless, growing technological advancements in the pre-engineered building are expected to grow the opportunity in the forecast period. With the increasing boom in e-commerce and logistics stores and the rising number of e-retailers, the demand for warehouses is increasing. This growing demand for warehouses will drive the need for pre-engineered buildings as they are considered as a perfect replacement for conventional construction buildings.
However, increased corrosion risk and reduced thermal and fire resistivity may hinder the market growth. Also, one of the major challenges for adopting PEBs in India is the continuing trust in traditional construction methods. With the increase in the awareness of the advantages of PEBs, the demand for these products is gradually increasing in the country.
Based on the application, commercial sector segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial sector contains the offices, showrooms & others, the industrial sector includes the factories, warehouses & others, and Infrastructure includes the bridges, airport hangers, railway platforms and others.
Region-wise, in 2018, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 45.2%, in terms of value, of the pre-engineered buildings market globally. The large market size of APAC is attributed to the growing demand for warehouses, factories, and R&D centers because of industrial expansion and infrastructure development in the developing countries here. A major trend being seen in the Indian construction industry is the utilization of PEB structures to address the constraints of land and space availability. A few years ago pre-engineered buildings found application in ground level or G+1 and G+2 structures. However, with improved technology manufacturers like Zamil Steel India have been up to supply modules which seek to break vertical barriers in PEB construction.
A key development in the global pre-engineered buildings market: In Aug 2017, Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Company was recently awarded a contract valued at US$ 6.7 Mn by the Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction and Constricting KSC for Agility. The scope of the contract contains the supply of more than 4,600 metric tons of pre-engineered steel buildings and more than 100,000 square meters of sandwich panels, which will be used to construct the 4 air-conditioned warehouses in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market.
The Scope of the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market
Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, By Structure
• Single-Story
• Multi-Story
Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, By Application
• Warehouses & Industrial
• Infrastructure
• Commercial
• Others
Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market
• Bluescope
• Zamil Steel Holding Company
• Kirby Building Systems
• Nucor Corporation
• NCI Building Systems
• Lindab Group
• Everest Industries
• PEB Steel
• PEBS Pennar
• ATCO
• Atad Steel Structure Corporation
• Memaar Building Systems
• Norsteel Buildings
• John Reid & Sons (Strucsteel)
• Rigid Global Buildings
• Metal Building Manufacturers Inc.
• Mabani Steel
• Steelway Building Systems
• Tiger Steel Engineering India (Tseil)
• Emirates Building Systems
• Phenix Construction Technologies
• Allied Steel Buildings
• SML Group
• Octamec Group
• Jindal Buildsys
Extra Virgin Camellia Oil Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Extra Virgin Camellia Oil Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Extra Virgin Camellia Oil and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Extra Virgin Camellia Oil, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Extra Virgin Camellia Oil
- What you should look for in a Extra Virgin Camellia Oil solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Extra Virgin Camellia Oil provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Key players in the global extra virgin camellia oil market include:
- Jinhao Inc.
- Wilmar International Limited
- Green-sea Ltd.
- Guitaitai Inc.
- Runxinoil Inc.
- Deerle Inc.
- Acemeliai Ltd.
- Waltt Products Co., Ltd
- Shanrun Inc.
- Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global extra virgin camellia oil market by type:
- Expelling
- Lixiviation Process
Global extra virgin camellia oil market by application:
- Cosmetics
- Food
Global extra virgin camellia oil market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Latest Release: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Is Thriving Worldwide
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Epoxy Curing Agents and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Epoxy Curing Agents, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Epoxy Curing Agents
- What you should look for in a Epoxy Curing Agents solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Epoxy Curing Agents provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Evonik Industries
- Cardolite Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- DIC Corporation
- BASF SE
- Hexicon Inc.
- Incorez Ltd.
- Gabriel Performance Products
- Momentive Speciality Chemicals
- Brenteg Specialities Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
By Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents, and Other Curing Agents)
By Application (Coatings, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction, Composites, Adhesives and Other Applications)
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Dental Polymerization Flasks Market Growth Opportunities by 2030
A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Dental Polymerization Flasks Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Dental Polymerization Flasks Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.
The Dental Polymerization Flasks market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Key Players Included in This Report are:
- AiXin Life International, Inc.
- Candulor AG
- Dentalfarm Srl
- Handler Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Kentzler-Kaschner Dental Gmbh
- Merz Dental GmbH
- Mestra Talleres Mestraitua
- P.P.M. Srl
- Prodont-Holliger SAS
- Schuler-Dental AG
The Report can be Segmented as:
-
By Type (Round, Square, Triangular, and Other)
-
By Application (Dental Laboratories and Scientific Research)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Key Question Answered in Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Dental Polymerization Flasks Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Dental Polymerization Flasks Market?
- What are the Dental Polymerization Flasks market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Dental Polymerization Flasks market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Dental Polymerization Flasks market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
To conclude, Dental Polymerization Flasks Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
