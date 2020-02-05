Global Pressure Homogenizer Market 2020 by Top Players: Krones AG, GEA Group, SPX Corporation, Sonic Corporation, Avestin Inc, etc.

The U.S. market for membrane modules used in liquid and gas separation applications should grow from $3.8 billion in 2018 to $5.1 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This report is primarily a study of the U.S. market, but due to the international presence of many industry participants, global activities are included where appropriate. Values are given in U.S. dollars, and revenue is counted at the manufacturer level. Forecasts are in constant U.S. dollars, and growth rates are compounded. Five-year projections are provided for market activity and values. Industry structure, technological trends, pricing considerations, R&D, government regulations, company profiles, and competitive technologies are included in the study. Only industrial-scale membrane products are evaluated, with no consumer products (i.e., point-of-use water systems) included in the analysis.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11644

Report Includes:

– 16 data tables and 30 additional tables

– Industry analysis of the U.S. market for membrane technology used in the liquid and gas chromatography

– Analyses of market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Significant developments in the membrane technology market and quantification of various market sectors and outlining of the companies active in those areas

– Information on a range of filtration types and their applications in potable water, process water and wastewater treatment; food and beverage processing; biopharmaceuticals production; other large-scale liquid separations; and industrial gas separation etc.

– Coverage of leading liquid-gas chromatography technologies, including reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, electrochemical processes, gas separation and pervaporation

– Evaluation of the growth inhibiting drivers and current trends, with statistical information on markets, applications, industry structure and dynamics, along with technological developments

– Detailed company profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M Purification, Alfa Laval, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell UOP, MilliporeSigma, Toray Industries and W.L. Gore & Associates

Summary

The combined U.S. market for membranes used in liquid and gas separation applications was worth approximately REDACTED in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the five-year period from 2018 through 2023.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11644/Single

Membranes are essential to a range of applications from potable water, process water and wastewater treatment to power generation, pharmaceuticals production, food and beverage processing, and separations needed for manufacturing chemicals, electronics, fuels, and a range of other products. Primary drivers for membrane sales include consumer demand for high-quality products, increased regulatory pressure, deteriorating natural resources, and the need for environmental and economic sustainability.

The United States consumes between REDACTED to REDACTED of all membrane modules produced worldwide,depending on application. In 2017, conventional liquid separation methods, includingreverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), ultrafiltration (UF), microfiltration (MF), electrochemicalprocesses such aselectrodialysis (ED), and a few other applications, accounted for about REDACTED of U.S. demand, or about REDACTED. Gas separation methods and pervaporation comprised the remaining REDACTED, or REDACTED. Membrane module sales for liquid separations are forecast to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED while combined sales of products used in gas separation, pervaporation and novel

processes are predicted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through the forecast period.

By technology type, the market for RO owes its high growth rate to the expanding market for desalination, increased applications in process water treatment and interest in reclaiming used water. NF membrane products are being used in applications beyond their traditional role in water treatment to meet demanding refinery, chemical and pharmaceutical separations involving solvents.

MF and UF products are in demand for treating potable and process water, but the most rapid growth in this sector is in wastewater treatment with membrane bioreactors and the manufacture of biological drugs. The food and beverage industries are also long-time, steady purchasers of membranes, with these pore sizes used in the concentration, clarification and microbial stabilization processes.

Largely replaced by other membrane technologies for drinking water treatment, ion exchange membranes used in electrochemical processes are finding important niche markets in the food and fine chemicals industries and the production of hydrogen by water splitting. Configured as membrane adsorbers, ion exchange membranes also have growing applications for separations required for biopharmaceutical production.

Several new membrane products for gas separation are on the cusp of commercialization. After years in which there was a lack of suitable materials for large and promising applications in several areas, inorganic and organic/inorganic hybrid membranes are poised to enter the market for uses such as hydrogen separation and natural gas purification. Pervaporation is also on the verge of widespread adoption for several lucrative uses in fuel manufacturing and refinery processes.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11644