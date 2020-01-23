Global Printing Paper Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Paper Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Global Printing Paper Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Global Printing Paper Market

The concern for government authorities on the dumping of plastic waste and to use paper so that it can get recyclable very effortlessly is considered to be the prominent factor which is driving the growth of global printing paper market. Rising preference for print marketing by using printing paper, and increase in need of sustainable paper use are some of the prominent factors which are anticipated to fuel the market of global printing paper market.

On the basis of distribution channel, ecommerce segment is expected to register a relatively higher CAGR, while convenience segment will reportedly account for the highest market share in terms of value.

Geographically, the market for printing paper in Asia Pacific is anticipated to exceed all other regional markets in terms of revenue. The growth of the Asia Pacific market owes to the huge-scale asset made by international players across the region. The growth of key industries in Asia Pacific has required the need for paper work, documentation, and other hard copy materials, therefore, giving an impetus to the growth of the global market for printing paper.

The primary objective of the report is to classify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as perceptions about several segments of the global printing paper market. The report begins with an summary of the global printing paper market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints observed in the global retail as well as printing paper market. Weighted average pricing analysis of printing paper market is based on paper type, which is also comprised in the report. To compute the market size, detailed secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by paper type, distribution channel and application have been integrated to arrive at the market estimates.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global printing paper market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global printing paper market.

Scope of Global Printing Paper Market

Global Printing Paper Market, By Paper Type

• Coated

• Uncoated

Global Printing Paper Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket

• Retail Stores

• Convenience

• E-Commerce

Global Printing Paper Market, By Application

• Newspaper

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Books & Magazines

• Others

Global Printing Paper Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Printing Paper Market

• International Paper Company

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• DS Smith Packaging Limited

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Pratt Industries, Inc

• Great Little Box Company Ltd.

• WestRock Company

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

• KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Sonoco Products Company

• Mondi Group plc

• VPK Packaging Group nv

• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

• Clearwater Paper Corporation

• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

• Metsa Board Corporation

• Evergreen Packaging Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Printing Paper Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Printing Paper Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Printing Paper Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Printing Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Printing Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Printing Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Printing Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Printing Paper by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Printing Paper Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Printing Paper Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Printing Paper Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

