Global Procurement Analytics Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Coupa Software Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Rosslyn Analytics

The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market. This Procurement Analytics market research report consists of latest, comprehensive and most up-to-date market information and a precious data. Procurement Analytics report gives the market insights which help to have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. It also studies the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Procurement Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for cloud based analytical solutions is driving the market.

Procurement analytics is a technique which is used to get useful information and conclusion from the data which will help the company to make right decisions and improve their business. It usually uses the data of the historic year so that it can analyse it and predict the future trends. These techniques help the business to decrease their operation cost, save money and decrease the risk factors.

South America

North America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Integration and Deployment Managed Services

By Application Area Supply Chain Analytics Risk Analytics Spend Analytics Demand Forecasting Contract Management Vendor Management

By Deployment Type Cloud On- Premises

By Organization Type Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Retail and eCommerce Manufacturing Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Telecom and IT Energy and Utilities Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Others



Global procurement analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of procurement analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc, Coupa Software Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Rosslyn Analytics, JAGGAER, Zycus Inc, Genpact, roactis Holdings Plc, BirchStreet Systems Inc., Tamr, Sievo, Tungsten Corporation plc., Dataction, Proactis Holdings Plc.

