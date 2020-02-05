MARKET REPORT
Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market 2020 by Top Players: Baxter, Becton & Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Hospira, Ivenix, etc.
The Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Baxter, Becton & Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Hospira, Ivenix, Zyno Medical, B. Braun Medical, Fresenius Kabi.
2018 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Report:
Baxter, Becton & Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Hospira, Ivenix, Zyno Medical, B. Braun Medical, Fresenius Kabi.
On the basis of products, report split into, Stationary, Ambulatory.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Hospitals, Clinics, Home.
Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Overview
2 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
Blood Screening And Typing Market size Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue over 2023
The global market for blood screening and typing should grow from $7.7 billion in 2018 to reach $9.9 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
This report focuses on the screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood. It covers the current market dynamics and various forces that are impacting the market. Two markets are analyzed: blood screening and blood typing. By technology, the blood screening market is segmented into serological technologies Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), agglutination tests such as gel card agglutination, microplate-based agglutination, and lateral flow tests), nucleic acid amplification technologies (PCR-based and non-PCR based), microbiology techniques (blood culture and antimicrobial susceptibility tests) and niche technologies such as microarray, DNA sequencing.
By blood supply, the market is segmented into patient blood and donor blood. Patient blood supply analysis covers the qualitative detection of infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases and blood-borne infections like sepsis, and blood grouping and typing analysis tests. Donor blood testing involves analysis of donor blood units, including infectious disease screening and blood grouping tests.
By end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, standalone blood banks and reference laboratories. By region, the blood screening and typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Rest of the World (ROW). ROW includes South America, the Middle East and Africa. This report also covers the competitive landscape, detailing the companies engaged in offering products for blood screening and typing. Detailed profiles of the top leading companies are also included.
Report Includes:
– 31 data tables and 34 additional tables
– An overview of recent key developments in the global blood screening and typing market and a look ahead at the next five years
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Quantitative data covering the overall market by analyzers, kits, reagents and consumables, immunoassay techniques, technology types, microbiology techniques, blood types and consumer groups
– Regional dynamics of the blood screening market covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world including countries of South America, Middle East and Africa
– Study of impact analysis and discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the global blood screening market
– Company profiles of the leading market players, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Summary
The global blood screening and typing market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach a value of REDACTED by 2023. Growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious disease like sexually transmitted disease and blood infections. Increases in automation have had a profound impact on the analysis of large sample units of blood with limited errors. New technological products like sequencing and microarrays are expected to propel the growth of the market.
This report focuses on the screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood. It covers the current market dynamics and various forces that are impacting the market. Two markets are analyzed: blood screening and blood typing. By technology, the blood screening market is segmented into serological technologies Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), agglutination tests such as gel card agglutination, microplate-based agglutination, and lateral flow tests), nucleic acid amplification technologies (PCR-based and non-PCR based), microbiology techniques (blood culture and antimicrobial susceptibility tests) and niche technologies such as microarray, DNA sequencing.
By blood supply, the market is segmented into patient blood and donor blood. Patient blood supply analysis covers the qualitative detection of infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases and blood-borne infections like sepsis, and blood grouping and typing analysis tests. Donor blood testing involves analysis of donor blood units, including infectious disease screening and blood grouping tests.
By end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, standalone blood banks and reference laboratories. By region, the blood screening and typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Rest of the World (ROW). ROW includes South America, the Middle East and Africa. This report also covers the competitive landscape, detailing the companies engaged in offering products for blood screening and typing. Detailed profiles of the top leading companies are also included.
MARKET REPORT
Needle-Free Devices Market expected size Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2023
Report Highlights
The global market for needle-free devices should grow from $3.0 billion in 2018 to $4.6 billion by 2023, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2018 to 2023.
Report Scope:
This report provides a detailed description of needle-free devices and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of needle-free devices. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.
Based on the product type, the global needle-free device market is segmented into Needle-free Injectors, Inhaler technologies, Transdermal patch technologies and Other novel technologies (e.g., microneedles and pen needles).
Based on the application, the global needle-free device market is segmented into Pain management, Vaccine delivery, Insulin delivery and Pediatric drug delivery.
The report includes a list of marketed and pipeline products available in the market. The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. The market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global needle-free device market, as well as the competition in the global needle-free device market and the key players’ strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes on the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics, and other developments. The report also provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand for the needle-less technologies.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are 3M, Antares Pharma AG, Medtronic, Novartis and Teva Pharmaceuticals. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
– 36 data tables and 34 additional tables
– Detailed overview of the global markets for needle-free devices and technologies within the industry
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Middle East and Africa
– Assessment of the recent developments, key technological updates and product performance within the needle-free devices market
– Insight into various needle-free technologies that are used in drug delivery and their various application areas
– A look at the government regulations that can affect the global needle-free devices market
– Identification of the competitive landscape of the market with the leading market players, suppliers and pharmaceutical partners
– Profiles of major vendor companies, including 3M, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Medtronic, Merck Serono S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Summary
The global market for needle-free technologies was worth REDACTED in 2017. The market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period 2018-2023. Growth in this segment is being fueled by evolving market dynamics and a growing interest in safe, effective and advanced needle-free drug delivery technologies.
There are several needle-free technologies such as needle-free injectors, transdermal patches and other novel technologies currently available in the market. In terms of technological development, there is an exciting product pipeline for extensive research and development. Healthcare providers seek devices and technologies that improve patient compliance and ease in drug administration. Hence, needle-free devices are expected to have a significant scope of growth, with numerous driving factors discussed in this report.
Major drivers of the global needle-free device market are as follows –
– Increasing incidence of needlestick injuries.
– Growing cases of needle phobia.
– Increasing demand for painless drug delivery.
– Product innovations.
– Increased prevalence of diabetes globally.
– Increasing incidence of blood-borne diseases globally.
– Public awareness of HIV/AIDS and the significance of needle-free devices in preventing HIV.
At the same time, novel drug delivery technologies help retain market leadership, protect sales revenues and bring competitive value to pharmaceutical companies and technology partners. Transdermal technologies have created new opportunities for pharmaceutical companies seeking to create delivery mechanisms for existing molecules with no viable delivery system and existing drugs that could benefit from additional delivery systems, such as compounds that were previously unable to be delivered through the skin. However, market growth is hindered by certain market restraints.
MARKET REPORT
Cancer Profiling And Pathways Market is set size garner staggering revenues by 2023
The global market for cancer profiling technologies should grow from $45.2 billion in 2018 to $90.6 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
Cancer biomarkers have gained significant importance in the drug-development process, and the market is an emerging segment. To gain an understanding of the market dynamics, market size and competitive landscape, a detailed analysis of cancer biomarker market and cancer profiling technologies and new developments is needed. Microarray technologies provide analysis of tens of thousands of molecules for a variety of assays, including drug binding, molecular interactions, enzyme activity and pathway identification. These microarrays, which include DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, tissue microarrays, low complexity microarrays and carbohydrate microarrays, are excellent tools for gene expression profiling, biomarker profiling and diagnostics.
Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11638
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers use microarrays to streamline drug target identification, selection, validation and predictive testing. Rapid growth in the clinical research and diagnostic devices markets holds great potential for applications of microarray technology, including basic research, clinical trials and diagnostic devices. This report examines various microarray platforms and the technologies that are utilized to detect DNA and proteins for the purpose of drug discovery, disease diagnosis and disease monitoring. This report also examines companies that are actively developing and marketing microarray instrumentation or microarray biochips.
The report categorizes the biomarkers and profiling market and provides market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, top-selling products, key players and competitive outlook. This report will also provide market tables and also provides company profiles.
This report analyzes the cancer profiling and pathways market: technologies market, tools market, and application market (diagnosis, drug development and discovery). This report also examines recent studies, microRNA detection and profiling, clinically oriented microRNA profiling in several human cancers. The report covers epigenetic, methylation and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials, currently marketed and clinical-stage development products. Relationship between miRNAs and epigenetics is also examined. This report categorizes the market for epigenetics, forecasting the market value in revenue by analyzing the current and future trends in research, diagnostics and therapeutics industries. This report also looks at SNPs analysis instruments, reagents, software and services, providing information critical to understanding the business behind this new technology.
The following technologies and segments are excluded from this report: detailed instruments, pharmacogenomics, combinatorial chemistry, biochip, bioinformatics and high-throughput screening (HTS). Uses of emerging technologies in drug discovery such as lab-on-a-chip (LOAC), nanotechnology, and RNA interference (RNAi) also are not discussed here.
Report Includes:
– 91 tables
– An overview of the global market for cancer profiling and pathways
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Discussion of products in this market, newly emerging tools, diagnostics and therapeutics, and their impacts on the market
– Examination of evolving methods, such as microarray analysis, multiplex PCR, and quantitative real-time PCR, which are integral to deciphering molecular mechanisms involved in gene function, biological development, and disease progression, and are important tools in the discovery and development of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers
– Identification of important cancer profiling techniques, market shares by types of products on the market, and market shares by company, as well as types of cancers and biomarkers
– Coverage of epigenetic, methylation, and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials and currently marketed, and clinical-stage development products
– Company profiles of key players in the market
Summary
The global healthcare industry is undergoing key developments, advanced point-of-care diagnostics, availability of cost-effective treatment modalities and personalized medicine, which not only offers efficient early stage diagnosis, while also treating cancer conditions in order to reduce the overall healthcare cost and disease burden. This is one technology which has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapeutics and diagnostics in the healthcare sector.
An effective management and administration of targeted therapeutics and monitoring of cancer condition requires frequent profiling of patient’s tumor mutations. Currently, the profiling of cancer has become very critical for cancer diagnosis, clinical trials, research and drug development efforts. With the launch of novel and efficacious targeted therapies that are developed and approved, profiling of tumors will become essential for therapy, patient selection and monitoring.
It is critical to understand the multivariate nature of cancer is and drug response also depends on molecular profiling at genetic, epigenetic and protein levels. Biomarkers, as defined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), are “characteristics that are objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention.” A biomarker has to be reliable, measurable, specific and predicative.
Cancer is a highly heterogenous disease involving dysregulation of multiple pathways regulating many fundamental cell processes such as growth, death, proliferation, differentiation and migration. Minor differences and subtle feedback nuances such as tumor microenvironments and endocrine feedback loops, often translate into major differences between cancers, and between patients who have the same cancers. These activities of molecular networks that orchestrate metabolic or cytoskeletal processes, or harmonize these by signal transduction, are altered in a complex manner by many genetic mutations in concert with the environmental context. The challenge is to understand these multivariate
dysregulations, with respect to both to how it arises from diverse genetic mutations and to how it can be treated. High-throughput experimental platform technologies ranging from genomic sequencing to transcriptomic, proteomic and metabolomic profiling are now commonly used for molecular-level characterization of tumor cells and surrounding tissues.
The major causes of cancer are infection and chronic inflammation. In this report, a general overview of the connection between cancer profiling technologies and cancer is provided. A better insight of these connections can yield novel diagnostic, preventive, and therapeutic strategies to reduce the global cancer burden. Gene expression profiling methods enable the detection and measurement of multiple expressed gene transcripts in a single RNA sample. Newer and improved methods for microarray analysis, multiplex PCR and quantitative real-time PCR are integral to deciphering the molecular mechanisms involved in gene function, cancer development and disease progression, and are important
tools in the discovery and development of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers. Innovative tools and techniques for sequencing and tumor profiling are growing and may represent excellent opportunities for life science suppliers.
