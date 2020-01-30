Global Property Management Software Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Yardi Systems, MRI Software, Oracles, Protel, Infor, etc.

Adhesives & Sealants Market: Summary

The Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is estimated to reach USD 64.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).

Adhesives are a group of nonmetallic compounds, which are used to bind the surfaces by means of adhesive bonding processes. Whereas, sealants are referred to as the substances that are used to block the passage or gaps amongst any two materials. These substances are formulated by mixing the additives such as fillers, pigments, plasticizers to deliver the desired outcome with desired requirement. Among both, the adhesives possess higher strength whereas, sealant have longer elongation. These adhesives and sealants are widely used in automotive and transportation, packaging, construction, healthcare, electronics and many other industries.

Adhesives and Sealants Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Soaring Demand from Automotive and Construction Sector

The demand for adhesives and sealants are escalating worldwide owing to the rise in the adoption in the automotive and construction sector. Higher demand for stronger adhesives and fast curing sealants across the construction and automotive sector to the boost efficiency in lesser time is another factor fueling the growth of this market. Ongoing urbanization, betterment in living standard, growing global population, with an increase in spending over construction sector is anticipated to push the market growth uphill. The growing construction activities in the developing and developed economies is projected to raise the demand for adhesives and sealants. As per the Global Construction 2030 report, by 2030 the volume of the global construction is expected to grow by 85%, wherein, China, US and India, would account for 57% of the global growth.

Aforementioned factors are expected to the drive the global adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.

Growing Packaging Industry

Adhesives and sealant are crucial in the modern packaging owing to advent of new materials. The packaging industry is predominantly growing owing to the increasing penetration of internet, leading to rise in e-commerce sector. Increasing adoption of reusable and sustainable packaging with the growing demand for innovative packaging solutions is boosting the growth of packaging sector. Increasing usage of adhesives and sealants in the packaging applications for better protection is projected to push the market growth.

Thus, the growth in the packaging sector is likely to upsurge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Stringent Environmental Regulations

The environmental issues are the key point of concern for the entire world and has gained importance since last few years. For adhesives and sealants market, regulation over the VOC emissions imposed by the governments of emerging and emerged markets is expected to act as a roadblock. The key manufacturers need to meet the safety standards while manufacturing the adhesives and sealants for varied application areas, in order to minimize the VOC emissions. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed restriction on the manufacturing and sale of the certain adhesives and sealants with the prime focus to reduce the VOC content.

Hence, the stringent regulation to limit VOC emissions is projected to hamper the market growth in the upcoming timespan.

Adhesives and Sealants Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Source: Natural and Synthetic

and Key Segments by Resin: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA), Rubber, Cyanoacrylates, Silicone and Others

and Key Segments by Adhesive Type: Reactive Adhesives and Non-Reactive Adhesive

and Key Segments by Application: Automotive and Transportation, Packaging, Construction, Furniture and Wood Related Products, Medical, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Paints and Coatings and Others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Adhesives And Sealants Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Source

Natural

Synthetic

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Resin

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA)

Rubber

Cyanoacrylates

Silicone

Others

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Adhesive Type

Reactive Adhesives

Non-reactive Adhesive

Drying Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Contact Adhesives

Hot Melt Adhesives

Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Packaging

Construction

Furniture and Wood Related Products

Medical Equipment

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Paints and Coatings

Others

by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

