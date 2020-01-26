Global ?Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The ‘Veterinary Vaccines market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Veterinary Vaccines market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Veterinary Vaccines market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Veterinary Vaccines market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Veterinary Vaccines market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical.

the demand for attenuated live vaccines

Rising incidence of food borne and zoonotic diseases in MEA countries is fuelling the demand in the attenuated live vaccines segment in the region. As the pattern of veterinary treatment is shifting from curative/reactive to preventive, the cost of a preventive treatment is much smaller and has far less side effects than reactive treatments that often lead to mass slaughter. This is the precise reason behind driving the growth of the attenuated live vaccines segment in the MEA region. Rebound of economic prosperity in MEA markets is expected to contribute towards increased demand for processed healthy meat products. This demands effective vaccination of livestock, especially in major animal farming and meat producing nations with a diversified herd in the region such as Sudan, Turkey, Egypt and KSA. Rising per capita disposable income levels are largely contributing to the rise in demand for processed food items. This is expected to drive the growth in demand for attenuated live vaccines in the poultry and livestock segments.

There are international guidelines on the usage of livestock identification and traceability systems (LITS) for better herd management, identifying zoonosis and managing animal health and incorporating food safety. However, most countries in the MEA region fail to implement proper LITS thereby affecting effective animal disease management. This is expected to fuel the demand for protective maintenance of animal health through early attenuated live vaccinations in order to avoid the spread of infectious diseases. The countries within the MEA region and Central Europe are increasingly dependent on live stock trading as a means of survival. Furthermore, in order to address chronic food insecurity in rural areas, animals are transferred from one place to another. This is fuelling demand for adequate vaccinations as an infection affecting one of the herds could easily spread to another and lead to mass losses. This factor is creating a positive impact on attenuated live vaccinations in the region.

Attenuated live vaccines are expected to witness increased demand throughout the forecast period in Jordan

The attenuated live vaccines segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR given greater adoption in commercial farms in the UAE veterinary vaccines market. Lower dosages and repetition are factors that are expected to contribute towards greater demand for attenuated live vaccines among all animal segments in Turkey. In Jordan, attenuated live vaccines are expected to witness increased demand throughout the forecast period. Lack of organised animal rearing and tracking practices hinder estimation of demand for attenuated live vaccines in Sudan.

Scenario of Local Manufacturing and Veterinary Vaccine Registration

“The MEA region accounts for a vast livestock population; however, it is largely dependent on imports for the supply of adequate veterinary vaccines. Only six countries have the facility to produce vaccines locally. These include Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria and Turkey. Local produce acceptance is higher as regulatory authorities have relatively fewer requirements for local vaccines than imported ones. The time duration for imported vaccines to obtain the required registration is also longer. Only four countries follow the international norms of OIE although the OIE has not yet established official international standards in this respect.”

— Analyst – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Market Insights

These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Veterinary Vaccines market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Veterinary Vaccines market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Veterinary Vaccines market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.

