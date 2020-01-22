Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Purified Terephthalic Acid industry and its future prospects.. The Purified Terephthalic Acid market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market was valued at USD 45.81 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 61.78 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Purified Terephthalic Acid market research report:

Sinopec, Eastman Chemical Company, British Petroleum, Reliance, Alpek, DuPont, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, IOCL, Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd, HANWA Co.,Ltd, Tianjin Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics,

By Application

Polyester, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Plasticizers, Others,

By End User

Textile, PET Bottles, Packaging

By Grade

Fiber & Yarn Grade, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Grade, Film Grade

By

The global Purified Terephthalic Acid market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Purified Terephthalic Acid market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Purified Terephthalic Acid. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Purified Terephthalic Acid market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Purified Terephthalic Acid market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Purified Terephthalic Acid industry.

