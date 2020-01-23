Global Push Pull Closures Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, Diameter, End User, and Region.

Global Push Pull Closures Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.4% during forecast period.

Global Push Pull Closures Market

Increasing consumer spending on convenience products and high demand for smaller bottles are some of the factors propelling market growth. Push-pull closures are mostly used in liquid dishwashing. The customer pulls the spout to open the bottle and can then push the spout to reclose. Beverage push-pull is mainly evident in mineral water and soft drinks, usually in the still water and sports drinks categories and for bottles typically less than one liter in size. However, the strict rules and regulations by many governments against the use of plastic are hindering the market.

Polypropylene (PP) segment accounts for more than 30% of the market value share in 2018. The demand for push pull closures is mostly driven by PET bottles, HDPE bottles, and metal bottles. A rise in consumer orientation towards hygiene is expected to boost the growth of the global push pull closures market. The increase in the sales of sports bottles will create further growth opportunities for the global push pull closures market.

Food & beverages segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. With fast-changing lifestyle, there is an improved demand for convenience foods that are easy to carry and spill resistance. Growing demand for beverages like tetra milk, flavored milk, juices, and buttermilk pushes the push pull closures market toward expansion. Rise in demand for small pouches of jams, jellies, and sauces would further precede the market to broaden. Sports and fitness sector is likely to increase the demand for push pull closures.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific holds the biggest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of beverages and developing economies. Also, North America is likely to create a good demand for push pull closures. In addition, in the Latin America region, Brazil is likely to grow as well.

Key development in the global market for push pull closure: In October 2017, Silgan’s closures facility in Champaign, Illinois received Illinois Governor’s Sustainability Award 2017 for its efforts to minimalize waste, cut energy consumption, decrease emissions, and improve safety.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Push Pull Closures Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Push Pull Closures Market.

Scope of the Global Push Pull Closures Market

Global Push Pull Closures Market, by Material Types

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Thermosets

• Other Material Types

Global Push Pull Closures Market, by Diameters

• Above 44 mm

• 34 mm – 44 mm

• 24 mm – 34 mm

• Up to 24 mm

Global Push Pull Closures Market, by End Users

• Cosmetic & Personal Care

• Food & Beverages

• Households

• Pharmaceuticals

• Other End Users

Global Push Pull Closures Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Push Pull Closures Market

• Closure Systems International, Inc.

• Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC

• Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG

• CL Smith Company

• Global Closure Systems

• Bericap GmbH and Co KG

• Closure Systems International, Inc.

• O. Berk Company LLC

• Silgan Plastic Closures Solutions

• RPC.M&H Plastics. Ltd.

• Global Closure Systems.

• Amcor Limited

• United Caps Luxembourg S.A

• Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd

• Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc.

