Global PV Inverters Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global PV Inverters Market was valued US$ 8.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12.1 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.36% during forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
The increasing demand for renewable energy systems like PV inverters because of high power consumption is driving the market of PV inverters. The global demand of solar inverters hasbeen growing robustly over the last few years. A key factor catalyzing this demand is the increasing environmental concerns regarding greenhouse releases and the importance of solar and other renewable energy sources to reduce these emissions.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32121
Additionally, the rising cost of fossil fuels is also making solar power a more economical energy
source. However, use of substitute for instance hydropower energy system, because of the high
efficiency of electricity generation, restrain the market growth.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32121
Market Segmentation:
Based on product, central PV inverter segment is expected to register a major revenue share in
the PV inverters market globally. These equipment are largely designed for large arrays of
panels installed on industrial facilities, buildings, and field installations. The product is usually
located in a protected environment and receives DC power from all solar panels into a
combiner box. It converts the received DC power to AC power and befits a single point for
distribution.
On the basis on end-use, utilities emerged as the dominant end-use segment, accounting for
over 38% of the global market valuation in 2018 owing to grid-connected photovoltaic systems
that operate in parallel with the conventional electricity utility-grid.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific PV inverter market is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during
the forecast period. The global PV inverters market was led by the region of the APAC.
Authorizing of many grid-scale solar farms across the region, particularly in India and China, has
contributed towards such unprecedented growth of the PV inverters market. Several purchase
initiatives and subsidies by the government also have played a crucial role in the region.
Key Developments in the Global PV Inverters Market:
In December 2017: Siemens AG had launched a 5,000 kVA central inverter, which would be
provided to utility-scale solar PV power plant projects across India, as part of its strategy to re-
enter PV inverter market in India.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and
contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and
projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in
understanding Global PV Inverters Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the
market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the
competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio,
growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s
analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts
and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global PV Inverters Market.
Scope of the in Global PV Inverters Market
Global PV Inverters Market, By Product
Central
String
Micro
Other
Global PV Inverters Market, By End-Use
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Utilities
Global PV Inverters Market, By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key players operating in Global PV Inverters Market
ABB
Delta Electronics, Inc.
Eaton
Emerson Electric Co
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
Omron Corporation
Power Electronics
Siemens AG
SMA Solar Technolgy AG
SunPower Corporation
KACO Omron Corporation,
Power-One
Tigo Energy
Enphase Energy
Chint Power Systems America
Darfon Electronics Corp.
Elettronica Santerno S.p.A.
Fronius International GmbH
Fuji Electric Europe GmbH
GE Power
Ginlong Technologies
Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A.
Mitsubishi Electric
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: PV Inverters Market Overview
Chapter Two: PV Inverters Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global PV Inverters Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global PV Inverters Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America PV Inverters Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe PV Inverters Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific PV Inverters Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America PV Inverters Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue PV Inverters by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global PV Inverters Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global PV Inverters Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global PV Inverters Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of PV Inverters Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pv-inverters-market/32121/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Vikas Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com