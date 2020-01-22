MARKET REPORT
Global PVC Pipes Market | Expected to Rise at 5% CAGR during 2019-2024
A new research report by IMARC Group, the global PVC pipes market reached a volume of around 23 Million Tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2011-2018. PVC pipes are manufactured by the extrusion of a blend of polymer resin (PVC) and various additives. The manufacturing process of these pipes requires less energy and fewer resources owing to which they are continually replacing counterparts like metal piping systems. These pipes are not only rust-, tear- and chemical- resistant but are also durable, lightweight, easy to install, affordable and reliable. As a result, they are extensively employed in sewer lines, irrigation, water systems and underground wiring.
Market Trends:
PVC pipes have a smooth inner surface which reduces fluid friction and resistance to flow and enables them to handle high water pressure, making them suitable for piping applications. In addition to this, these pipes are extensively used in the drinking water supply and fluid transportation systems as they are inert in nature and can resist the growth of bacteria such as E. coli. This is bolstering the sales of these pipes across the globe, thereby stimulating the growth of the market.
Moreover, as these pipes are resistant to corrosion and can withstand extreme movements, rigorous shaking and bending without experiencing any severe damage, they are extensively replacing traditional concrete piping systems in the disaster-prone areas. Other significant factors contributing to the growth of the global market are urbanization, rapid population growth and flourishing end-use sectors. Looking forward, the global PVC pipes market is anticipated to reach a volume of more than 30 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
PVC pipes market segmentation:
Performance of Key Regions
1. Asia
2. North America
3. Europe
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
Market by Application
1. Irrigation
2. Water Supply
3. Sewerage
4. Plumbing
5. HVAC
6. Oil and Gas
MARKET REPORT
Pinhole Detectors Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Investment Analysis, Development Factors, Future Scope, Challenges and Forecast to 2025
The report offers detailed coverage of Pinhole Detectors industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Pinhole Detectors by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Key Companies
Defelsko
Elcometer
ElektroPhysik
Paint Test Equipment
Paul N. Gardner Company
PCWI
The report offers detailed coverage of the Pinhole Detectors industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Pinhole Detectors by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Pinhole Detectors Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Pinhole Detectors Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Pinhole Detectors industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Pinhole Detectors industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Pinhole Detectors industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Pinhole Detectors Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Pinhole Detectors Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
Key Points from Table of Content
Part 1 Market Overview
Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 Europe Market by Geography
Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 North America Market by Geography
Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 10 South America Market by Geography
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography
Part 13 Key Companies
Part 14 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand Deployment Model and Growing Prominence Analysis by 2025
Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market 2020-2025 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.
Key Companies
BASF
DuPont
Covestro
Solvay
Evonik
Rochling
The Dow Chemical Company
Eastman
Lanxess
SABIC
Mitsubishi Chemical
The report offers detailed coverage of the Plastics in Electric Vehicles industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Plastics in Electric Vehicles by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Plastics in Electric Vehicles industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Plastics in Electric Vehicles industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Plastics in Electric Vehicles industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Plastics in Electric Vehicles Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
Key Points from Table of Content
Part 1 Market Overview
Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 Europe Market by Geography
Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 North America Market by Geography
Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 10 South America Market by Geography
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography
Part 13 Key Companies
Part 14 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Plastic Polymer Market by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Risk Analysis, Industry Share, Driving Factors, Deployment Policy, Innovative Technology, Product Scope, Type, Application and Forecast to 2025
Global Plastic Polymer Market Insights 2020, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Plastic Polymer industry with a focus on the worldwide market. The report provides key statistics on the market status key manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Key Companies
DuPont
The Dow Chemicals Company
SABIC
Bayer Material Science
Dugar Polymers
Indorama
Schulman
A.L. Hyde Company
Aaron Industries
Ablestik Laboratories
The report offers detailed coverage of the Plastic Polymer industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Plastic Polymer by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Plastic Polymer Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Plastic Polymer Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Plastic Polymer industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Plastic Polymer industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Plastic Polymer industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Plastic Polymer Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Plastic Polymer Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
Key Points from Table of Content
Part 1 Market Overview
Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 Europe Market by Geography
Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 North America Market by Geography
Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 10 South America Market by Geography
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography
Part 13 Key Companies
Part 14 Conclusion
