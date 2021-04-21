Global Pyrogen Testing Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Pyrogen Testing Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.85 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Drivers and Restrains:

A pyrogen is a foreign substance that causes a fever (temperature elevation) of a body. The pyrogenic testing products are increased demand in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and rising investments in research and development will primarily fuel the market. The growing impact of chronic diseases is another primary factor driving the pyrogen testing market. High investments in research and development in the life science industry, rise in the launch of biologic products and surge in new innovative drugs are the driving factor of this market.

Chronic disease are high in developed countries and higher in developing markets. Therefore, the requirement of pyrogen testing along with increasing awareness is expected to arise in high growth during the forecast period. The presence of well-developed healthcare organization, and well-defined rules and regulations for the pharmaceutical manufacturing process should support North America to lead the market share in the forecast period. The pyrogen testing is highly effective in the case of airborne diseases, such as chronic obstructive lung diseases and childhood asthma, where it evaluate the human-relevant airborne pyrogens. These tests are further useful in detecting contamination related to an inflammatory response in cases of chronic kidney disorders.

Manufacturers in the pyrogen testing are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the product, the pyrogen testing industry is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. In term of revenue, Consumables segment is estimated the highest market share in 2018 and is also expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases increases the production of pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices products. Therefore, the growing production of these products drives the application of pyrogen testing consumables with kits and reagents.

The instruments segment is expected to witness beneficial growth during the forecast period owing to the technological improvement in products. For example, the PyroDetect System is a proved non-animal substitute to replace the rabbit test that offers a high quality in vitro detection of both non-endotoxin and endotoxin contamination. Instruments segment was followed by services in terms of revenue in 2018.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Regional Analysis:

North America have been lead the market with the largest revenue share, owing to presence of many large biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Group, Celgene Corp. and Amgen Inc. in this region. Similarly, the extremely developed healthcare & research infrastructure and huge focus on new drug development in North America have fueled the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to untapped opportunities in this region. Several manufacturers are targeting Asian countries, such as China & India for drug discovery, development, and production. Additionally, the clinical research organizations are focusing on Asian countries for clinical trials. The availability of less strict government guidelines for drug development, vast genome pool, and rapidly emerging healthcare infrastructure in this region are some of the major factors responsible for the market growth in this region

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global pyrogen testing market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global pyrogen testing market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global pyrogen testing market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by vehicle type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global pyrogen testing market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pyrogen Testing Market:

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product:

• Instruments

• Kits & Reagents

• Services

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test:

• In Vitro tests

• Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) tests

• Rabbit tests

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Application:

• Pharmaceutical & Biologics

• Medical Devices

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, Major Players:

• Associates of Cape Cod Inc.

• Lonza Group

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Hyglos GMBH,

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Ellab A/S

• Genscript

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Wako Chemicals USA Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• BioMérieux

• Wuxi PharmaTech

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pyrogen Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pyrogen Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pyrogen Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pyrogen Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pyrogen Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pyrogen Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pyrogen Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pyrogen Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pyrogen Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pyrogen Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pyrogen Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

