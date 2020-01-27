Global Radar Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Radar Sensor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.80 % during a forecast period.

A radar sensor is an electronic device, which detects the velocity and position of an object positioned at a distance like an aircraft, ship, vehicle, or motorbike.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32532

An increase in territorial conflicts in numerous regions, rising focus on comfort and safety, geopolitical instabilities, increasing adoption of the radar sensor in defense sector where militaries look forward to switching legacy systems are some of the prominent driving factors behind the growth of the global radar sensor market. Additionally, one of the key factors, which is positively affecting the growth of the radar sensor market is the huge investments by governments across the globe owing to growing disputes, regional unrest, and terrorism. Furthermore, the eminence approach of a driverless car is an excellent opportunity for radar sensors, which is expected to contribute significant growth in the global radar sensor market.

On the other hand, the requirement of huge development cost is limiting the growth of the global radar sensor market

The non-imaging sensors market segment is expected to share significant growth in the global radar sensor market. These sensors include speed gauges and radar altimeters. The growing adoption of the non-imaging radar sensors in the many application areas like satellites, automotive, and traffic management is expected to increase demand for the non-imaging sensors. With an increasing presence of strict regulations associated with the safety of automobiles, the integration of non-imaging sensors in vehicles is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The long-range radar segment is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the global radar sensor market. The automotive long-range radar functions at 77 GHz to contact blind areas in front of the automobile. This sensor delivers information about the traffic situation in front of the vehicle, which helps to react to altered traffic conditions. This radar is the essential part of the ACC with active brake assist.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32532

Aerospace and Defence segment is expected to contribute a significant share in the global radar sensor market. The growing use of drones is one of the critical reasons, which will drive radar sensors market growth. Huge investments in military and defense, unmanned aircraft like autonomous drones or UAVs are expected to boost market growth. They are also preferred over other aircraft for aerial strikes and surveillance.

North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global radar sensor market is projected to lead the radar sensor industry during the forecast period. The adoption of radar sensors is increasing significantly in the region owing to a growing need to offer safety and security. The rising demand for surveillance and border monitoring also boosts the radar sensor market across various countries in the region. Furthermore, the Europe region is expected to contribute a significant share in the global radar sensors market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increase in the radar sensors demand to owing to the introduction of autonomous vehicles in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the Global Radar Sensor Market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Radar Sensor Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Radar Sensor Market

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Type

• Imaging Radar

• CW Radar

• Pulse Radar

• Non-imaging Radar

• Speed Gauge

• Altimeter

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Technology

• Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR)

• Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

• RF MEMS-based radar sensors

• Millimeter wave

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Component

• Antenna

• Duplexer

• Transmitter

• Receiver

• Video Amplifier

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Band

• HF, VHF, and UHF Bands

• L, S, C, and X Bands

• Ku, K, Ka, V, and W Bands

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Range

• Short-Range Radar

• Mid-Range Radar

• Long-Range Radar

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defence

• Industrial

• Security and Surveillance

• Traffic Monitoring and Management

• Environmental and Weather Monitoring

• Others

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Vertical

• Commercial Sector

• Government Sector

• Industrial Sector

Global Radar Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Radar Sensor Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Airbus Group

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Autoliv Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

• Start-Up Ecosystem

• Echodyne, Inc.

• Omniradar B.V.

• Oculli Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Gryphon Sensors

• Saab AB

• Arbe Robotics

• Raytheon Company

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Radar Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Radar Sensor Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radar Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Radar Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radar Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Radar Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Radar Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Radar Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radar Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radar Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Radar Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Radar Sensor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-radar-sensor-market/32532/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com