Global Real Time Payments Industry Overview 2020 Market Size, Emerging Technology and Top Manufacturers Analysis: Mastercard, Finserv, Visa, Paypal, Google | 2025

4 hours ago

The Global Real Time Payments Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing proliferation of smartphones is the driving factor for Real Time Payments market.

Growing customer demands for immediate payments and quicker payment solutions are boosting the Real Time Payments market growth. Furthermore, rising government initiatives are pushing forward the adoption of real time payment systems and solutions.

Increasing market competition and the security issues associated with real time payment are likely to hinder the Real Time Payments market over the forecast period. However, progressive changes in regulatory framework is anticipated to propel the Real Time Payments market growth over the next few years.

The solutions segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. The increasing demand for real time payments solutions has resulted in the growing demand for professional and managed Component.

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

  • Mastercard,
  • Finserv,
  • Visa,
  • Paypal,
  • Google,
  • and Others.
  • …..

 Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, the growth rate can be attributed to various factors, including the adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, increasing rate of digitalization, and high investments by real time payments solution and service providers.

Global Real Time Payments Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Real Time Payments by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Key Benefits of the Report:

  • Global, Regional, Country, Component, and Payment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025
  • Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies
  • Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
  • Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
  • Detailed insights on emerging regions, Component & Payment, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

  • Real Time Payments providers
  • Traders, Importer and Exporter
  • Raw material suppliers and distributors
  • Research and consulting firms
  • Government and research organizations
  • Associations and industry bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

  • Original Manufacturer,
  • Application Supplier,
  • Distributors,
  • Government Body & Associations, and
  • Research Institute

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Real Time Payments Market — Industry Outlook

4 Real Time Payments Market Material Outlook

5 Real Time Payments Market End-Use Industry Outlook

6 Real Time Payments Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

Customization Service of the Report:-

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market Is Projected To Grow US$ 23 Billion By 2028

4 seconds ago

April 29, 2020

Increased spending in cancer-related research and development by various governments and private and commercial organizations combined with investments in anti-cancer drugs are the two key factors anticipated to heighten the generic oncology drugs demand, through 2019, as indicated in a recent market analysis of generic oncology drugs, by Persistence Market Research (PMR). Expanding at a robust annual rate of over 6.1 percent, the global revenue through sales of generic oncology drugs will surpass US$ 23 Billion in 2021.

PMR estimates that notable product pipeline for generic oncology drugs is expected to drive lucrative business opportunities. Moreover, with industry’s pipeline reaching a historic level of late-stage development, in 2017, almost 90% of the therapies being targeted treatments and clinical success rates going up to almost 73 percent, the market for generic oncology drugs is anticipated to grow, further expanding the pipeline cancer treatment”, explained a senior research analyst.

Small Molecule Generic Oncology Drugs Hold Big Opportunities in 2019

Expanding at a rather high CAGR of nearly 6.7 percent, small molecule generic oncology drugs, combing the efficacies of chemotherapy and immunotherapies could boost the ongoing cancer treatment modalities. Although, there has been a significant development in immunotherapy alone, small molecules are expected to exceed the efficacies of large molecules and dominate the cancer treatment landscape as medical exerts continually validate the positive outcomes by combing traditional cancer treatment with new immunotherapies, thereby providing increased benefits to cancer patients.

Although PMR analysis indicates a relatively lesser market share compared to market molecules, as a modality, small molecules are likely to benefit from their cross-membrane ability, reaching greater intracellular targets.

Moreover, with a half-life of less than 24 hours, small molecules generic oncology drugs are more likely to achieve greater efficacy after a more convenient oral administration, thereby allowing researchers and clinicians to balance the side effect of combination trials through intermittent cancer treatment dosing.

Research also indicates that more than a quarter of immune-oncology clinical trial use small as combination partners for checkpoint inhibitors, positioning itself as a unique compound class for superior immune-oncology treatments”, explains the analyst.

Potential Revenue Pockets in Emerging Economies

The generic oncology drugs landscape expanding at a robust annual growth rate of approximately 7.5 percent, APECJ along with is anticipated to present significant revenue generating avenues for drug manufacturing companies.

Increased research and development on biological and targeted drug therapies, early expiration of patents, and increasing focus on personalized treatment medication are some major factors contributing towards future avenues for generic oncology cancer drugs market in APECJ. In Japan, on the other hand, stringent regulations involving drug discovery and development process could put a spanner in generic oncology drugs market growth.

Increasing awareness and growing demand for early cancer diagnosis is expected to translate into homegrown generic oncology drugs, thereby presenting revenue generating opportunities for local drug manufacturers. Favorable reimbursement schemes for critical drugs and significant funding for drug manufacturing infrastructure by government and private organizations of emerging economies are some key factors supplementing to the sales of generic oncology drugs. In addition, contract manufacturing initiatives for biopharmaceuticals and small molecules could broaden the future scope of generic oncology drugs”, the senior analyst further explains.

Product Pipeline Expansion to Remain the Core Forward Strategy

Company Profiles

  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • CELGENE CORPORATION
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Merck & Company, Inc
  • Aurobindo Pharma.
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • Mylan N.V.
  • NATCO Pharma Limited.
  • Others.

Novartic AG, has applied channel integration strategies such as e-commerce along with the mobile app to drive sales at retail locations. Moreover, the company recently gave global rights of AKT inhibitors afuresertib and uprosertib — to the Shanghai-based company Laekna. In addition, Novartis AG received CE mark for gene-modifying therapy for blood cancer Kymriah.

Pfizer Inc., on the other hand, is focused on 39 therapies in R&D pipeline for oncology and bio similar to strengthen the core areas of the product portfolio. In 2017, Pfizer’s Glasdegib in patients with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia received U.S FDA priority review. In the same year, company’s XTANDI (enzalutamide) too received FDA approval.

Automotive Clock Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

59 seconds ago

April 29, 2020

Automotive Clock Industry Research Report 2020 Automotive electric clock is a clock that is powered by electricity, as opposed to a mechanical clock which is powered by a hanging weight or a mainspring. Most digital clocks have to be reset whenever power is lost, but a replaceable lithium battery is installed in this digital clock to keep time internally, in case your car, truck or tractor loses power.

Automotive Clock Industry 2020 research report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Clock Industry analysis is provided for the international Industrys including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Automotive Clock 2020 Industry Research Report is spread across 91 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Automotive Clock Industry competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and Industry share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including

  • Jeco (Japan)
  • Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
  • Rhythm Watch (Japan)
  • Shanghai INESA Auto Electronics System (China)
  • Unick (Korea)

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Automotive Clock Industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Automotive Clock Industry development trends and Industrying channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive Clock Industry, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Industry share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Analog Type
  • Digital Type

By Application, the Industry can be split into

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Global Automotive Clock Industry Overview
2 Global Automotive Clock Industry Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Automotive Clock Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020 )
4 Global Automotive Clock Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2020 )
5 Global Automotive Clock Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Automotive Clock Industry Analysis by Application
7 Global Automotive Clock Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Global Automotive Clock Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Industrying Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Industry Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Automotive Clock Industry Forecast (2020 -2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Author List
Disclosure Section
Research Methodology
Data Source

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Will Reach US$ 3,267.3 Mn By 2028

2 mins ago

April 29, 2020

Over the years, there has been tremendous advancements in aesthetic lasers & energy devices. In particular, laser based technologies have contributed immensely to various skin and dermal based cosmetic applications and treatments.

This has resulted in growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. It can be noted that rise in technological advancements in aesthetic lasers & energy devices coupled with increasing number of skin related problems are anticipated to increase the demand for aesthetic lasers & energy devices globally.

According to the latest research by the company, the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market is anticipated to account for over US$ 3,267.3 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on aesthetic lasers & energy devices is expected to show significant growth potential with an average Y-o-Y growth rate pegged at 6.1% through 2028.

Increase in global warming leading to skin irritation, skin burns and skin damage and other skin related problems is expected to drive the market of aesthetic lasers & energy devices. It can be noted that acne causes major physical changes in skin alteration and damage.

Furthermore, nearly 85% of people aged between 12 and 24 globally experience acne. However, the most common aesthetic lasers & energy devices used for non-invasive treatment for acne is scarring and laser resurfacing.

The effectiveness of aesthetic lasers & energy devices are widely accepted in cosmetology and other dermal treatments for the treatment of a variety of cutaneous complexities. Such skin problems is expected to trigger the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are adopting strategic approaches in order to increase the product reach in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. The market for aesthetic lasers & energy devices is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for aesthetic lasers & energy devices for non-invasive dermal treatments, frequent product approvals and advancements in aesthetic lasers & energy devices technology, strategic developments such as high level of market competition, long terms collaborations, acquisitions, mergers and like mergers and collaboration agreements.

Companies operating in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market are also continuously focusing on increasing the product penetrations of aesthetic lasers & energy devices reach globally.

To safeguard such strategies, these companies are adopting distribution agreements as an expansion to strategically gain maximum revenue share in the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. Furthermore, advancements in mainly in laser based technologies over the years is likely to contribute in various applications of dermal treatments, which will drive the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market.

Other macroeconomic indicators such as increase in healthcare spending, hospital budgeting for equipment procurement and providing quality service will help in usage of quality equipment and thus drive the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. According to the IMF forecasting, healthcare spending is expected to increase by over 6% yearly, based on the current GDP forecast.

On the grey side, high treatment cost and adverse side effects related to the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market may hamper the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market.

Treatment with aesthetic lasers & energy devices market, including surgical and non-invasive procedures, are associated with high costs making them inaccessible to people in the low middle-income countries.

Also, non-invasive treatments with aesthetic lasers & energy devices market require a series of sessions to achieve the desired result, which results in a high overall cost of the treatment.

Furthermore, the duration of treatment, number of sessions and the cost of treatment depend on the area being treated. These factors are directly responsible for dropping the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market.

According to the company, the laser based product equipment segment accounted for over 65.9% revenue share in the overall aesthetic lasers & energy devices market in 2017.

However, the growing popularity of LED and IPL might limit the segment’s growth in the near future. Asia Pacific region of aesthetic lasers & energy devices market is expected to be the most lucrative market in the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market equipment market during the forecast period.

The company has segmented the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market equipment market into Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Equipment, Laser Equipment, and LED Equipment, Infrared and ultraviolet based equipment. In terms of revenue, the laser based equipment segment in aesthetic lasers & energy devices will hold maximum revenue share over the forecast period.

Company Profile

  • Hologic Inc. (Cynosure, Inc.)
  • Lumenis
  • Syneron Medical Ltd.
  • Lynton Lasers Ltd
  • EL.EN. S.p.A. (Deka Mela S.r.l.)
  • Fotona
  • Cutera, Inc.
  • Lutronic Corporation
  • Beijing Nubway S & T Co., Ltd
  • Others.

