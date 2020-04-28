Global Real Time Payments Industry Overview 2020 Market Size, Emerging Technology and Top Manufacturers Analysis: Mastercard, Finserv, Visa, Paypal, Google | 2025

The Global Real Time Payments Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing proliferation of smartphones is the driving factor for Real Time Payments market.

Growing customer demands for immediate payments and quicker payment solutions are boosting the Real Time Payments market growth. Furthermore, rising government initiatives are pushing forward the adoption of real time payment systems and solutions.

Increasing market competition and the security issues associated with real time payment are likely to hinder the Real Time Payments market over the forecast period. However, progressive changes in regulatory framework is anticipated to propel the Real Time Payments market growth over the next few years.

The solutions segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. The increasing demand for real time payments solutions has resulted in the growing demand for professional and managed Component.

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

Mastercard,

Finserv,

Visa,

Paypal,

Google,

and Others.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, the growth rate can be attributed to various factors, including the adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, increasing rate of digitalization, and high investments by real time payments solution and service providers.

Global Real Time Payments Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Real Time Payments by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Component, and Payment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Component & Payment, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Real Time Payments providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Manufacturer,

Application Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

