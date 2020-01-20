ENERGY
Global Reclaimed Lumber Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Application, End User, and Region.
Global Reclaimed Lumber Market was valued US$ 10.80 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 16.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.76 % during a forecast period.
Reclaimed lumber is also known as wooden scrap and materials, which are gathered from old furniture, buildings, or remains. Reclaimed lumber is consists of a number of processes, which is used to restore its worth and fineness, and can also be used as fresh wood.
Rising adoption of recycled material owing to the increasing environmental awareness is one of the key drivers in the global reclaimed lumber market. Growing penetration of reclaimed lumber in the construction industry is another major factor behind the growth of the global reclaimed lumber market. The various governments, who are taking initiative for the usage of green building materials in order to achieve green building status is expected to increase the demand for reclaimed lumber. reclaimed lumber is one of the officially recognized green building materials, which is projected to witness remarkable progress with an increasing demand for eco-friendly structures.
The residential applications segment is expected to lead the global reclaimed lumber market during the forecast period (2018-2026). Reclaimed lumber is used in numerous applications like framing, casework, paneling, flooring, and interior components. The growing usage of salvaged wood in cross-laminated timber products is projected to drive the market. The wood is widely used in residential building construction to reduce the carbon footprint, which is expected to boost the reclaimed lumber demand. Additionally, with increasing awareness about reclaimed wood raw materials, the use of new timber is projected to boom the global reclaimed lumber market.
Furniture segment is expected to dominate the global reclaimed lumber market. Increasing demand for the production of customized furniture like tabletops, chairs, shelves, and cabinets, is projected to propel the growth in the global reclaimed lumber market by this segment. Paneling products are mass-produced by using the average-grade lumber, which can be recovered from old structures.
North America is projected to register strong growth during the forecast period(2018-2026) followed by the Asia Pacific. Growing product penetration in the U.S. construction industry owing to easy availability and properties is expected to boost the market growth. An increase in demand from the commercial sector like retail, hospitality, and offices for custom furniture and interior decoration applications is expected to increase market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an Xx % rate of CAGR in the global reclaimed lumber market. Growing demand for green building materials coupled predominantly in emerging economies is projected to have a positive impact on market growth.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global reclaimed lumber market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global reclaimed lumber market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
Scope of the Report for Global Reclaimed Lumber Market
Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, By Application
• Flooring
• Paneling & Siding
• Beams & Boards
• Furniture
• Others
Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, By End User
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Reclaimed Lumber Market
• AltruWood, Inc.
• Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber, LLC
• Beam & Board, LLC
• Carpentier Hardwood Solutions NV
• Elemental Republic
• Jarmak Corporation
• Longleaf Lumber Inc.
• Royal TenCate
• NAUE Group
• GSE Holdings, Inc.
• Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.
• Olde Wood, Ltd.
• TerraMai
• Vintage Timberworks Inc.
• Imondi Flooring
• Elmwood Reclaimed Timber
• Olde Wood Ltd.,
• Trestlewood
Release Liners Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Substrate Type, by Labelling Technology, by Application and by Geography
Release Liners Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 73.11 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.
Release liners market is mainly driven by label industry. Half of the demand is from lable industry. Release liner usage for tapes, medical and industrial applications, however, are growing much faster. Increase in cost of raw material is a major challenge before the market. Technological development in liners are trending the market.
Based on application, the labels segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the large use of release liners in the labels industry, it is coated on both sides of the release agent during printing and converting.
Release liners market based on substrate type has been segmented into glassine/calendered kraft paper, polyolefin coated paper, films, clay coated paper, others. Films segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Films release liners offers superior properties, such as superior caliper control, it provides high subsequent adhesive rate and stable release performance. These properties are driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
By Region, release liners market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for release liners during the forecast period. This is due to emerging digital label printing technology and increasing demand of improved labelling by various end-use industries in this region.
Scope of the report:
Release Liners Market, by Material Type:
• Silicone
• Non-silicone
Release Liners Market, by Substrate Type:
• Glassine/calendered Kraft Paper
• Polyolefin Coated Paper
• Films
• Clay Coated Paper
• Others
Release Liners Market, by Labelling Technology:
• Pressure-sensitive
• Glue-applied
• In-mold
• Sleeving
• Others
Release Liners Market, by Application:
• Labels
• Pressure-sensitive tapes
• Industrial
• Hygiene
• Graphic Arts
• Medical
• Others
Release Liners Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Profiled in the Report:
• The 3M Company (US)
• Sappi Limited (South Africa)
• Mondi Group (Austria)
• Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)
• Polyplex Corporation Ltd. (India)
• LINTEC Corporation (Japan)
• Eastman Chemical Company (US)
• UPM (Finland)
• Gascogne (France)
• Loparex (US)
Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2020 Growth and Forecast Report To 2024: Mitsubishi Electric, NanoSense, Delta Controls, Triatek
A comprehensive Advanced HVAC Controls market research report gives better insights about different Advanced HVAC Controls market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the Advanced HVAC Controls market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this Advanced HVAC Controls report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Mitsubishi Electric, NanoSense, Delta Controls, Triatek, Distech Controls, Fr. Sauter AG, Trane, Azbil, Siemens, Honeywell International, Reliable Controls, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, KMC Controls, Mass Electronics
The Advanced HVAC Controls report covers the following Types:
- Sensors
- Field devices
- Floor-level and building-level controllers
Applications are divided into:
- Non-residential
- Residential
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Advanced HVAC Controls market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The Advanced HVAC Controls trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
FinTech Blockchain Market Opportunities and Challenges to (2020-2024): Earthport, Digital, IBM and Ripple, Factom
A comprehensive FinTech Blockchain market research report gives better insights about different FinTech Blockchain market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the FinTech Blockchain market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this FinTech Blockchain report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Earthport, Digital, IBM and Ripple, Factom, Asset Holdings, Alpha point, Microsoft, Chain, Abra, Oracle, Auxesis Group, Recordskeeper, Applied Blockchain, Bitfury, Guardtime
The FinTech Blockchain report covers the following Types:
- Insurance
- Banking
- Non-Banking Financial Services
Applications are divided into:
- Exchanges and Remittance
- Identity Management
- Compliance management
- Smart contract
- Payments, Clearing, and Settlement
- Other Applications
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
FinTech Blockchain market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The FinTech Blockchain trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
