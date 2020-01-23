Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Global High Strength Steel Market report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The Global High Strength Steel Market report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. By keeping in mind the objectives of the marketing research, this Global High Strength Steel Market research document has been produced.

Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market By Type (Primary Carbon Black, Inorganic Ash), Grade (Commodity, Specialty), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Plastics, Coatings, Inks), End-Users (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction, Printing & Packaging, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

Global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 943.65 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for environmentally sustainable and friendly materials for various different applications.

Market Definition: Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

Recovered carbon black is a byproduct of pyrolysis process carried out on tires. A number of different byproducts are gathered along with carbon black such as oil, gas and steel in varying amounts depending on their quantities in the tires. This standard of carbon black is different in production and features as per the standards used in pyrolysis process as well as the quality of tires.

Market Drivers:

Abundance of end-of-life tyres resulting in greater availability of raw materials for recovered carbon black manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Fixed prices for these products which are generally low is another factor boosting this market growth

Enhanced levels of usage associated with recovered carbon black for the tire applications; also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus of manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complicated development process making it difficult for manufacturers to attain expertise in the field and provide consistent supply to consumers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High costs associated with continuous research & development along with large-term capital investment to establish a sustainable production process will hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

By Type

Primary Carbon Black

Inorganic Ash

By Grade

Commodity

Specialty

By Application

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Inks

By End-Users

Transportation

Industrial

Building & Construction

Printing & Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Pyrolyx announced that they had established a “Letter of Intent” with an international tyre manufacturer regarding the supply of recovered carbon black (rCB) over a period of five years. It will supplied with the help of Pyrolyx’s manufacturing plant situated in Germany and then from their plant situated in U.S. which is due to begin operations from June 2019. The agreement also involves establishment of a manufacturing facility in Eastern Europe which will begin its operations from 2021. This agreement will have significant benefits for Pyrolyx and its sustainability in the long run

In December 2018, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB announced that they had agreed to a memorandum of understanding with EE-TDF located in Cleveland, United States. The agreement deals with establishing of a joint venture which will be focused on developing a recycling plant with an annual capacity of 30,000 tonne tyres situated in Texas, U.S. along with future sites at Louisiana and Oklahoma in United States

Competitive Analysis:

Global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of recovered carbon black (rCB) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market are Pyrolyx; Black Bear Carbon B.V.; Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB; Radhe Group of Energy; Klean Industries Inc.; ALPHA RECYCLING FRANCHE COMTE.; Bolder Industries; Dron Industries; DVA Renewable Energy JSC.; ENRESTEC; SR2O Holdings, LLC; The Growing Group; Carbon Recovery GmbH among others.

