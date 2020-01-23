Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

For creating sustainable and profitable business strategies, valuable and actionable market insights are significant for all time. This Global High Strength Steel Market research document is right there to serve such needs of businesses and hence analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful of aspects. This market research document provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. This market research document involves a key data and information about the Chemical industry, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour.

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market By Type (Acrylic Redispersible Polymer Powder, Vae Redispersible Polymer Powders, Veova Redispersible Polymer Powder, SB Redispersible Polymer Powder), By Application( Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems, Others), End-Use(Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, And Industrial Construction), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Global redispersible polymer powder market is estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the redispersible polymer powder in residential housing projects, increased spending on repair and maintenance are some of the driving factors for the market.

Market Definition: Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Redispersible polymer powder are nothing but polymer emulsions formed by conducting processes like high temperatures and pressures, spray drying and surface treatment to powdered thermoplastic resin materials. These powdered organic binders can redisperse in water back into new emulsions, by mixing it in water. Growing demand from construction end-use industry, and increase in residential housing projects may act as the major driver in the growth of redispersible polymer powders.

Request for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-redispersible-polymer-powder-market&sumit

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from construction end-use industry

Increase in residential housing projects

Increased spending on repair and maintenance

Market Restraints:

Higher risks associated with spray drying production process

Segmentation: Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

By Type

Acrylic redispersible polymer powder Styrene acrylic redispersible polymer powder

Vae redispersible polymer powders

Veova redispersible polymer powder

Sb redispersible polymer powder.

By Application

Tiling & flooring Tile grouts Tile adhesives Self-levelling

Mortars Repair mortars Decorative mortars Skim coats Waterproofing mortars

Plastering Sodium perborate Sodium percarbonate

organic derivatives Wall putty Gypsum Cement Lime plasters Screeds

Insulation systems Thermal Insulation Systems EIFS Systems

Others Paints Sealing Slurries



By End User

Residential construction Light residential sector Heavy residential sector

Commercial construction Retail buildings Office buildings Others

Industrial construction Industrial buildings industrial infrastructure



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Nouryon Company launched Ethylan EF-60 a redispersible polymer powder at European Coatings Show in Germany. This powder will deliver dry-mix mortars for the building with latest quality and sustainability requirements.

In May 2018, “Elotex” redispersible polymer powders developed by Akzo Nobel got the award of ‘Product of the Year’ by environmental leader and energy manager. The product helps to reduce total volatile organic compound which improves energy management.

Competitive Analysis: Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Global redispersible polymer powder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of redispersible polymer powder market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Request for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-redispersible-polymer-powder-market&sumit

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in redispersible polymer powder market are Wacker Chemie AG, Dow, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Acquos, Ashland, www.yintai-cn.com, Bosson Union Tech(Beijing) Co.,Ltd, synthomer plc, Hexion, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation., Benson Polymers Limited, DCC PRINT VISION LLP., Organik Kimya, Divnova Specialties Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon, Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce CO.,Ltd., Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd., VINAVIL, wwgf.com.cn, Kyban Polymer, Sidley Chemical Co.,Ltd. and others.

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com