Global Rigid Paper Containers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Board Type, Product Type, End Use Industry, and Region.

Global Rigid Paper Containers Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Global Rigid Paper Containers Market

Key factors probable to drive growth of global rigid paper containers market is increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging material. As well, increasing disposable income, rising population, rising food and beverage expenditure, growing awareness reading environment effects are among some other factors anticipated to drive growth of global rigid paper containers market over the forecasted period. Moreover, increasing government initiatives and law regarding paper usage, increasing demand for ready-to-go food and beverages, growing consumer demands and need for convenient packaging are among some other factors projected to increasing demand for market over the forecast period. However, high cost of rigid paper containers as compared to conventional paper is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global rigid paper containers market over the certain extent.

In terms of end use industry, the demand for corrugated sheets in the rigid paper containers market is at its peak, because of the booming e-commerce industry. This is expected to drive the growth of global rigid paper containers market. Manufacturers are using corrugated boxes to ensure minimal damage to the packaged product during transiting and storage, which has resulted in augmented consumption of rigid paper containers in the automotive sector. As the trend of on-the-go food & beverages is gaining traction, the demand for trays and clamshells has seen a meteoric rise in the North America and Europe rigid paper containers markets, due to the urban and fast-paced lifestyle.

Globally, the market in North America is anticipated to dominate global rigid paper containers market, because of growing food and beverages expenditure in countries in the region. In contrast, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to be developing market for the global rigid paper containers market, and is probable to register highest CAGR in during the forecasted period, on account of rising demand for rigid paper containers from food and beverages sector in the region. Besides, the markets in Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to register moderate growth in global rigid paper containers market over the forecast period.

Report provide in depth information about the rigid paper containers market with an appropriate examination of numerous parameters and trends influencing its development at a global basis. Based on the examination of influencing growth and limiting parameters, the specific data indicating the future growth trend of the market can be obtained, which is thoroughly explained in rigid paper containers market research report. The information regarding the approaching opportunities that can boost the market capitalization is also comprised in the report. The report also includes essential information such as annual revenue generation, market value, expenditure, yearly sales, and other important statistical data, regarding the key market contenders which include several organizations, firms, product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global rigid paper containers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global rigid paper containers market.

Scope of Global Rigid Paper Containers Market

Global Rigid Paper Containers Market, By Board Type

• Paperboard

• Containerboard

Global Rigid Paper Containers Market, By Product Type

• Boxes

• Tubes

• Trays

• Liquid Cartons

• Clamshells

Global Rigid Paper Containers Market, By End Use Industry

• Bags & Pouches

• Sacks

• Envelopes

• Corrugated Sheets

• Composite Cans

• Cartons

• Others

Global Rigid Paper Containers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Rigid Paper Containers Market

• Sonoco Products Company

• Mondi Group plc

• Cascades Inc.

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• International Paper Company

• DS Smith plc

• WestRock Company

• Smurfit Kappa Inc.

