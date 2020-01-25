NASA
Global Robo-advisory Market 2020 Growth Share by Key Players – Betterment, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront
Global Robo-advisory Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022>This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Robo-advisory industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Robo-advisory market dynamics in both value and volume terms.
The key players covered in this study > Betterment, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, WiseBanyan, SigFig Wealth Management
This report studies the Robo-advisory market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Robo-advisory market by product type and applications/end industries.
What to Expect From This Report on Robo-advisory Market:
The developmental plans for your business based on the value of the cost of the production and value of the products, and more for the coming years.
A detailed overview of regional distributions of popular products in the Robo-advisory Market.
How do the major companies and mid-level manufacturers make a profit within the Robo-advisory Market?
Estimate the break-in for new players to enter the Robo-advisory Market.
Comprehensive research on the overall expansion within the Robo-advisory Market for deciding the product launch and asset developments.
ENERGY
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By End Use and By Region.
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market was valued US$58.59 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$8 XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of X % during a forecast.
The report on “Global Household Cooking Appliances Market” is segmented by product, by fuel and by region. Microwaves, Ovens, Cooktops and other are product segment of household cooking appliances market. Based on fuel utilised for cooking, household cooking appliances market is segmented by cooking gas and electricity. Regionally, household cooking appliances market is analysed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America.
Global household cooking appliances market is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, rising population, consequent increase in disposable income, and rising consumer awareness. Busy time schedule of working women and families find it affordable to invest in cooking appliances with high technology, which saves time as well as makes cooking tasks easier. Advanced technology in cooking appliances with enhanced designs and improved efficiency are further fuelling the growth to the cooking appliances market. Utilizing highly advanced household cooking appliances is trending among today’s women. Kitchen appliances are operated electricity, renewable and solar energy is gaining popularity in the cooking appliances market. Increase in number of unmarried individuals or students who prefer takeaway food rather than setting up their kitchen act as a barrier to growth of household cooking appliances market.
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market by Product Type
Cooktops and cooking ranges will be dominating the household cooking appliances market over a forecast period. Variety cooktops, such as the gas, electric, or induction cooktops, smooth surface cooktops; and coil cooktops is driving the cooktops and cooking ranges segment in the household appliances market. Microwave oven segment is second largest in the household cooking appliances market. Microwave oven is faster than that of other conventional cooking. Food cooked by microwave oven are more nutritious than that of other conventional cooking methods
Gas fuel segment is dominating in the household cooking appliances market. Cooking with gas is efficient in terms of speed as well as gas cooked food is much tastier, this drives the gas appliances market. Electric ovens often cycle between using the bake and broil elements during preheat, which can be less efficient. Electric cooking appliances cause your food to brown unevenly. Electric oven doesn’t transfer heat into the oven as directly as a gas does.
North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the household cooking appliances market. E-commerce sector is another factor driving the growth of the global market in Asia Pacific region. Increasing purchasing power of the consumers will impel growth to the global household cooking appliances market in Asia Pacific in the forecast. Europe is estimated to dominate the global household cooking appliances market. Increasing advanced technology products demand in Europe region.
LG Electronics, Miele Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Midea Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi Appliances Inc., Haier Group Co. Ltd. (GE Appliances) AB Electrolux, and Robert Bosch GmbH are leading player in the household cooking appliances market.
Scope of the Global Household Cooking Appliances Market
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market by Product Type:
• Microwaves
• Ovens
• Cooktops and ranges
• Other
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market by Fuel Type:
• Cooking gas
• Electricity
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market by Region:
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
• North America
Key Players Analysed in Global Household Cooking Appliances Market:
• LG Electronics
• Miele Group
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Philips
• Midea Group Co. Ltd
• Hitachi Appliances Inc.
• Haier Group Co. Ltd
• AB Electrolux
• Robert Bosch GmbH.
• Dongbu Daewoo Electronics
• Panasonic Corporation
• Robert Bosh GmbH
• Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.
• SMEG
• Morphy Richards
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
ENERGY
Global Flushing Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology, Installation Type, Application and Geography.
Global Flushing Systems Market was valued US$ 2.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
Global Flushing Systems Market
The flushing systems play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene as well as sanitation. It offers effective and efficient waste disposable solutions without consuming significant amount of water. The flushing system constitutes of a water tank in which other mechanical components are integrated.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from demand and supply side which further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period. Growing awareness concerning health hygiene, water, and energy preservation among the consumers, are expected to boost the growth of the global flushing systems market industry during the forecast period. Increasing recognition of hygienic and comfortable smart toilet coupled with continuous technological advancement in hygiene is predicted to boost the market growth scenario during the forecast period. Increasing infections such as worms and diarrhea owing to open defecation is a one of the factor for growing demand for toilets and flushing systems.
Open defecation in fields and open water bodies are major challenge, due to poor infrastructure in developing countries and maintenance. Developing economies such as India, Indonesia, and Pakistan are witnessing a substantial share of the population that practice open defecation.
The gravity flushing is estimated a significant growth in the global flushing systems market owing to earlier introduction and low cost of construction. Gravity flush was the most conventional form of equipment because of low cost, ubiquitous availability, and easy manufacturing.
Tornado flushing system is also expected to dominate the global flushing market as changing consumer preference and growing inclination towards aesthetically attractive products. It is based on the tornado principle that involves a centrifugal force and a cyclonic motion. This type of flushing helps in sinking the consumption of water when compared to the traditional flushing systems and also creates a more powerful flushing action. This will increase the demand for tornado flushing systems during forecast period, which will subsequently fuel the growth of the flushing systems market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the global smart washroom market including regional analysis information. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global flushing market .The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization from emerging economies. The increase in building construction activities in countries such as India, Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will drive the adoption of flushing systems in this region. Open defecation prevalent in some emerging economies including India, Pakistan, and Indonesia, is among the major factor that is expected to hamper the flushing system market growth through the forecast period.
India has the most pervasiveness of open defecation secretarial for nearly about 50% of the nation’s population. Government initiatives for reducing these practices through programs like ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and they offer funding for households to build proper sanitation facilities. The goal of this initiative is to free India from open defecation by 2019. Such initiatives will drive the demand for flushing systems that include fill valve, overflow tube, flush valve, and flapper, drain hole, refill tube, float arm, float ball and toilet handle arm.
The report provides key information on the market status of the leading market players. Some of the major key players includes in the global flushing systems market such as Geberit ,GROHE ,Hindware ,Kohler ,TOTO ,Caroma ,CERA Sanitaryware ,Enware ,Jaqua ,Lecico ,Seima ,SONAS , TECE ,Verotti , Villeroy-boch ,VitrA ,PARISI ,Parryware ,RAK Ceramics and Roca.
The scope of the report for Global Flushing Systems Market
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Type
• Gravity Flush
• Dual Flush
• Pressure-assisted Flush
• Tornado Flush
• Others
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Technology
• Manual
• Sensors
• Remote Control
• Waterless Flushing
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Installation Type
• Surface Flush
• Rear Wall Mounting
• Others
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players
• Geberit
• GROHE
• Hindware
• Kohler
• TOTO
• Caroma
• CERA Sanitaryware
• Enware
• Jaqua
• Lecico
• Seima
• SONAS
• TECE
• Verotti
• Villeroy-boch
• VitrA
• PARISI
• Parryware
• RAK Ceramics
• Roca
ENERGY
Global Golf Cart Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Application and Region.
Global Golf Cart Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,788.93 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.
Global Golf Cart Market, by Product
Golf cart are essentially used to travel short distances, they can also be used in different location for different purposes such as resorts, hotels and retirement villages and others. These carts are also used in airports and shopping malls to carry luggage over short distance or inside a building. The participation rate in golf game is increasing owing to increasing personal disposable income of consumers and changing life style. Rapid growth in population and rise in globalization boost the economy, thus impacting the purchasing power of individuals. This in turn develops the standard of living, nature of expenses, and mode of transportation. These factors lead to innovation of hybrid and electric utility vehicles, so fueling the demand for golf carts in the market.
Solar golf carts are increasing at a faster rate as they incur low maintenance cost. Solar golf carts powered by mounting a photovoltaic (PV) or thin film panel on top of the existing roof or using a PV panel as the roof itself. A controller converts the solar/sun’s energy to charge the golf cart’s 36-volt or 48-volt battery bank. Not only does the solar power take the cart off the electric grid, but also increases the driving distance and extends the life of the batteries.
Golf courses segment accounted for over 49.1% value share in 2018. High growth of the segment is mainly attributed to use of golf carts in niche applications for instance short trips in shopping malls, universities, airports and short drives around the town.
Region-wise, the North America golf cart market accounted for a largest value share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance in the global golf cart market during the forecast period. The Western Europe golf cart market is projected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2019 and 2026, while the APEJ golf cart market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period.
Key players operating in global golf cart market, aria Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Ingersoll Rand plc, JH Global Services, Inc., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Tomberlin, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Golf Car Company.
Scope of Global Golf Cart Market
Global Golf Cart Market, by Product
• Electric Golf Cart
• Gasoline Golf Cart
• Solar Golf Cart
Global Golf Cart Market, by Application
• Golf Course
• Personal Services
• Commercial Services
Global Golf Cart Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Golf Cart Market
• Aria Inc.
• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
• Ingersoll Rand plc.
• JH Global Services, Inc.
• Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd
• Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
• Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.
• Tomberlin
• Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd.
• Yamaha Golf Car Company
