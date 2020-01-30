Global Rolling Stock Market will bolster by the increasing demand for energy-efficient transport, growing comfort and safety, and government initiatives to provide a faster, cleaner and safest transport system

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Rolling Stock Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the easy transportation with benefits like cost-effectiveness, reliability, and comfort. In some countries like the U.S., rolling stock term is also referred for the wheeled vehicles used by for businesses on roadways. Requisite for reduced traffic, cost efficiency and reliability has boosted the adoption of rolling stock for transportation of passengers, goods, and animals. Better speed and comfort offered by high-speed trains and maglev trains has driven passenger preference from conventional to advanced trains.

With the growing population in cities, demand for rapid urban transport is increasing which is driving the demand for rolling stocks. Several developed countries, as well as emerging countries, are focusing on expanding their rail network for a better standard of living and economic growth. Urban rail transit like metro and trams have emerged as reliable modes of city transport. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion and pollution is also boosting the global rolling stock market.

Key Development:

September 2018 : CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC) signed a strategic agreement with TÜV Rheinland to improve their collaborative services including international compliance testing and certification of rolling stocks.

: CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC) signed a strategic agreement with TÜV Rheinland to improve their collaborative services including international compliance testing and certification of rolling stocks. September 2018 : Alstom received worth 315 million euro contract by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for Mumbai Metro Line 3 to supply 248 metro cars

: Alstom received worth 315 million euro contract by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for Mumbai Metro Line 3 to supply 248 metro cars March 2018: Siemens announced the investment of 200 million euros to start rolling stocks factory at Goole in the East Riding of Yorkshire, UK. The company got approval from the Orange County Transportation Authority to supply vehicles for the county’s Streetcar project.

Among Application, freight transportation segment holds the largest market share of the global rolling stock market during the forecast period

The application segment of the global rolling stock market is led by freight transportation. Factors like growing urbanization and communication innovations are projected to amplify the freight transport market. Owing to globalization, companies are trading at an international level requiring safer, more flexible and high capacity transportation options. Freight transport allows the companies to deliver the goods in quick time, and at a minimal cost. Flow in the international trade along with a number of trade blocks is projected to optimistically influence the freight transport market over the forecast period. Demand for passenger transportation has been continuously growing globally.

Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the Global Rolling Stock Market during the forecast period

Global Rolling Stock Market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for rolling stock market in the coming years. Growing population in the Asia Pacific region especially China, Japan, and India has surged the demand for freight transport and boosted the market growth. Additionally, the high adoption of metro and electric trains among countries is expected to create numerous opportunities in the rolling stacks market. The Middle East and Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to growing applications of rolling stock in the oil & gas and mining industries for the transportation of goods.

Global Rolling Stock Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Dell CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, General Electric, Transmashholding, Stadler, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF), Hyundai Rotem, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Talgo, Hitachi, ABB, Toshiba, Woojin Industrial Systems, Thales Group, American Equipment Company, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), and UGL are the leading players of rolling stock market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global rolling stock market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of rolling stock production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global rolling stock market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting rolling stock market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, , Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global rolling stock market on the basis of product, type, application and locomotive technology.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global rolling stock market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Global rolling stock manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to rolling stock market

Regulatory bodies

Railway organizations

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of rolling stock

Scope of the Report

By Product

Locomotives

Rapid Transit

Wagon

By Type

Diesel

Electric

By Application

Passenger Transportation

Freight Transportation

By Locomotive Technology

Conventional Locomotives

Turbocharged Locomotives

Maglev

Business Questions answer by the report

Howwill the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority. And that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

With five additional company detail analysis.

Additional country analysis.

Detailed segment analysis.

