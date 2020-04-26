Global RPA Platform Training Market Insights 2020 – Company Profiling, Revenue, Demand, Emerging Trends, Providers, Application and Investment Opportunities till 2023

Robotic process automation (or RPA) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.

According to this study, over the next five years the RPA Platform Training market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in RPA Platform Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of RPA Platform Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2404707

This study considers the RPA Platform Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Online Training

Classroom Training

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Industry Segmentation

Academic sector

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UiPath Training

The RPA Academy

Blue Prism

Anexas

Digital Workforce Academy

Automation Anywhere

Cignex Datamatics

Kelly Technologies

Symphony

Tek Classes

Virtual Operations

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global RPA Platform Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of RPA Platform Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RPA Platform Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RPA Platform Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of RPA Platform Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-rpa-platform-training-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global RPA Platform Training Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 RPA Platform Training Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 RPA Platform Training Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online Training

2.2.2 Classroom Training

2.3 RPA Platform Training Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 RPA Platform Training Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industry Segmentation

2.4.2 Academic sector

2.5 RPA Platform Training Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global RPA Platform Training by Players

3.1 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global RPA Platform Training Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 RPA Platform Training by Regions

4.1 RPA Platform Training Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas RPA Platform Training Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC RPA Platform Training Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe RPA Platform Training Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa RPA Platform Training Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas RPA Platform Training Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas RPA Platform Training Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas RPA Platform Training Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC RPA Platform Training Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC RPA Platform Training Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC RPA Platform Training Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe RPA Platform Training by Countries

7.2 Europe RPA Platform Training Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe RPA Platform Training Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa RPA Platform Training by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa RPA Platform Training Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa RPA Platform Training Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global RPA Platform Training Market Forecast

10.1 Global RPA Platform Training Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global RPA Platform Training Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global RPA Platform Training Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global RPA Platform Training Forecast by Type

10.8 Global RPA Platform Training Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 UiPath Training

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.1.3 UiPath Training RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 UiPath Training News

11.2 The RPA Academy

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.2.3 The RPA Academy RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 The RPA Academy News

11.3 Blue Prism

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.3.3 Blue Prism RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Blue Prism News

11.4 Anexas

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.4.3 Anexas RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Anexas News

11.5 Digital Workforce Academy

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.5.3 Digital Workforce Academy RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Digital Workforce Academy News

11.6 Automation Anywhere

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.6.3 Automation Anywhere RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Automation Anywhere News

11.7 Cignex Datamatics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.7.3 Cignex Datamatics RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cignex Datamatics News

11.8 Kelly Technologies

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.8.3 Kelly Technologies RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Kelly Technologies News

11.9 Symphony

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.9.3 Symphony RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Symphony News

11.10 Tek Classes

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 RPA Platform Training Product Offered

11.10.3 Tek Classes RPA Platform Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Tek Classes News

11.11 Virtual Operations

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2404707

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155