Global SCARA Robots Market Expected to Growth in CAGR 17.75% by 2025 Leading | Players: Epson Robots (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan) etc…
Market Overview:
According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global SCARA Robot Market is expected to grow at an extraordinary growth at a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period 2019-2025. It was estimated that market registered a sale of 41.70 thousand units of SCARA robots in the year 2018.
SCARA robots remains one of the most sought after robots in almost every manufacturing unit. The market is growing owing to several factors like, consistent accuracy, efficiency despite harsh environments, articulate movements, reliable performance and ability to withstand collision. These factors have been highly capitalized by the major key players and through this, they have popularized the utilization of SCARA robots in all the industrial applications like pick and place, assembly and pillarization.
SCARA robots are being majorly used in various food and beverage industry for different purposes, such as food processing where the high output rates and their compact sizes act as key benefits. Also, they are also useful in quick picking and packing tasks such as bottle handling, tray loading, and others. The SCARA robot has supported the growth of the industry by multiplying revenue share and better (ROI) return on investment. The SCARA robots with a payload capacity of up to 5.00 kg are anticipated to hold the largest share of the global SCARA robot market in the year 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Global SCARA Robot Market: Competitive Insight
The major players in the global SCARA robot market includes prominent names like Epson Robots (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan), Yamaha Robotics (United States), ABB Group (Switzerland), etc.
Handling application segment holds a major share in the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period
In handling applications, SCARA robots can be used to transport objects. In a production line, these robots can automate a few most tedious and unsafe tasks in a timely manner. Shop floors with continuous movements involve many handling tasks such as pick and place, palletizing, loading and unloading, packaging, and machine tending. SCARA robots can fulfill material handling operational requirements with their high speed, torque, motion sequence, dynamics, and positioning accuracy. The rising demand for SCARA robots to perform handling operations such as pick and place, sorting, and packaging in industries such as electrical & electronics and food & beverages is expected to drive the market for handling applications.
Electrical & electronics industry from end user segment dominates the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period
The electrical and gadgets industry is required to rule the SCARA robot market during the conjecture time frame. The worldwide electrical and gadgets industry is developing at a noteworthy rate attributable to the expanding interest for gadgets, for example, cell phones, top of the line PCs, and TVs. SCARA robots utilized in this industry are fabricated and modified to deal with show screens, connectors, and printed circuit sheets (PCB). Parts, for example, wafers are little and sensitive and should be taken care of cautiously. The robots should be exact in finding, putting, and gathering segments on the grounds that the resiliences are little and tight contrasted and other full scale applications. Expanding request from the electrical and hardware industry for SCARA robots to perform dealing with activities is relied upon to drive the market for the electrical and gadgets industry.
Asia Pacific region holds a lion’s share in the global SCARA robot market
APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the SCARA robot market in 2019 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in the labor costs and decline in labor pool in the region and increased focus of various governments for (R&D) research and development in industrial automation are the key factors driving the market growth of the global SCARA robots in the APAC region.
The objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the Global SCARA Robot Market size of the market, in terms of value.
- To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global SCARA Robot Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.
- To outline, categorized and forecast the global SCARA Robot Market based on the type and Application.
- To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global SCARA Robot Market.
- To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.
Scope of the Report
By Application
- Transport
- Packaging
- Assembly
- Inspection
- Other Applications
By Type
- Hardware
o CPU board
o Power electronics
o Motors, brake unit
o Others
- Software
o SSL
o Mat Lab
o Others
By Axis type
- 3-axis SCARA robot
- 4-axis SCARA robot
- 5-axis SCARA robots
- 6-axis SCARA robot
- Others
Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global SCARA Robot Market with respect to the following geographic segments:
North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Kidney Stone Extraction Balloons Market 2018-2027 | Global Industry Analysis By Technology, Size, Shares, Trends, Revenue and Leading Key Players
A kidney stone extraction balloon is a surgical device used for the enlargement of ureteral structures prior to kidney stone removal process which is done by ureteroscopy. Kidney stone extraction balloon is introduced in a shrunk position and upon reaching intended location, it is inflated, and later removed in a deflated manner. Kidney stone extraction balloon is made of a balloon-like structure at the tip and is exercised for enlarging a slender track in the ureter or other connected parts. The inflation of kidney extraction balloon is done with aseptic water. Air is usually avoided as it may cause the balloon to drift, and presence of dissolved salt in water may cause deflation process to become complicated. The kidney stone balloon catheters are present on the bases of size of the balloon.
Market Size & Forecast
Kidney stone extraction balloons market is expected to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The kidney stone extraction balloon market is witnessing a rapidly evolving state of technological advancement, leading to the development of distinctive and advanced products.
Increased cases of digestive diseases, High Body Mass Index (BMI), eating disorders, dehydration play the key factors in growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market. Increasing change in the lifestyles is causing a rise in the number of incidences of kidney stones amongst the population. The kidney stone extraction balloons are usually made up of silicone to reduce the friction between the balloon surface and internal body parts.
Regionally, global kidney stone extraction balloon market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.
North America is expected to grasp the largest market share, followed by Western Europe, owing to increasing incidences of kidney stone conditions. In addition, rising consciousness among physicians and favourable reimbursement policies are forcing the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market in these regions.
Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at a high rate due to rising R&D spending by the government, increasing health care insurance policies, and large population which is driving the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market.
Key Players
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Coloplast Ltd.
- Cook Medical, Inc.
- iVascular SLU
- Med Pro Medical B.V.
- NuAngle
- Teleflex Incorporated
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market is driven by increasing prevalence of kidney stones among the population. Factors such as rising occurrence of obesity, high blood pressure, eating disorders and diabetes in the general population, may upsurge the probability of developing kidney stones, and thus, increase the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market.
Unfavorable reimbursement situations and lack of skilled professionals may result in inhibiting the growth of the kidney stone extraction balloon market. Factors such as cost constraints of the instruments along with the high cost of the procedures involved are also hindering the market growth of kidney stone extraction balloon.
Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth by 2028
Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, By Product Type (Glycols & Glycol Ethers, Brominated Solvents, Fluorinated Solvents, Light Petroleum Distillate, Formulated Hydrocarbon Solvents), By Cleaning Process (Semi-Aqueous Process, Separated Co-Solvent Process, Mixed Co-Solvent Process, Vacuum Cleaning Process, Vapor Phase Degreaser Process), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest Of The World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)
The study on electronic cleaning solvents market offers historical knowledge and resources for potential use. Market analysts have demonstrated the area’s various sidelines along with the real players ‘ SWOT inquiry. For example, the report displays on a global scene the classification, application, concords, innovations, income, rate of improvement, import & exports in the estimated time from 2016–2028. The crucial data summed up in this report is reliable and the outcome of extensive research. The research study explores the product form, its uses, customers, prime players and various market-related components.
The study provides a detailed analysis of market opportunities by types of end users, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and trends in import / export. It offers analysis of market size & forecasts, growth factors, emerging trends, market opportunities and investment risks across different segments. This offers an overall understanding of the nature of electronic cleaning solvents market in terms of both meaning and quantity.
Competitive landscape explores new strategies that various manufacturers are using to increase the competition or retain their market position. The research report includes approaches such as product development, innovative technologies, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. This will help to understand current trends which are rapidly growing. It also updates new products which replace existing ones.
The report helps to-
-
To gain market-specific analyzes and a full understanding of the electronic cleaning solvents market product and its business environment.
-
Detailed analysis of current trends and vision for the future.
-
electronic cleaning solvents market report presents a competitive scenario of this market, along with trends in growth, structure, prospects, driving factors and challenges.
-
The ability of buyers and suppliers to develop effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making, as well as providing insights into the competitive market structure.
-
Stakeholder analysis at different stages uses value chain analysis for better and more effective business outlook.
The research gives close insights at some prominent factors which drive the growth rate across major geography of the prominent product categories. The research also discusses many of the revenue, gross margin, market efficiency, spending power and consumer expectations across different countries. The report provides clear indications of how the electronic cleaning solvents market is anticipated to witness many exciting opportunities in the years ahead. Important aspects like growing demand, demand and supply status, consumer choice, channels of distribution and others are illustrated through tools such as maps, graphs, and infographics.
Major Companies: Honeywell International, LyondellBasell Industries, Albemarle Corporation, Miller-Stephenson Chemical Co., A. W. Chesterton Company, Aervoe, Electrolube, Fujifilm NDT Systems, LPS Laboratories, 3M Company, CRC Industries, BASF, Dow Chemical, Permatex, among others.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- Glycols & Glycol Ethers
- Brominated Solvents
- Fluorinated Solvents
- Light Petroleum Distillate
- Formulated Hydrocarbon Solvents
By Cleaning Process:
- Semi-Aqueous Process
- Separated Co-Solvent Process
- Mixed Co-Solvent Process
- Vacuum Cleaning Process
- Vapor Phase Degreaser Process
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Product Type
- North America, by Cleaning Process
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Product Type
- Western Europe, by Cleaning Process
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Product Type
- Asia Pacific, by Cleaning Process
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Product Type
- Eastern Europe, by Cleaning Process
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Product Type
- Middle East, by Cleaning Process
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Product Type
- Rest of the World, by Cleaning Process
- Rest of the World, by Country
N-Methyl 2-Pyrrolidone Market – Survey on Future Scope by 2028
The global market size of N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of xx per cent in the forecast period that is 2020-2028.
The new report titled N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market analyzing key segments and devising a detailed study of factors that help readers understand the market. It was designed to give a clear idea of the strategic business ideas that other players in the industry have adopted. The insights, defined in a fundamental way, will help you to understand the forecast development scenario.
The study starts with a worldwide N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market that includes different key findings and industry statistics. The report also includes development, and market values under multiple segments such as trends, prospects, and contributions have been studied with a comprehensive overview. It also sheds light on exclusions and inclusions that help customers grasp the scope of the N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market
The report examines different approaches and frameworks for business success. The report uses various methods to analyze the N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market and provides a global market analysis. It consists of info graphs and diagrams to make the report more potent and easier to understand. In addition, it contains a summary of different policies and development plans. It analyzes technical obstacles, other problems and the market economic efficiency.
In-depth case studies on the various countries involved in the N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market are carried out in N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market research report. As applicable, the report is segmented by usage, and this data is available to all major countries and associations. It provides an analysis of the technical barriers, other problems and market economic efficiency. The report analyzes and discusses important contents including the size of the market, operating situation and market trends, market segments and business developments and consumer trends.
The report answers the key questions:
- What is the market size and growth rate going to come in 2026?
- What are the key drivers of N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market?
- What are the key trends that influence N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market growth?
- What are the market growth challenges?
- Who are the main suppliers in the N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market??
- What are the market opportunities and threats experienced by the vendors in N-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market?
Primary and secondary research techniques are used to produce all research reports. The dynamic characteristics of the companies are various, such as customer need and customer feedback. QMI has studied all of the dynamic elements, such as industrial structure, application, classification and definition in detail before (company name) curating any report. The report focuses on some very important items and provides full information on income, production, prices and market share.
Market Segmentation:
By Application:
- Oil & Gas,
- Pharmaceutical,
- Electronics,
- Paints & Coatings,
- Agrochemicals,
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Application
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Application
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Application
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Application
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Application
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Application
- Rest of the World, by Country
Major Companies: Abtonsmart Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong QingyunChangxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Balaji Amines Ltd., Ashland Inc., PuyangGuangming Chemicals Co., Ltd.,Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TaizhouYanling Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Etc…
