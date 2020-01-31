Global SCARA Robots Market Expected to Growth in CAGR 17.75% by 2025 Leading | Players: Epson Robots (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan) etc…

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global SCARA Robot Market is expected to grow at an extraordinary growth at a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period 2019-2025. It was estimated that market registered a sale of 41.70 thousand units of SCARA robots in the year 2018.

SCARA robots remains one of the most sought after robots in almost every manufacturing unit. The market is growing owing to several factors like, consistent accuracy, efficiency despite harsh environments, articulate movements, reliable performance and ability to withstand collision. These factors have been highly capitalized by the major key players and through this, they have popularized the utilization of SCARA robots in all the industrial applications like pick and place, assembly and pillarization.

SCARA robots are being majorly used in various food and beverage industry for different purposes, such as food processing where the high output rates and their compact sizes act as key benefits. Also, they are also useful in quick picking and packing tasks such as bottle handling, tray loading, and others. The SCARA robot has supported the growth of the industry by multiplying revenue share and better (ROI) return on investment. The SCARA robots with a payload capacity of up to 5.00 kg are anticipated to hold the largest share of the global SCARA robot market in the year 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Global SCARA Robot Market: Competitive Insight

The major players in the global SCARA robot market includes prominent names like Epson Robots (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan), Yamaha Robotics (United States), ABB Group (Switzerland), etc.

Handling application segment holds a major share in the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period

In handling applications, SCARA robots can be used to transport objects. In a production line, these robots can automate a few most tedious and unsafe tasks in a timely manner. Shop floors with continuous movements involve many handling tasks such as pick and place, palletizing, loading and unloading, packaging, and machine tending. SCARA robots can fulfill material handling operational requirements with their high speed, torque, motion sequence, dynamics, and positioning accuracy. The rising demand for SCARA robots to perform handling operations such as pick and place, sorting, and packaging in industries such as electrical & electronics and food & beverages is expected to drive the market for handling applications.

Electrical & electronics industry from end user segment dominates the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period

The electrical and gadgets industry is required to rule the SCARA robot market during the conjecture time frame. The worldwide electrical and gadgets industry is developing at a noteworthy rate attributable to the expanding interest for gadgets, for example, cell phones, top of the line PCs, and TVs. SCARA robots utilized in this industry are fabricated and modified to deal with show screens, connectors, and printed circuit sheets (PCB). Parts, for example, wafers are little and sensitive and should be taken care of cautiously. The robots should be exact in finding, putting, and gathering segments on the grounds that the resiliences are little and tight contrasted and other full scale applications. Expanding request from the electrical and hardware industry for SCARA robots to perform dealing with activities is relied upon to drive the market for the electrical and gadgets industry.

Asia Pacific region holds a lion’s share in the global SCARA robot market

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the SCARA robot market in 2019 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in the labor costs and decline in labor pool in the region and increased focus of various governments for (R&D) research and development in industrial automation are the key factors driving the market growth of the global SCARA robots in the APAC region.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global SCARA Robot Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global SCARA Robot Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global SCARA Robot Market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global SCARA Robot Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Application

Transport

Packaging

Assembly

Inspection

Other Applications

By Type

Hardware

o CPU board

o Power electronics

o Motors, brake unit

o Others

Software

o SSL

o Mat Lab

o Others

By Axis type

3-axis SCARA robot

4-axis SCARA robot

5-axis SCARA robots

6-axis SCARA robot

Others

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global SCARA Robot Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

